NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities litigation law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



MyoKardia , Inc. ( NASDAQ: MYOK)



MyoKardia has agreed to be acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of MyoKardia will receive $225.00 in cash per share owned.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: BSTC )



BioSpecifics Technologies has agreed to be acquired by Endo International PLC. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of BioSpecifics will receive $88.50 for every share owned.

CIT Group, Inc. ( NYSE: CIT )



CIT Group has signed an agreement to merge with First Citizens BancShares. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of CIT will receive 0.0620 of a share First Citizens’ class A common for every share owned.

Parsley Energy, Inc. ( NYSE: PE )



Parsley Energy has agreed to be acquired by Pioneer Natural Resources Company. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Parsley will receive 0.1252 shares of Pioneer common stock for every share owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact the firm. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a New York City-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims.

