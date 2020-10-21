New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Air Quality Sensor Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type ; Location ; and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978048/?utm_source=GNW





The air pollution is impacting the lives of every individual globally.People are increasingly adopting low-cost air quality sensors to measure the microscopic phenomenon of air pollutants present in the air.



The air quality sensors are available in both fixed and portable form to provide ease to the users.The low cost air quality monitors notify the user in case large number of pollutants are identified in the environment.



The air quality sensors can be used for both outdoor and indoor locations to measure the level of particulate matter and gases. Need to monitor, measure, and alert the user about airborne pollutants such as bacteria, mold, carbon monoxide, and nitrogen dioxide in the environment is propelling the demand for air quality sensors.



The need to have clean air coupled with rising concern for the environment across the globe has encouraged the government bodies to formulate strict guidelines for the betterment of the environment.For instance, the US National Ambient Air Quality Standards are the limits on the atmospheric concentration of six pollutants, which leads to acid rain, smog, and other health hazards.



The standards have been established by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under the authority of the Clean Air Act. Such standards will help in increasing the use of air quality sensors to measure the level of harmful gases or any toxic pollutants.



With the developing economy, innovative technologies have been initiated to transform the urban landscape.The World Bank outlines a technology-intensive smart city having interconnected networks and sensing technologies.



The use of air quality sensing technologies fits perfectly with the smart city as it offers information to the citizens to make decisions for improving the quality of their lives.The smart city air quality projects put extra efforts on integrating sensors with networks and combining them with advanced software applications.



The smart city air quality projects include Chicago Array of Things; Earthsense, UK; and IBM Green Horizons, Beijing, which uses air quality sensing technologies to protect the environment.



Overall size of the air quality sensor market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the air quality sensor market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants involved in this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the air quality sensor market. Aeroqual Limited; Honeywell International Inc.; MetOne Instruments, Inc.; Schneider Electric SE; Siemens AG; Renesas Electronics Corporation; energomonitor s.r.o; Sensirion AG Switzerland; Suez; Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co. Ltd; are among the key market players profiled during this market study.

