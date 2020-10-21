NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire — 180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company that has entered into a definitive merger agreement with KBL Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: KBLM) (KBL Merger Corp. Rights NASDAQ: KBLMR) (KBL Merger Corp. Warrant NASDAQ: KBLMW), today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “Banking on the Next Blockbuster Drug,” please visit here:

Pharmaceutical companies invest enormous amounts of time and money on the research and development of new drugs, typically years in the making and costing millions of dollars. Only occasionally is a new drug developed that’s approved and generates more than $1 billion per year in sales, a benchmark in the industry commonly called a “blockbuster.” Blockbusters are scarce, but the proverbial quest for blockbuster drugs continues unabated because of vast unmet medical needs and because blockbuster therapeutics can be worth tens of billions of dollars during their patent-protected lives. Little wonder that pharmaceutical giants often buy up promising new drugs, some even in their infancy, not just to fill their pipeline or mesh with current R&D projects but also to bank on a bonanza of prospective revenues that could exceed $100 billion.

With so much at stake, it only makes sense to pay special attention to scientists who have previously developed and delivered these blockbusters. With this in mind, expectations are high for 180 Life Sciences Corp. since the founders have significant expertise in developing new therapeutics that were sold to big pharma for billions. They are renowned for development of some of the largest-selling drugs to ever come to market. Now they aim to do it again with a pipeline of drug candidates in sequential stages of development that address large untapped markets.

About 180 Life Sciences Corp.

180 Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. KBL Merger Corp. IV previously announced plans to merge with 180 Life Sciences and, in connection with the merger, consummated a bridge financing on June 29, 2020, and submitted its latest S4 filing with the SEC on Aug. 28, 2020. Close of the business combination is expected in the fourth quarter of 2020. Following the merger, the new company will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under ticker symbol “ATNF.” For more information, visit the company’s website at www.180LifeSciences.com.

KBLM has valued 180 Life Sciences at $175 million, with the acquisition being carried out via a share swap, with each share of 180 Life Sciences to be exchanged for one share of KBLM.

