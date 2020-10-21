Monterrey, México, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Aura Group Smart Developments, the global economic paralysis due to the lack of certainty and trade wars, aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic, opens investment opportunities to new generations, particularly millennials, a population sector forced to diversify its flow of capital in real estate investments , as exposed highlights a joint report of the Urban Land Institute and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2020 report recommends to investors of that generation buy in a market that meets their monetary objectives, investment wishes and financial situation; and suggests doing it preferable in 10 cities in the United States like: Austin, Raleigh, Charlotte, Orlando, Manhattan, Oakland and Detroit, Nashville, New Jersey and St. Louis.

In Mexico, according to a market research by the JLL firm, specialized in financial services, real estate and investments, Mérida, Yucatán, is the fifth most important city for foreign investment in the real estate sector, due to its growth, only below Mexico City, Querétaro, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

For Aura Group, Mérida offers certainty and the rule of law guaranteed by the state government, in addition to being one of the safest cities in the country, with a growth rate above the national average, and where to invest in each square meter of construction is 50% lower than in Mexico City.

Proof of the benefits of investing in Yucatan, are the three Aura luxury complexes in the entity (Aura Smart Luxury Living, Marena Beach Towers and Aura Coast Telchac), built to satisfy the technological needs of their owners, in addition to providing services with eco sustainable standards.

The great ecological benefits of Aura Group are that residents will have solar panels and rainwater harvesting for watering green areas and the use of bathrooms, among other maintenance services.

At the time, the Ministry of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet by its acronym in Spanish) of Yucatán, pointed out that the state government has held meetings and talks with international companies to increase investments in the entity, which are estimated at 14 billion pesos (664,265,000 dollars).

