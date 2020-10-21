New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Home Healthcare Market by Product, Service, Indication, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05208355/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, changing reimbursement policies, limited insurance coverage, and concerns regarding patient safety are factors limiting the growth of the market to a certain extent. The growing popularity of telehealth and untapped developing regions present significant growth opportunities for players in the home healthcare market.



The cancer segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on indication, the global home healthcare market is segmented into cancer, respiratory diseases, mobility disorders, cardiovascular diseases & hypertension, pregnancy, wound care, diabetes, hearing disorders, and other indications.The cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the home healthcare market in 2019.



The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the high prevalence of cancer cases across the globe and the transforming healthcare system, which allows the management of cancer at home.



Testing, screening & monitoring segment will witness the highest growth in the home healthcare products market.

Based on products, the home healthcare market is segmented into testing, screening, and monitoring products; therapeutic products; and mobility care products.The testing, screening, and monitoring products are expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to factors such as the rising emphasis on preventive medicine and an increasing number of patients with chronic diseases. The potential to reduce healthcare complications and ensure the portability of devices with high accuracy is also expected to create a significant demand for monitoring and testing devices in the coming year.



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the home healthcare market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the home healthcare market.



The large share of this region in the global market is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions, high healthcare expenditure, high disposable income, the increasing overall geriatric population, high disposable income, and the presence of superior healthcare infrastructure.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type - Tier 1: 36%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 19%

• By Designation - C-level: 33%, D-level: 40%, and Others: 27%

• By Region - North America: 36%, Europe: 28%, Asia Pacific: 19%, and Rest of the World: 17%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

• Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

• GE Healthcare (US)

• Linde plc (Ireland)

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

• A&D Company (Japan)

• BAYADA Home Health Care (US)

• Invacare Corporation (US)

• Abbott (US), Amedisys (US)

• Kindred at Home (US)

• LHC Group, Inc. (US)

• OMRON Corporation (Japan)

• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

• Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (US)

• Hamilton Medical (Switzerland)

• Sunrise Medical (Germany)

• Roma Medical (UK)

• Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd(China)

• Vitalograph (UK)

• advita Pflegedienst GmbH (Germany)

• RENAFAN GmbH (Germany)

• ADMR (France)

• Apex Medical Corporation (Taiwan)

• CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO., LTD (China)

• Löwenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG. (Germany)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global home healthcare market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product, service, indication, and region.



The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth.It evaluates the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total home healthcare market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on home healthcare products and services offered by the top 25 players in the home healthcare market. The report analyses the home healthcare market by product, service, indication, and region.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various home healthcare across key geographic regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the home healthcare market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the home healthcare market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05208355/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001