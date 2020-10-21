New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a repercussion of the population shift from villages and towns to metropolitans, the rise in urbanization would fuel the demand for asphalt shingles in roofing applications due to their toughness and waterproofing characteristics.
Market Size – USD 7,186.7 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends – High demand from developing nations.
The Global Asphalt Shingles Market is forecast to reach USD 9,722.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A rise in the level of disposable income of nuclear households, supported by the need to buy private land and funding from the government for residential building programs, would fuel the growth of the asphalt shingles market. Furthermore, the clean and streamlined aesthetic properties combined with the availability of various colors, cuts, styles, and forms fuel the market demand. It has been estimated that consumer demand for high-performance laminated shingles might surpass USD 1.10 billion in the forecast period. Increasing renovation & construction activities attributed to millennials' growing inclination to possess a personal residence in Eastern European economies like Romania, Slovenia, Serbia, and Bulgaria, will foster the market growth.
High-performance laminated asphalt shingles are luxury items and are commonly used in numerous applications, comprising duplexes, villas, townhouses, and bungalows. They are made with a more reliable multi-layer base mat that gives them longevity, aesthetically elegant, and streamlined looks that raise market share. Asphalt shingles can withstand high-powered storms, driving fog, deep freezing snow, ice-build up, and fire, providing greater security of residential and commercial buildings than their equivalents like concrete, wood, or ceramic roofing materials.
Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3644
Asphalt shingles are developed to comply with the fire and wind resistance standards of ASTM. Furthermore, due to their versatility and power, shingles are used on a broad range of roofs, enhancing their adaptability further and being favored by homeowners because of their low upkeep. The leading players operate based on economies of scale, which reduces excessive use of energy. Nevertheless, for the small number of players working in the area, it is hard to accomplish. Therefore, key stakeholders are aligned around the supply chain and help reduce production costs. Market capacity and product demand are likely to continue to grow as the market is expected to be driven by increased product penetration coupled with favorable economic conditions.
The COVID-19 Impact:
While the COVID-19 crisis is growing, producers are increasingly adapting their practices and purchasing strategies to meet the demands of a market-based pandemic, which has created the need for Asphalt Shingles. There will be a number of both positive and negative surprises over a few months as producers, and their vendors react to growing customer demands. With an adverse global circumstance, several areas look vulnerable to export-dependent economies. The impact of this pandemic will reshape the global market for Asphalt Shingles when some manufacturers either close down or decrease their production due to a lack of downstream demand. Some have their output halted as a precautionary step by their respective governments to counter the virus's spread. In such situations, market conditions in Asia Pacific regions have been precarious, collapsing periodically, and finding it challenging to stabilize.
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/asphalt-shingles-market
Further key findings from the report suggest
Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3644
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Asphalt Shingles Market on the basis of product, composition, application, and region:
Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Composition Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Browse similar research reports:
Hollow Concrete Blocks Market Size, Trends & Analysis, By Type (Split-Faced, Smooth-Faced), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others), By Region, Forecasts To 2017-2027
Breathable Membranes Market Size, Trends & Analysis, By Product (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Others), By Membrane (Type HR, Type LR), And By Application (Walls, Pitched Roof, Others), Forecasts To 2027
Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Type (Stick-built, Semi-Unitized, Unitized), By Application (Commercial, Residential), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2017-2027
Stucco Market By Raw Material (Cement, Aggregates, Admixture, Plasticizers), By Type (Concrete, Masonry, Tile), By Base (Insulated, Traditional), By Application (Residential, Non-residential), 2017-2027
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us:
John W
Head of Business Development
Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com
Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052
E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Read full Press Release at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-asphalt-shingles-market
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: