• By component, services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Services form an integral part of the software deployment and execution life cycle.Services, including consulting, product support, updates, and maintenance, are required at various stages, starting from pre-sales requirement assessment to post-sales product deployment and execution; thus, enabling the client to get better RoI.



The overall services segment has a major influence on the cash flow market.These services help in reducing costs, increasing overall revenue, and improving the performance of vendors.



With the help of these services, enterprises can track, evaluate, and analyze the requirements to make informed decisions.

• By service, support services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Support services help organizations understand changing business conditions, client insights, market trends, and service inconveniences.It also helps in the creation of corporate branding and marketing campaigns.



Support services include the support provided during the maintenance and installation exercises and are fundamentally accommodated for data and software/solutions support. These services can be offered from remote spots by means of phones, web conferencing, and ticketing frameworks or by providing on-site help.

• By deployment, cloud segment to lead the market during the forecast period



Cloud-based cash flow solutions are SaaS solutions provided by a service provider hosted within their data centers or other facilities.On-demand solutions are usually accessible through the internet and can be accessed from anywhere, whenever required.



These solutions are subscription-based and are easily customizable. Businesses are interested in cloud-based solutions, owing to its multiple advantages, such as low operational expenses, ease of deployment, improved scalability, and integration.



North America to lead the market share in 2020

North America is projected to lead the cash flow market during the forecast period.Due to the emergence of trending technologies, such as AI, ML, BI, and data analytics, enterprises in this region are adopting cash flow software and services to future-proof their businesses.



Moreover, predictive analytics and cash flow forecasting are transforming the way companies are operating and performing ahead of the competition in their industries.As these solutions continue to evolve, businesses in the region are discovering new ways to increase efficiency and reduce costs.



North America is expected to remain a leader in the market, due to the rising demand for cash flow software and increasing competition among major players in the financial industry for providing a better business experience.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the cash flow market.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-level – 45%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 20%, RoW – 10%



The following key cash flow vendors are profiled in the report:

• Intuit (US)

• Xero (New Zealand)

• Anaplan (US)

• Sage (UK)

• Float (UK)

• Planguru (US)

• Dryrun (Canada)

• Caflou (Czech Republic)

• Pulse (US)

• Cash Analytics (Ireland)

• Fluidly (UK)

• Finagraph (US)

• Cashflowmapper (Australia)

• Finsync (US)

• Cashflow Manager (Australia)

• Agicap (France)

• Calqulate (Finland)

• Cashbook (Ireland)

• Cash Flow Mojo (US)

• Cashforce (Belgium)

• BeyondSquare Solutions (India)

• Calxa (Australia)

• CashflowCafe (England)

• Futrli (UK)

• Vistr (Australia)

• Runway (US)



Research coverage

The market study covers the cash flow market across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components (solutions and services), deployment (cloud and on-premises), end user (SMEs and professionals), vertical (BFSI, IT and ITes, construction and real estate, retail and eCommerce, manufacturing, government and non-profit organizations, healthcare, and others), and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to buy the report



The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

• It comprehensively segments the cash flow market and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments across different regions.

• It would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

• It would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their positions in the market.



