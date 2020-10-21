New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Liquid Applied Membranes Market by Type, Application, End-Use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04637231/?utm_source=GNW

However, the availability of sheet based membranes can hinder the growth of the market for specific applications.



The elastomeric membranes segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The elastomeric membranes segment is the fastest-growing in the LAMs market.The LAMs market has been categorized as elastomeric membranes, bituminous membranes, and cementitious membranes.



Elastomeric membranes seamless, highly weather-resistant, highly flexible, and highly elastic waterproofing membrane.They also have excellent adhesion to a substrate and good UV resistance.



These membranes are used in applications, such as roofs, balconies, and terraces.



The residential construction end-use industry is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Residential projects include the construction of houses, townhouses, cottages, condominiums, apartment buildings, driveways, sidewalks, wet rooms, basements, foundations, drainage systems, and others. LAMs help meet sustainability, waterproofing, ozone resistance, and thermal shock durability needs in these residential projects.



Rapidly growing population, urbanization, and improving standards of living are driving the demand for residential construction. This will boost the growth of residential construction, which, in turn, drives the LAMs market.



APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing developments related to the construction sector.The high growth of population in China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, and other countries provide huge opportunities for the construction sector of APAC.



This will further drive the LAMs market in the region.



The LAMs market comprises major solution providers, such as Sika AG (Switzerland), GCP Applied Technologies (US), Carlisle Companies (US), the Soprema Group (France), MAPEI (Italy), Fosroc (UK), BASF (Germany), Tremco (US), Johns Manville (US), RENOLIT (Germany), Alchimica Building Chemicals (Greece), CHRYSO (France), Copernit (Italy), Elmich (Singapore), Firestone Building Products Company (US), GAF (US), Henkel Polybit (Germany), Henry Company (US), IKO (Canada), ISOMAT (Greece), Kemper System (US), Paul Bauder (Germany), Pidilite Industries (India), Saint-Gobain Weber (France), and Siplast (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the LAMs market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.







