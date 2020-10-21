Dallas, TX, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is celebrating Halloween with two spooktacular offers that are sure to have you boogying into the world’s largest barbecue concept on Oct. 31.

On Halloween, Dickey’s invites parents to bring in their kiddos for a special treat. All kids, ages 12 and younger, who visit Dickey’s in their Halloween costume on Oct. 31 will eat for free at participating Dickey’s locations!

The frightful fun doesn’t stop there. Dickey’s is also offering $5 off a Family Pack order of $25 or more on Oct. 31. To redeem this special offer, simply order curbside pickup or carryout on the Dickey’s App or online at dickeys.com and use the code “SCARYSAVINGS” during checkout.

“Trick or treating is going to be a bit different this year, so we wanted to do our part to ensure that everyone still gets a treat!” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “The Family Pack offer is great for families looking to celebrate the holiday with some of our competition-style slow-smoked meats and Southern sides. And we can’t wait to see what costumes and characters walk through our doors to redeem the Kids Eat Free offer. We hope everyone joins us to celebrate a safe, fun and smokin’ Halloween this year!”

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment

Greer Martin Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. 9729713898 gmartin@dickeys.com