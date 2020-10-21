With four additional fields completed in 2020, The Scotts® Field Refurbishment Program has now renovated two dozen fields with nearly $1.75 million of support since the program launched in 2016.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Company LLC (Scotts) and Major League Baseball are excited to announce that field refurbishments for all four 2020 grant recipients have been completed. The Scotts® Field Refurbishment Program awards modern, playable youth baseball and softball field refurbishments to local communities of need within the United States each year.

In July, MLB and Scotts announced that they received nearly 500 grant applications from more than 400 cities in 48 states and Washington, D.C. for the 2020 installment of the Scotts® Field Refurbishment Program. Following a careful review process by a Blue Ribbon Panel of judges that included three-time MLB All-Star & 2008 World Series Champion Ryan Howard, Olympic Gold Medalist & MLB Youth Softball Ambassador Jennie Finch, and additional executive leadership from MLB and Scotts, four winning organizations were selected.

This year’s recipients included Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana (Gary, Ind.), City of Memphis Parks and Neighborhoods (Memphis, Tenn.), Ferguson Parks & Recreation (Ferguson, Mo.), and the Oakland Athletics Community Fund (Oakland, Calif.).

To commemorate the completion of the field refurbishment work, and in an effort to practice safe social distancing, Scotts and MLB organized surprise video conferences for the young children who will be directly benefiting from the grants. Ryan Howard and Jennie Finch both participated in the video conferences, sharing tips and advice for those on the call and answering questions from the children.

“In a challenging year when communities are in need of support more than ever, we’re really proud to be able to continue to use The Field Refurbishment program to connect more children to greenspaces in local communities across the country,” said Josh Peoples, Chief Marketing Officer, ScottsMiracle-Gro. “Our four deserving grant recipients will now have first-class fields for their community members to benefit from for years to come, and we couldn't be more excited to have been part of their story.”

A short video showcasing this year’s Field Refurbishment Program milestones, including footage of the new fields, reactions from children during conversations with Howard and Finch, and additional program details can be viewed HERE : A downloadable link can be found HERE .

MLB and Scotts, a long-time league sponsor, began the Scotts® Field Refurbishment Program prior to the 2016 season to provide kids with modern, playable ball fields in communities around the U.S. The Scotts® Field Refurbishment Program is part of Scotts’ Gro More Good initiative to improve children’s health and well-being through increased connection to greenspaces. Scotts is also an official partner of the ‘PLAY BALL’ initiative, the sport’s largest collective effort to encourage young people and communities to participate in baseball- or softball-related activities, including formal leagues, events and casual forms of play. Through 2020, the Scotts® Field Refurbishment Program will have renovated two dozen fields with nearly $1.75 million of support.

“We are thrilled to partner with Scotts on yet another successful installment of the Field Refurbishment Program,” said Melanie LeGrande, Vice President of Social Responsibility, MLB. “We are confident that these fields, like those in the past, will become fixtures in their communities, providing opportunities for youth to engage in baseball and softball activities. We would also like to extend our gratitude to the local leaders, coaches and parents who came together in these communities to make this possible.”

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.2 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world’s largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Major League Baseball is the best-attended sport in North America, and since 2004, MLB has enjoyed its best-attended seasons in the history of the game. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB currently features record levels of labor peace, competitive balance and industry revenues, as well as the most comprehensive drug-testing program in American professional sports. MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport’s larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball’s business, marketing and community relations endeavors. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America’s National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.

Contact:

Jon Ridzon

MullenLowe

603-918-0474



A video accompanying this release is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06d40a35-91ab-4ab8-b041-a36a73c054c2