PALM BEACH ,F L, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innerme’s organic plant-based sports nutrition debuted this month at ECRM’s Annual Vitamin, Weight Management, Beverage & Sports Nutrition Program.
“We are excited that our representatives introduced Innerme’s Iso Energy Drink, protein mixes and energy bars to buyers from 40 major retailers,” said Dirk Baelus, founder and CEO of Innerme, the Belgium-based sports, health, and wellness company. “Plant-based sports nutrition is a juggernaut, and retailers are looking for high-quality brands like Innerme.”
ECRM is the retail industry’s version of speed dating, which brings buyers and new brands and products together for private one-on-one meetings. ECRM hosts these virtual events by using an innovative digital platform for face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers. Buyers attending October’s ECRM event represented regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.
Baelus said Innerme’s plant-based brand gives people the right amount of energy without chemicals and additives, which is what American consumers today want in their sports nutrition products.
The plant-based protein global market is expected to grow from $16.45 billion in 2018 to more than $40 billion in 2025.
“The market is booming for our 100 percent natural and plant-based sports nutrition products,” Baelus said.
Already popular in parts of Europe, Baelus decided this year to bring his energy drinks, protein mixes, and energy bars to America:
Innerme products only contain ingredients that are pure, powerful, and organic. They do not contain refined sugar and are lactose-free and gluten-free.
Baelus developed Innerme’s products as part of his personal evolution from former pub owner to triathlete to a sports nutrition company owner.
"During the past 15 years, I moved from a sedentary, unhealthy lifestyle to become a triathlete," Baelus said. "I researched a healthy organic and vegan-based diet that is now peaking in popularity worldwide and I turned my personal passion into a thriving sports nutrition company.
“Today’s consumers want healthy, plant-based, organic products,” Baelus said. “Innerme did not join this movement last week. We have been driving the movement with our high-quality energy bars, protein mixes, and energy drinks.”
Innerme’s organic energy bars, energy drinks, and protein mix are now available on vitabeauti.com, a popular health and wellness portal.
