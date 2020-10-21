New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Payment Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05587810/?utm_source=GNW



• By deployment type, cloud segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Several vendors in the market offer payment solutions through the public and private cloud.Cloud-based payment solutions are available in various subscriptions and pay-per-use models.



These solutions empower businesses to invest in payment technologies according to their specific requirements. The cloud-based deployment of digital payment software is gaining traction among SMEs, as cloud-based deployment helps SMEs avoid upfront costs associated with hardware, software, storage, and technical staff.

• By region, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period



APAC is at the forefront to adopt digital payment solutions due to the increased smartphone penetration and internet connectivity in this region that provides digital payment solution providers with an opportunity to launch advanced digital payment services.The rapid eCommerce adoption also contributes to the increased use of digital payment solutions.



The adoption of digital payment solutions has helped bridge economic opportunities and drive financial inclusion in APAC.APAC consumers prefer the equal measures of seamless and security in all the aspects of their digital payment transactions.



The growing retail market in the region has enabled global digital payment solution providers to focus more in this region for providing advanced solutions.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the digital payment market.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-Level – 40% Directors – 35%, and Others –25%

• By Region: North America – 35%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 35%, and RoW – 10%



