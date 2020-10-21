New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-Drone Market with COVID-19 Impact by Technology, Application, Vertical, Platform Type And Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05001216/?utm_source=GNW

The military & defense vertical is expected to account for the largest share of the anti-drone market during the forecast period.Presently, countries are also giving importance to strengthening counter-drone measures to monitor terrorist activities, which would boost the demand for anti-drone systems in the near future.



Furthermore, the use of drones for border trespassing, smuggling, and spying has increased. As a result, the military & defense sector is likely to witness increased demand for an efficient anti-drone system in the coming years .



The anti-drone market for laser systems to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market for laser counter-drone systems is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Laser systems mostly find their applications in the military & defense vertical owing to their great speed, significant flexibility, high precision, and low cost per shot.



Furthermore, major companies such as The Boeing Co. (US), Lockheed Martin Corp. (US), Raytheon Technologies (US), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (Israel), and MBDA(Germany) have been developing laser-based anti-drone systems.



The anti-drone market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period

The anti-drone market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of during the forecast period. Major factors contributing to this growth include the development of new technologies in APAC to reduce the growing number of drone-related crimes and several ongoing developments related to anti-drone systems by regional players.



Breakdown of the profile of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35 %, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 30%, Directors – 45%, Others - 25%

• By Region: Americas – 30%, Europe – 40%, APAC – 25%, and RoW – 5%



SRC, Inc. (US), Raytheon Technologies Corp. (US), Lockheed Martin Corp. (US), Thales Group (France), Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.(UK), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.(Israel), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel), DroneShield Ltd. (Australia), Liteye Systems, Inc. (US), Dedrone (US), Northrop Grumman Corp. (US), DeTect, Inc. (US), MBDA (Germany), Battelle Memorial Institute (US), Saab AB (Sweden), CACI International (US), and The Boeing Co. (US) are among a few major players in the anti-drone market.



Research Coverage

The anti-drone market has been segmented based on technology into laser systems, kinetic systems, and electronic systems.On the basis of vertical, the anti-drone market has been segmented into military & defense, commercial, and homeland security.



The commercial vertical is further segmented into public venues, critical infrastructure, and households.The anti-drone market based on application has been segmented into detection, and detection and disruption applications.



The anti-drone market based on platform type has been segmented into ground-based, handheld, and UAV-based.Ground-based platform type has been further sub-segmented into fixed and mobile system configurations.



On the basis of geographic regions, the anti-drone market is broadly classified into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).



Reasons to Buy Report



The report would help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

1. This report segments the anti-drone market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall market size, as well as that of the subsegments across different technologies, applications, verticals, platform types, and regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape includes market share analysis and company evaluation quadrant for the players operating in the anti-drone market.



