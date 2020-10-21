ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2020 third quarter and year-to-date September 30, 2020.

2020 Third Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased 3.0% to $13.0 million, which included a $1.7 million increase in the provision for loan losses as a result of the COVID-19 crisis
  • Noninterest income increased 49.2% to $4.7 million, primarily due to strong residential mortgage demand
  • Efficiency ratio improved 375 basis points to 62.11%
  • Strong organic growth drove a 17.7% increase in net total loans and an 18.8% increase in total deposits
  • Asset quality remains strong and nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.58% compared to 0.28%
  • Year-to-date, net charge-offs to average loans was 0.03%, compared to 0.04% for the same period last year
  • The balance of interest only and full deferrals was $8.5 million at September 30, 2020, a 94.6% decline from $156.6 million at June 30, 2020
  • F&M remains well capitalized under regulatory guidelines with a Tier 1 capital to average assets of 10.65%
  • Quarterly cash dividend increased 13.3% to $0.17 per share, reflecting F&M’s commitment to create long-term value for shareholders
  • F&M donated over $36,000 to local organizations during the third quarter, a 100% increase from the same quarter last year
  • New loan production offices in Muncie, IN and Oxford, OH contributing to loan growth
  • New loan production office in West Bloomfield, MI and new full-service office in Fort Wayne expected to open in fourth quarter

“Momentum in our business remains strong and I am extremely proud of the high level of service and dedication our employees continue to provide our customers and communities,” stated Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We entered the COVID-19 crisis from a position of strength through our commitment to community-oriented and prudent banking values. F&M’s continued success throughout this challenging period is encouraging and we have been able to offset an increased level of provision for loan losses by reducing our cost of funds, driving strong noninterest income, and improving our efficiency ratio. As a result, third quarter net income increased 3.2%, and earnings per diluted share are up 5.3% over the prior year period.”  

Mr. Eller continued: “Our loan portfolio continues to be resilient. Loans 30 days past due to total loans, excluding PPP loan balance, is comparable to pre-COVID levels and was 0.26% at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.18% at December 31, 2019. In addition, we ended the third quarter with only $8.5 million of interest only and full deferrals, compared to $156.6 million at the end of the second quarter. Given this favorable performance, we believe interest only and full deferrals, as well as second deferrals, will continue to decline throughout the remainder of 2020. However, given the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 crisis and the continued impacts the pandemic is having on the global economy, we are proactively monitoring our portfolio’s performance and our approach to risk remains prudent. As a result, we have increased our allowance for loan and lease losses by nearly 76.0% over the past 12 months, and our allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans, adjusted for our PPP balances, are now over 1.0%.”

Income Statement
Net income for the 2020 third quarter ended September 30, 2020, was $4.4 million, compared to $4.3 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2020 third quarter was $0.40, compared to $0.38 for the same period last year. Net income for the 2020 nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, was $13.3 million, compared to $13.7 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2020 nine months was $1.20, compared to $1.23 for the same period last year.

Mr. Eller continued, “Our provision for loan losses has increased from $410,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to $5.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Helping offset this year-to-date increase, has been a slight increase in total interest income, a 23.5% improvement in total interest expense, and a 26.3% increase in noninterest income. In addition, noninterest expenses have increased only 4.9% year-to-date, primarily due to a one-time $0.5 million increase in salary and wages during the third quarter to support our employees’ annual incentive program. Despite higher operating expenses, our efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 62.11%, compared to 65.86% for the same period last year and at the bank only level, excluding the parent or any affiliate, our efficiency ratio at September 30, 2020, was 59.89% compared to 62.45% for the same period last year.”

