Mt. Laurel, NJ, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic announces the recent promotion of Jennifer Johnson, CMCA®, AMS®, to regional director.

Ms. Johnson has more than nine years of community management experience and has been a valued Associa team member since 2015. She has worked in a variety of capacities, including senior community manager, and was responsible for the Associa Mid-Atlantic small business division, as well as managing a portfolio of communities in New Jersey. In her new role as regional director, Ms. Johnson will focus on helping managers understand the importance of communication and implementing one-of-a-kind customer service, as they work to make a positive impact on the communities they serve.

“Jennifer has been an asset to the Associa Mid-Atlantic team for five years, leading employee training, building strong client relationships, and leading her communities and board members with confidence. Her passion for customer service and experience will be a tremendous benefit to the team of managers she will support,” stated Paula Santangelo, Associa Mid-Atlantic president. “She has truly excelled at Associa Mid-Atlantic, and we are excited to see her expand her responsibilities and grow in this new position.”

Ms. Johnson holds the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) and Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com