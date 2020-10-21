New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microbial Identification Market by Product & Service, Method, Technology, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05117900/?utm_source=GNW



By consumables type segment, the panels/ID cards & media segment accounted for the fastest growing consumable segment of the microbial identification market

On the basis of product & service type, the consumables segment is further segmented into panels/ID cards & media, kits and other consumables. The panels/ID cards & media accounted for the fastest growing segment of the consumables segment. Panels, ID cards, and media enable the easy and rapid identification of microorganisms and is a key factor driving market growth



By application, the diagnostic applications segment accounted for the largest share of the microbial identification market

Based on application, the microbial identification market is categorized into six segments— diagnostic applications, pharmaceutical applications, food testing, beverage testing, cosmetics and personal care products testing, environmental applications, and other applications. The diagnostic applications accounted for the largest share of application segment due to the increasing use of microbial identification to diagnose infectious diseases in humans and animals.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the microbial identification market.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the microbial identification market during the forecast period, this is mainly due to the improving healthcare infrastructure, the heavy burden of infectious diseases, growing initiatives to control the spread of infectious diseases, and increasing investments by leading players in this region



North America: the largest share of the microbial identification market

North America accounted for the largest share of the microbial identification market. Technological advancements in microbial identification, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, growing food safety concerns, and the presence of prominent players are the major drivers of the North American market.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Respondent– Supply Side- 80%, Demand Side-20%

• By Designation— CXOs - 20%, Executives - 25%, Mangers - 55%

• By Region— North America - 45%, Europe - 20%, APAC – 25%, RoW- 10%



The microbial identification market is dominated by a few globally established players such as bioMérieux SA (France), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bruker Corporation (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), QIAGEN NV (Netherlands), Biolog, Inc. (US), Avantor, Inc. (US), Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Liofilchem S.r.l. (Italy), Trivitron Healthcare (India), Gradian Diagnostics (US), Alifax S.r.l. (Italy), Himedia Laboratories (India), I2A SA (France), Zhuhai DL Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Genefluidics, Inc. (US), Creative Diagnostics (US), Synoptics Ltd. (UK), Novacyt Group (France), vermicon AG (Germany), and ELITechGroup (France), and PromoCell GmbH (Germany)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the microbial identification market based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW), product & service (instruments & software, consumables and services), method (phenotypic, proteomic-based, and genotypic), technology (mass spectrometry, PCR, flow cytometry, microscopy, and other microbial identification technologies), application (diagnostic applications, pharmaceutical applications, food testing, beverage testing, cosmetics and personal care products testing, environmental applications, and other applications), end user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and blood banks; pharmaceutical companies & CROs; food manufacturing companies; beverage manufacturing companies; and other end users). The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges and trends in the microbial identification market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the microbial identification market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities and trends.