Deposits
At September 30, 2020, total deposits were $1.519 billion, an increase of 18.8% from September 30, 2019, and an increase of 2.8% from June 30, 2020. The significant organic deposit growth being experienced is a result of continued strength in expanding relationships with new and existing customers, and the benefits of PPP activity. In addition, we continue to see growing customer preferences to more stable and secure saving instruments as deposits have increased since the COVID-19 crisis began.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
Total loans, net at September 30, 2020, increased 17.7% or by $205.2 million to $1.364 billion, compared to $1.159 billion at September 30, 2019, and up 1.4% from $1.345 billion at June 30, 2020. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of strong organic loan growth and $87.0 million of PPP loans originated during the 2020 second quarter.

Mr. Eller continued, “Despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 crisis, we continue to grow our loan portfolio with high quality customers, reflecting the personal financial services and value we provide our local communities and the recent contribution of our newly opened loan production offices in Muncie, IN and Oxford, OH.”

F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. The Bank initially had loans of $28 million in deferment and loans of $137 million making interest only payments. As of September 30, 2020, there is a total of $8.5 million outstanding between deferrals and interest only payments within the Company’s commercial and agriculture portfolios. The $8.5 million balance comprised $1.4 million with one full month of deferment, $641,000 with three full months of deferment, $5.5 million with three months interest only payments, and $900,000 with six months interest only. Second deferrals were negligible at September 30, 2020 and at this point in time, existing loans outstanding in deferral or interest only payments are expected to be current as of December 31, 2020.

The Company’s management team has evaluated its exposure to increased loan losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic and has identified the following industry segments most impacted by the pandemic as of September 30, 2020:

 
Industry Segments
(Dollars in Thousands)		 Outstanding
Loan Balance		  Percent of
Total
Loan
Portfolio		  Payment
Deferment		  Percent of
Total Loans
Adjusted
with
Deferment		  Interest Only
Modifications		  Percent of
Total Loans
Adjusted
with Interest
Only		 
Hospitality (Hotels) $74,426   5.44% $-   0.00% $1,679   26.19%
Restaurants  21,726   1.59%  -   0.00%  2,000   31.20%
Retail Commercial
Real Estate *		  101,783   7.44%  -   0.00%  -   0.00%
Entertainment  24,568   1.80%  641   31.10%  1,302   20.32%
Car Dealers  32,094   2.35%  -   0.00%  -   0.00%
Gas Stations  17,586   1.29%  -   0.00%  -   0.00%
Other  770,197   56.31%  1,420   68.90%  1,429   22.29%
Total $1,042,380   76.22% $2,061   100.00% $6,410   100.00%
                         
# of Customers         4      5     
                         
*Includes Owner Occupied                 
Report on Adjusted Loans as of September 30, 2020                 
                  

The other category in payment deferment at September 30, 2020, is a loan for a livestock production facility. The other category for interest modifications as of September 30, 2020, is for construction of an agricultural implement facility and a manufacturer.

F&M’s agriculture portfolio continues to perform well, as a result of the Company’s experienced lenders, diversified market exposure, and geographic focus within strong agricultural markets. At September 30, 2020, F&M’s $103.3 million agriculture portfolio consisted primarily of row crop and livestock production, with almost no dairy exposure. Agriculture customers are proven farmers with strong balance sheets and 95% of row crop producers utilize crop insurance to mitigate weather and production risks. Approximately, 25% of F&M’s agriculture portfolio at September 30, 2020, was within the livestock sector, and approximately 70% of this exposure is to customers that support production but do not have direct livestock ownership. In addition, approximately 80% of F&M’s livestock exposure is for loans with balances under $750,000 and of the borrowers with direct livestock ownership, approximately 50% are not dependent on the income from livestock to manage their debt payments.   Overall, F&M believes agricultural performance will be similar to 2019.

Focusing on Operational Excellence and Executing Long-Term Strategic Plan
Mr. Eller stated: “Based on the lessons we have learned throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are making strategic investments across our organization that support the future needs of our operations as well as adapt to changing customer preferences. We are reviewing our office modification strategy. As a part of this, we are exploring the opportunity for offices in compelling markets with a high concentration of our core customer demographic. During the fourth quarter, we are expanding our physical presence into the state of Michigan with a new loan production office in West Bloomfield, MI. Our new full-service office in Fort Wayne, IN is also expected to open in fourth quarter.”  

