Based on the treatment modality, the cartilage repair and regeneration market is segmented into cell-based and non-cell-based approaches.The cell-based segment is further divided into chondrocyte transplantation, growth factors, and stem cells.



The chondrocyte transplantation segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2019, owing to greater longevity and utility for larger lesions.



By application site segment, the knee segment accounted for the fastest growing segment of the cartilage repair and regeneration market

Based on the application site, the cartilage repair and regeneration market is segmented into knee, hip, ankle and foot, and other application sites (nose and shoulder).The knee segment is estimated to be the fastest growing application site segment of the global cartilage repair and regeneration market.



This can be attributed to the growing number of knee arthroscopy procedures and the increasing incidence of knee osteoarthritis.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the cartilage repair and regeneration market.



The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the cartilage repair and regeneration market during the forecast period, this is mainly due to the rising geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the incidence of various disorders and injuries. Recent developments in tissue engineering and stem cell therapy will further fuel market growth.



North America: the largest share of the cartilage repair and regeneration market

North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American region can be attributed to the high burden of osteoarthritis, increasing prevalence of sports injuries, and increasing research investments in the US and Canada.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Respondent– Supply Side- 80%, Demand Side-20%

• By Designation— CXOs - 20%, Executives - 25%, Mangers - 55%

• By Region— North America - 50%, Europe - 20%, APAC – 20%, RoW- 10%



The cartilage repair and regeneration market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Arthrex, Inc. (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), DePuy Synthes (US), Stryker Corporation (US), CONMED Corporation (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), RTI Surgical, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Vericel Corporation (US), Anika Therapeutics (US), Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland), Regrow Biosciences (India), MEDIPOST Co., Ltd (South Korea), AlloSource (US), BioTissue SA (Switzerland), and Orthocell (Australia).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the cartilage repair and regeneration market based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW), Treatment Modality (cell-based and non-cell-based approaches), Application (hyaline cartilage and fibrocartilage), End User (hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers & clinics) and Application Site (knee, hip, ankle and foot, nose, and shoulder). The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges and trends in the cartilage repair and regeneration market.



