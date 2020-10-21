TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05275 per Equity share. The distribution is payable November 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as of October 30, 2020. 

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on October 30, 2020 will receive a dividend of $0.05275 per share based on the VWAP of $6.33 payable on November 10, 2020. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $7.68 per share inclusive of this distribution.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.

Bank of MontrealGreat West Lifeco Inc.TELUS Corporation
BCE Inc.Husky Energy Inc.The Bank of Nova Scotia
CIBCNational Bank of CanadaThe Toronto-Dominion Bank
CI Financial Corp.Power Corporation of CanadaThomson Reuters Corporation
Enbridge Inc.Royal Bank of CanadaTMX Group Inc.
EnCana CorporationLoblaw Companies LimitedTransAlta Corporation
 Sun Life Financial Inc.TC Energy Corporation


Distribution Details 
Equity Share (DS)$0.05275
Ex-Dividend Date:October 29, 2020
Record Date:October 30, 2020
Payable Date:November 10, 2020

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
dividendselect15.com
info@quadravest.com