“We have recently split our back-end operations team into four separate locations to mitigate risk of operating one facility and promote social distancing within our facilities, in addition to supporting our employees’ efforts to work from home. We also remain focused on attracting and retaining employees to support our current and future growth, and during the third quarter we expanded our employee 401(k) offerings, and upgraded our HR system. Investments in our digital infrastructure continue and in the coming months we will go live with an upgrade to F&M’s website, improve our customer’s ability to automatically open accounts online, and open a new call center to support our growing digital strategies.”

Mr. Eller concluded: “Despite the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 is shaping up to be a strong year demonstrating the resiliency of our employees, customers, and communities. We are all in this together and F&M remains focused on providing support for you and us, throughout the near-term challenges and future prosperity.”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
Total stockholders’ equity increased 7.0% to $243.4 million at September 30, 2020, from $227.4 million at September 30, 2019. At September 30, 2020, the Company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.65%, compared to 11.60% at September 30, 2019.

Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $187.2 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $174.6 million at September 30, 2019. The largest change to intangible stockholders’ equity was an increase in accumulated comprehensive income, which increased from $1.471 million as of September 30, 2019 to $5.860 million as of September 30, 2020. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2020, was $16.78 per share, compared to $15.68 per share at September 30, 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company has declared cash dividends of $0.49 per share, which is an 8.9% increase over the 2019 nine month declared dividend payment. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for 26 consecutive years. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the dividend payout ratio was 42.66% compared to 38.67% for the same period last year.

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:
The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 30 offices. Our locations are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, and Steuben counties.

Safe harbor statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP.

 
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
 
   Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended
   September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019  September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
Interest Income                
Loans, including fees  $16,181  $16,192  $15,883  $15,608  $15,202  $48,256  $46,605 
Debt securities:                
U.S. Treasury and government agencies   761   767   1,146   840   972   2,674   2,501 
Municipalities   279   243   262   225   190   784   612 
Dividends   36   26   45   60   69   107   233 
Federal funds sold   4   5   6   97   120   15   319 
Other.   32   40   122   319   459   194   887 
Total interest income   17,293   17,273   17,464   17,149   17,012   52,030   51,157 
Interest Expense                
Deposits   1,864   2,254   2,901   3,336   3,654   7,019   9,606 
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase   174   187   244   207   201   605   527 
Borrowed funds   231   257   266   270   257   754   813 
Total interest expense   2,269   2,698   3,411   3,813   4,112   8,378   10,946 
Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Loan Losses  15,024   14,575   14,053   13,336   12,900   43,652   40,211 
Provision for Loan Losses    1,987   1,569   1,430   728   247   4,986   410 
Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses  13,037   13,006   12,623   12,608   12,653   38,666   39,801 
Noninterest Income                
Customer service fees   2,299   2,258   1,586   1,732   1,722   6,143   4,994 
Other service charges and fees   879   704   1,039   1,132   1,179   2,622   3,311 
Net gain on sale of loans   1,537   364   227   119   260   2,128   558 
Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities  -   -   270   -   -   270   (26)
Total noninterest income   4,715   3,326   3,122   2,983   3,161   11,163   8,837 
Noninterest Expense                
Salaries and wages   5,102   4,043   4,223   4,029   4,158   13,420   12,300 
Employee benefits   1,566   1,218   1,677   1,410   1,331   4,461   4,148 
Net occupancy expense   558   564   564   406   630   1,686   1,911 
Furniture and equipment   875   750   758   596   720   2,383   2,179 
Data processing   490   408   442   396   482   1,340   2,157 
Franchise taxes   368   369   368   246   248   1,105   735 
ATM expense   444   376   414   434   416   1,234   1,281 
Advertising   411   265   303   340   587   979   1,229 
Net (gain) loss on sale of other assets owned   (7)  (7)  1   16   22   (13)  65 
FDIC assessment   194   144   72   (11)  -   410   194 
Mortgage servicing rights amortization   296   356   132   158   149   784   329 
Consulting fees   205   217   139   264   196   561   404 
Other general and administrative   1,786   1,691   1,602   1,482   1,667   5,027   4,897 
Total noninterest expense   12,288   10,394   10,695   9,766   10,606   33,377   31,829 
Income Before Income Taxes   5,464   5,938   5,050   5,825   5,208   16,452   16,809 
Income Taxes   1,054   1,134   945   1,102   933   3,133   3,130 
Net Income   4,410   4,804   4,105   4,723   4,275   13,319   13,679 
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):                
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities  639   661   4,998   (472)  841   6,298   5,651 
Reclassification adjustment for realized (gain) loss on sale of available-for-sale securities  -   -   (270)  -   -   (270)  26 
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities  639   661   4,728   (472)  841   6,028   5,677 
Tax expense (benefit)   134   139   993   (99)  176   1,266   1,192 
Other comprehensive income (loss)   505   522   3,735   (373)  665   4,762   4,485 
Comprehensive Income  $4,915  $5,326  $7,840  $4,350  $4,940  $18,081  $18,164 
Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share  $0.40  $0.43  $0.37  $0.43  $0.38  $1.20  $1.23 
Dividends Declared  $0.17  $0.16  $0.16  $0.16  $0.15  $0.49  $0.45 
                 

