TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.04583 for each Preferred share ($0.550 annually). Distributions are payable November 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at October 30, 2020.
There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for October 30, 2020 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $13.89 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.50 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $22.39.
The Company invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.
|Distribution Detail
|Preferred Share (FFN.PR.A)
|$0.04583
|Ex-Dividend Date:
|October 29, 2020
|Record Date:
|October 30, 2020
|Payable Date:
|November 10, 2020
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.financial15.com
info@quadravest.com
North American Financial 15 Split Corp
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
