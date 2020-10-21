NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locast, the nonprofit local broadcast TV streaming service, will stream – for free – the final 2020 presidential debate in 23 US markets on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.



The 90-minute event will be moderated by Kristen Welker, NBC News White House correspondent and co-anchor of NBC’s Weekend Today.

With the election less than two weeks away, this second debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will air on major local broadcast TV channels ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, and PBS, which are streamed for free over the internet via Locast. With Locast, viewers can watch the debate on their mobile or streaming TV devices or from a computer.

Locast streams dozens of local TV channels, including all four major network TV channels and PBS, in each of the following 23 markets: Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Puerto Rico, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington D.C., and West Palm Beach. Other markets include Rapid City and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Sioux City, Iowa.

“One of the best ways for citizens to stay informed about the election process is to watch these important debates through their local TV channels for free,” said David Goodfriend, founder and chairman of the nonprofit Locast. “With Locast, viewers can stay connected by watching their local broadcast TV stations using their smartphones, tablets, laptops or any other Internet-connected device.”

More than 144 million Americans or more than 44% of the US population can watch their local TV channels via Locast.

There are many ways to watch Locast: at www.locast.org , app stores, on DISH Hopper/Wally receivers, select DIRECTV receivers, TiVo, and at streaming service providers Google Play, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon, and ROKU.

For more information, visit www.locast.org .

About Locast

Locast.org was founded by Sports Fans Coalition NY (SFCNY), a New York-based nonprofit, fan-advocacy group formed in 2017. Locast launched in 2018 and is available in 21 DMAs. SFCNY is the first local chapter of Sports Fans Coalition, Inc. , which led the successful campaign to end the FCC’s Sports Blackout Rule and continues to advocate for fans. As a nonprofit, Locast is supported by user donations and is available at www.locast.org .

Press contact: