Highlights

  • Net income was $948,000 and $2,875,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $901,000 and $2,546,000 for the same periods in 2019.

  • Diluted earnings per share were $.27 per share and $.82 per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $.26 per share and $.73 per share for the same periods in 2019.

  • Return on average assets was .55% and .60% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to .58% and .56% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

  • Return on average equity was 6.27% and 6.44% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 6.08% and 5.80% for the same periods in 2019.

"We continue to be concerned about the economic impact the pandemic is having in our region," said Thomas M Carr, President and CEO.  Carr continued, "We are focused on continuing to provide the financial services needed in the communities we serve, balancing those efforts with prudent safety measures to minimize potential COVID health risks to our customers and staff.”

Net Income

Net income totaled $2,875,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $329,000 or 13% from the $2,546,000 of net income recorded for the same period in 2019. This increase was the net result of an increase in noninterest income of $1,603,000 and an increase in net interest income of $1,000, offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses of $531,000, an increase in noninterest expense of $521,000, and an increase in tax expense of $223,000.

Net income totaled $948,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $47,000 or 5% from the $901,000 recorded for the same period in 2019. This increase was the net result of an increase in noninterest income of $817,000, offset by a decrease in net interest income of $220,000, an increase in noninterest expense of $305,000, an increase in the provision for loan losses of $200,000, and an increase in tax expense of $45,000.

The increase in noninterest income for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 is primarily due to increases in the gain on sale of loans, reflecting higher levels of residential mortgages originated for sale to the secondary markets compared to the same periods in 2019. The increase in noninterest expense for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 reflects higher levels of other expense. The higher levels of other expense for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 are in part related to higher levels of residential mortgage originations in 2020 and also includes the impact of a one-time FDIC small bank assessment credit of $143,000 recognized during the third quarter of 2019.

For both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the increases in the provision for loan losses reflect management’s consideration of the uncertainty of ongoing economic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and associated economic slowdown.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were both $.82 per share compared to $.73 per share for both for the same period in 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were both $.27 per share compared to $.26 per share for both for the same period in 2019.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 2.98% compared to 3.05% for the same period in 2019. The yield on average earning assets was 4.13% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 4.31% for the same period in 2019. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.32% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 1.46% for the same period in 2019.

The net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was 2.81% compared to 2.97% for the same period in 2019. The average yield on earning assets was 3.91% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 4.31% for the same period in 2019. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.20% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 1.55% for the same period in 2019.

Assets

Total assets increased $67.2 million or 11.1% to $674.0 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $606.8 million at December 31, 2019. Loans, including loans held for sale, increased 0.1% to $520.9 million at September 30, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019. The available-for-sale investment portfolio decreased $5.3 million from December 31, 2019 to September 30, 2020. Total cash and cash equivalents were $85.4 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of $73.4 million from December 31, 2019 when cash totaled $12.0 million.

Nonperforming Loans

The nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 1.03% at September 30, 2020 and 0.82% at December 31, 2019. Net loan charge-offs to average loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 0.06% and was 0.10% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The allowance for loan losses was 1.06% of total loans at September 30, 2020 and 0.88% of total loans at December 31, 2019.

Liabilities

Deposits totaled $551.3 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of $39.1 million or 7.6% from the December 31, 2019 total of $512.2 million. Borrowed funds totaled $54.9 million as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $25.9 million from December 31, 2019 when borrowed funds totaled $29.0 million.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $1,349,000 to $60.0 million at September 30, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $17.01 at September 30, 2020, compared to $16.67 at December 31, 2019. Dividends paid for common shareholders were $0.15 and $0.53 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and $0.23 and $0.69 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Elmira Savings Bank, with $674.0 million in total assets, is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with five offices in Chemung County, NY; three offices in Tompkins County, NY; two offices in Steuben County, NY; one office in Cayuga County, NY; one office in Schuyler County; and a loan center in Broome County, NY.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward looking statements that involve the risks and uncertainties, including the timely availability and acceptance of Bank products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the management of growth, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank’s regulatory reports.

ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited)
      
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)September 30, December 31,  
  2020   2019  % Change
ASSETS     
      
Cash and due from banks$85,381  $11,954  614.2%
Federal funds sold and other short-term investments 88   92  -4.3%
  Total cash and cash equivalents 85,469   12,046  609.5%
      
Securities available for sale, at fair value 6,456   11,802  -45.3%
Securities held to maturity - fair value $7,348     
  at September 30, 2020 and $7,233 at December 31, 2019 6,716   7,018  -4.3%
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost 9,417   9,944  -5.3%
      
Loans held for sale 10,489   1,354  674.7%
      
Loans receivable 510,364   518,871  -1.6%
Less: Allowance for loan losses 5,418   4,576  18.4%
  Net loans 504,946   514,295  -1.8%
      
Premises and equipment, net 16,030   16,210  -1.1%
Bank-owned life insurance 15,307   14,919  2.6%
Accrued interest receivable 1,675   1,625  3.1%
Goodwill 12,320   12,320  0.0%
Other assets 5,207   5,296  -1.7%
  Total assets$674,032  $606,829  11.1%
      
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     
      
Deposits$551,350  $512,215  7.6%
Borrowings 54,896   29,000  89.3%
Other liabilities 7,826   7,003  11.8%
  Total liabilities 614,072   548,218  12.0%
      
Shareholders' equity:     
Preferred stock, $1 par value; $1,000 liquidation value per issued share; 5,000,000 shares authorized;     
  10,000 shares issued and none outstanding at September 30, 2020 and at December 31, 2019 9,700   9,700  0.0%
Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; 3,616,770 shares issued and 3,522,887 oustanding    
  at September 30, 2020 and 3,606,089 shares issued and 3,512,206 outstanding at December 31, 2019 3,617   3,606  0.3%
Additional paid-in capital 54,197   53,993  0.4%
Retained earnings 4,441   3,432  29.4%
Treasury stock, at cost - 93,883 common shares and 10,000 preferred shares     
  at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (12,202)  (12,202) 0.0%
Accumulated other comprehensive income 157   32  390.6%
  Total Elmira Savings Bank shareholders' equity 59,910   58,561  2.3%
Noncontrolling interest 50   50  0.0%
  Total shareholders' equity 59,960   58,611  2.3%
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$674,032  $606,829  11.1%
      


ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
(in thousands, except for per share data)  2020  2019 % Change  2020  2019 % Change
             
Interest and dividend income:            
  Interest and fees on loans $5,140 $5,568 -7.7% $16,213 $16,215 -0.0%
  Interest and dividends on securities            
     Taxable  163  234 -30.3%  553  759 -27.1%
     Non-taxable  72  107 -32.7%  226  331 -31.7%
    Total interest and dividend income  5,375  5,909 -9.0%  16,992  17,305 -1.8%
             
Interest expense:            
  Interest on deposits  1,291  1,627 -20.7%  4,050  4,407 -8.1%
  Interest on borrowings  232  210 10.5%  672  629 6.8%
    Total interest expense  1,523  1,837 -17.1%  4,722  5,036 -6.2%
Net interest income  3,852  4,072 -5.4%  12,270  12,269 0.0%
Provision for loan losses  450  250 80.0%  1,075  544 97.6%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  3,402  3,822 -11.0%  11,195  11,725 -4.5%
             
Noninterest income:            
  Service fees  285  353 -19.3%  871  1,054 -17.4%
  Gain on sale of loans held for sale  1,431  452 216.6%  3,060  1,166 162.4%
  Gain on sale of securities  -  90 -   -  90 - 
  Other service fees  254  250 1.6%  648  664 -2.4%
  Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  103  98 5.1%  298  284 4.9%
  Other  48  61 -21.3%  141  157 -10.2%
    Total noninterest income  2,121  1,304 62.7%  5,018  3,415 46.9%
             
Noninterest expense:            
  Salaries and benefits  2,236  2,258 -1.0%  6,450  6,383 1.0%
  Net occupancy  388  379 2.4%  1,217  1,199 1.5%
  Equipment  408  381 7.1%  1,193  1,145 4.2%
  Marketing and public relations  202  289 -30.1%  525  788 -33.4%
  Professional fees  143  90 58.9%  458  361 26.9%
  Other  971  646 50.3%  2,781  2,227 24.9%
    Total noninterest expense  4,348  4,043 7.5%  12,624  12,103 4.3%
Income before income taxes  1,175  1,083 8.5%  3,589  3,037 18.2%
Income taxes  227  182 24.7%  714  491 45.4%
Net income  948  901 5.2%  2,875  2,546 12.9%
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest  -  - -   -  - - 
             
Net income attibutable to Elmira Savings Bank  948  901 5.2%  2,875  2,546 12.9%
             
Dividend on preferred stock  -  - -   -  - - 
Income available to common shareholders $948 $901 5.2% $2,875 $2,546 12.9%
             
             
Basic earnings per share $0.27 $0.26 3.8% $0.82 $0.73 12.3%
             
Diluted earnings per share $0.27 $0.26 3.8% $0.82 $0.73 12.3%
             
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  3,509,421  3,496,195 0.4%  3,506,646  3,493,945 0.4%
             
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  3,509,421  3,498,545 0.3%  3,507,728  3,499,813 0.2%
             
Dividends per share $0.15 $0.23 -34.8% $0.53 $0.69 -23.2%
             


ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK 
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 
              
(Dollars in Thousands)For the Three Months Ended 
 September 30, 2020  September 30, 2019 
ASSETS:Average BalanceInterest Average Rate Average BalanceInterest Average Rate 
Loans$521,294 $5,140 3.92% $506,556 $5,568 4.36%
Short-term investments 1,257  - 0.05   689  4 2.15 
Securities 23,170  235 4.08   36,861  337 3.63 
Total interest-earning assets 545,721  5,375 3.91   544,106  5,909 4.31 
              
Noninterest-earning assets 136,645       75,625     
              
TOTAL ASSETS$682,366      $619,731     
              
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY             
Interest-bearing deposits$447,441 $1,291 1.15  $441,020 $1,627 1.46 
Borrowings 56,548  232 1.61   29,000  210 2.85 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 503,989  1,523 1.20   470,020  1,837 1.55 
              
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 118,276       90,876     
Shareholders' equity 60,101       58,835     
              
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$682,366      $619,731     
Interest rate spread    2.71%     2.76%
Net interest income/margin  $3,852 2.81%   $4,072 2.97%
              


ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK 
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 
              
(Dollars in Thousands)For the Nine Months Ended 
 September 30, 2020  September 30, 2019 
ASSETS:Average BalanceInterest Average Rate Average BalanceInterest Average Rate 
Loans$520,481 $16,213 4.14% $493,922 $16,215 4.37%
Short-term investments 1,111  2 0.18   562  9 2.06 
Securities 25,291  777 4.10   39,506  1,081 3.65 
Total interest-earning assets 546,883  16,992 4.13   533,990  17,305 4.31 
              
Noninterest-earning assets 96,310       69,978     
              
TOTAL ASSETS$643,193      $603,968     
              
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY             
Interest-bearing deposits$433,423 $4,050 1.25  $429,598 $4,407 1.37 
Borrowings 44,008  672 2.01   29,249  629 2.84 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 477,431  4,722 1.32   458,847  5,036 1.46 
              
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 106,086       86,449     
Shareholders' equity 59,676       58,672     
              
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$643,193      $603,968     
Interest rate spread    2.81%     2.85%
Net interest income/margin  $12,270 2.98%   $12,269 3.05%
              


     Quarter Ended
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019
Operating Data          
 Net income$948 $909 $1,018 $940 $901 
 Net interest income 3,852  4,137  4,281  4,159  4,072 
 Provision for loan losses 450  575  50  200  250 
 Net security gains -  -  -  -  90 
 Non-interest income, ex. Net security gains 2,121  1,756  1,141  1,358  1,214 
 Non-interest expense 4,348  4,193  4,083  4,174  4,043 
Performance Statistics          
 Net interest margin 2.81% 2.98% 3.16% 3.01% 2.97%
 Annualized return on average assets 0.55% 0.57% 0.68% 0.61% 0.58%
 Annualized return on average equity 6.27% 6.12% 6.93% 6.33% 6.07%
 Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg loans0.04% 0.09% 0.05% 0.14% 0.11%
 Net charge-offs 57  116  60  183  135 
 Efficiency ratio 72.8% 71.1% 75.3% 75.7% 75.2%
Per Share Data          
 Basic earnings per share$0.27 $0.26 $0.29 $0.27 $0.26 
 Diluted earnings per share 0.27  0.26  0.29  0.27  0.26 
 Dividend declared per share 0.15  0.15  0.23  0.23  0.23 
 Book value 17.01  16.87  16.77  16.67  16.62 
 Common stock price:          
  High 11.18  13.39  17.40  15.99  16.40 
  Low 10.30  10.49  11.50  13.97  13.97 
  Close 11.02  11.00  11.50  15.10  14.07 
 Weighted average common shares:          
  Basic 3,509  3,507  3,503  3,499  3,496 
  Fully diluted 3,509  3,507  3,507  3,501  3,499 
 End-of-period common shares:          
  Issued 3,617  3,617  3,611  3,606  3,606 
  Treasury 94  94  94  94  94 
             
Financial Condition Data:          
General          
 Total assets$674,032 $675,862 $598,017 $606,829 $615,601 
 Loans, net 504,946  518,698  506,076  514,295  511,750 
 Intangibles 12,320  12,320  12,320  12,320  12,320 
 Total deposits 551,350  551,225  501,760  512,215  520,030 
  Noninterest-bearing 107,423  109,985  83,431  81,934  82,613 
  Savings 79,492  79,150  72,174  70,358  69,186 
  NOW 98,464  91,166  83,323  88,126  84,207 
  Money Market 34,375  28,467  20,306  24,724  21,555 
  Time deposits 231,596  242,457  242,526  247,073  262,469 
  Total interest-bearing deposits 443,927  441,240  418,329  430,281  437,417 
 Shareholders' equity 59,960  59,496  59,044  58,611  58,422 
Asset Quality          
 Non-performing assets$5,507 $5,578 $4,686 $4,723 $4,923 
 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.82% 0.83% 0.78% 0.78% 0.80%
 Allowance for loan losses 5,418  5,025  4,566  4,576  4,559 
 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.06% 0.96% 0.89% 0.88% 0.88%
 Allowance for loan losses to          
  non-performing loans 104.11% 95.28% 105.43% 108.51% 96.43%
 Non-performing loans to total loans 1.03% 1.02% 0.86% 0.82% 0.92%
Capitalization          
 Shareholders' equity to total assets 8.90% 8.80% 9.87% 9.66% 9.49%
             