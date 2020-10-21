LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) (“GTX” or the “Company”) , a pioneer in the field of health and safety, wearable GPS, human and asset tracking systems and personal protective medical equipment and supplies, announced today that it has signed a distribution agreement with Firstguard, a Los Angeles-based apparel factory to begin selling and distributing, high-quality, “Made in America,” 3-ply masks available in fashion colors and which can be custom branded.

“We are thrilled to be working with the GTX Team. They continue to service the market with a broad range of products through innovation and awareness of their client’s protective equipment needs,” said Ray Lee, President of Firstguard, commenting on the relationship with GTX Corp.

“As health officials keep reminding us of the 3 W’s to reduce the risks of COVID (‘Wear a mask, Wash your hands and Watch your distance’), and as businesses across the country reopen, this is a great opportunity for us to deliver fashionable, high quality, custom printed, in-your-face brand awareness and safety,” said Patrick Bertagna, GTX Corp CEO.

These 99.9% bacterial filtration effective masks are superior in quality and feel, are made in Downtown Los Angeles and provide effective protection without the hospital look.

“From a marketing perspective, they cost much less than branded T-shirts, key-chains, mugs and pens, with a more profound function and visual impact,” added Meghan Ravada, GTX Corp Customer Relations Manager. “Considering they only cost a few cents more to have custom branded ‘Made in L.A.’ masks, it’s really a no-brainer for businesses looking to protect their employees, clients and families and at the same time build awareness.”

GTX has already started to receive orders from corporate entities and inquiries from government agencies. Current production capacity is approximately 60,000 masks daily with production expected to reach over 300,000 masks per day by December, 2020.

The Company also recently started distributing PROSERIES high quality cold therapy products for the growing orthopedic rehabilitation market. Cryotherapy or cold therapy is a standard procedure in the treatment of “soft tissue” injuries, common in the sports world but also within the aging population. Experts opine that “R.I.C.E.” (‘Rest, Ice, Compression, and Elevation’) is an optimal formula for treatment and the medical community overwhelmingly agrees that ice outperforms the myriad of gel products available in the market. The application of ice and compression together has traditionally been difficult to achieve. However, this wearable ice compression therapy system is designed to hug the form of the body and apply deep, long-lasting, perfectly fitted ice treatment exactly where it is needed most.

Widely known for its patented GPS SmartSole and Smartphone GPS Tracking App, GTX also distributes an extensive line of Personal Protective Equipment “PPE” , owns and licenses a large portfolio of patents in the GPS and wearable technology space, and is a GSA-approved military and government supplier. Many of the Company’s products are available at its online store and Amazon, and GTX recently soft launched its NFC Veritap solution. To find out more about how you can buy or become an authorized reseller of GTX products, contact our info@gtxcorp.com business development office.

About GTX Corp GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile, and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX’s business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers.

GTXCorp.com Track My Workforce GPS SmartSole.com

Social Media Hashtags - #withyou #smartsole #connectedandprotected #trackwhatyoulove

#iot #smartproducts #nfc #ble #safety #healthcare #veritap #exceptionmonitoring #assettracking #coronavirus #face mask #covid19

GTX Blog https://gtxcorp.com/press/

https://www.facebook.com/gtxcorpcom

https://www.twitter.com/gtxc

https://www.linkedin.com/in/gtxcorp

https://www.pinterest.com/GTXCorp/

https://instagram.com/gtxcorp

General information, investor relations, wholesale licensing, consumer purchase:

213.489.3019

Info@GTXCorp.com

IR@GTXCorp.com

Contact Us

GTX Corp United Kingdom

In the UK, GTX Corp operates from its London office. Please contact: Nelson Skip Riddle

Email: NSRiddle@GTXCorp.com Tel: +44 7785 364100



Disclaimer: GTX Corp does not warrant or represent that the unauthorized use of materials drawn from the content of this document will not infringe rights of third parties who are not owned or affiliated by GTX Corp. Further GTX Corp cannot be held responsible or liable for the unauthorized use of this document’s content by third parties unknown to the company.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The terms and phrases “expect,” “would,” “will,” “believes,” and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by GTX considering its experience and its perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that GTX believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause GTX’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in GTX’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (which may be obtained on the SEC Website ). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on GTX’s forward-looking statements. GTX has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required.

Attachment