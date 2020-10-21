Chicago, IL, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest survey results from SBB Research Group reveal uneasiness regarding a vaccine for COVID-19 and hesitance to return to the workplace. Today’s findings are the latest part of a research series from the Chicago-area investment firm, which studies a wide range of data to enhance its strategies. Consistent with other recent findings by SBB Research Group, views on these issues are often divided along political lines.



Uncertainty About Potential Vaccine



As researchers around the world are racing to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, the anticipation about when one could be available is building. Nearly half of respondents (47 percent) would get a COVID-19 vaccine today, if one became available. These views varied considerably by political party affiliation, as one-third (33 percent) of Republicans would get the vaccine (“strongly agree” or “agree”), while half of Democrats (53 percent) would get it today, if available.



Regardless of political affiliation, Americans are concerned about how safe a vaccine will be once approved. Approximately three-quarters (77 percent) of Americans would worry how safe the COVID-19 vaccine is if one is approved quickly. Just 35 percent of respondents are confident the FDA will only approve a COVID-19 vaccine if it is safe.



Reluctance to Return to Workplaces



While companies consider when and how employees will return to the workplace, 45 percent of respondents do not feel comfortable returning to their place of work (“not at all comfortable” or “not so comfortable”). It is critical that companies implement new health and safety practices to ensure that workplaces are both productive and safe. The survey data revealed the top health and safety precautions valued by employees:



Require the use of face masks for all employees. Provide cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, and sanitation supplies to all employees.



Other noteworthy precautions included rearranging workstations, implementing a flexible sick leave policy, and encouraging sick or exposed employees to stay home (“no questions asked”).



Republicans tend to be more comfortable returning to work than Democrats, as 48 percent of Republicans say they are “extremely comfortable” or “very comfortable” returning to work, while only 14 percent of Democrats and 31 percent of Independents say the same.



For more details about these findings, other COVID-19 survey results, and future updates from this research series, please visit www.covidoutlook.com.



Survey Methodology

The latest results were based on surveys of 302 respondents (153 Democrats, 94 Independents, 54 Republicans) from October 2-5, 2020. Opinions about workplace safety were based on surveys of 235 respondents (118 Democrats, 70 Independents, 44 Republicans) from September 4-7, 2020.



All surveys were conducted online with respondents in the United States, and certain analyses were based on subsets of the survey population only. Additional details about the survey methods and their limitations are available at www.covidoutlook.com/methods.



About SBB Research Group

SBB Research Group is a Chicago-based investment management firm that views the market through a systematic, interdisciplinary lens. Led by applied mathematician Sam Barnett, PhD, and Matt Aven, an experienced professional in economics and computer science, the company specializes in bespoke investments designed to protect and grow investor capital.



