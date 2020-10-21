Oakland, CA, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Hispanics in Philanthropy (HIP), announced the latest round of Latinx Civic Participation Fund grants providing funding to community-based organizations using diverse strategies to build political power within the Latinx community in places with limited financial and electoral influence.
This year, HIP has awarded more than a quarter of a million dollars in civic participation grants. In this round, 13 community-based organizations in nine U.S. states and Puerto Rico were selected to continue providing assistance to strengthen their civic outreach efforts, including a final push for a fair and accurate Census and full and informed engagement of Latinx voters as the country heads to the polls in record numbers.
“HIP is committed to supporting these 13 community-based partners who are on the frontlines of finding new and innovative ways to better engage Latino communities during these unprecedented times,” said Ana Marie Argilagos, HIP’s President and CEO. “The pandemic has amplified the systemic injustices against communities of color and the urgent need to continue to grow opportunities for culturally appropriate information and internet accessibility to ensure our democracy at the ballot box.”
This round of grants was made possible with the financial contributions of the Tableau Foundation and Univision Communications Inc.
In April, at the start of the 2020 Census and the pandemic, HIP launched a Civic Participation Emergency Grant Fund to help build civic engagement coalitions in vulnerable Latinx communities in key southern states. The pandemic had abruptly forced community-based organizations to quickly shift from in-person outreach efforts to digital outreach tactics and platforms, amplifying the ongoing digital divide problem for underserved Latinx communities.
HIP works with an extensive network of organizations on these critical civic participation issues.
The 13 Latinx Civic Participation grantees are as follows:
Arizona
Florida
New Mexico
North Carolina
Pennsylvania
Puerto Rico
Texas
Wisconsin
National
Focusing on Arizona, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina
Focusing on Arizona, Colorado, Florida, and Texas
Hispanics in Philanthropy (HIP) is on a mission to strengthen Latino leadership, influence, and equity by leveraging philanthropic resources, and doing so with an unwavering focus on social justice and shared prosperity across the Americas. As the leader of a transnational network of foundations, donors, and nonprofits, we are making impactful investments in the Latino community and developing our leaders so they can effectively address the most pressing issues impacting communities in the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean. Follow HIP on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