 

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data) 
  
   September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019  
   (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
Assets             
          Cash and due from banks $46,395  $54,336  $49,844  $50,137  $103,188   
          Federal funds sold  41,358   31,105   40,993   1,159   11,404   
 Total cash and cash equivalents  87,753   85,441   90,837   51,296   114,592   
              
          Interest-bearing time deposits  4,657   4,636   4,869   4,309   4,554   
          Securities - available-for-sale  259,041   236,292   204,121   222,293   190,465   
          Other securities, at cost  5,827   5,810   5,810   5,810   5,789   
          Loans held for sale  7,621   11,445   2,153   4,248   606   
          Loans, net  1,351,979   1,334,790   1,239,108   1,211,771   1,151,937   
          Premises and equipment  26,776   26,049   26,120   26,351   25,990   
          Goodwill  47,340   47,340   47,340   47,340   47,340   
          Mortgage servicing rights  3,027   2,740   2,672   2,629   2,556   
          Other real estate owned  206   135   185   214   351   
          Bank owned life insurance  15,501   15,399   15,313   15,235   15,151   
          Other assets  16,872   14,370   16,597   15,834   15,549   
              
Total Assets $1,826,600  $1,784,447  $1,655,125  $1,607,330  $1,574,880   
 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Liabilities            
          Deposits            
 Noninterest-bearing $330,845  $336,027  $261,786  $265,156  $261,719   
 Interest-bearing            
      NOW accounts  534,792   504,846   463,734   423,655   430,646   
      Savings  392,059   374,871   341,256   322,973   310,667   
      Time  261,177   261,631   281,931   276,563   274,996   
 Total deposits  1,518,873   1,477,375   1,348,707   1,288,347   1,278,028   
              
          Federal Funds Purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase  29,859   30,949   30,585   48,073   30,056   
          Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances  17,724   19,087   24,788   24,806   24,669   
          Dividend payable  1,882   1,768   1,768   1,768   1,657   
          Accrued expenses and other liabilities  14,841   14,971   12,820   14,078   13,062   
 Total liabilities  1,583,179   1,544,150   1,418,668   1,377,072   1,347,472   
              
Commitments and Contingencies            
              
Stockholders' Equity            
Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 12,230,000 shares 9/30/20 and 12/31/19  81,577   82,134   81,844   81,535   81,264   
Treasury stock - 1,071,299 shares 9/30/20, 1,093,065 shares 12/31/19 (12,397)  (12,668)  (12,636)  (12,456)  (12,453)  
Retained earnings  168,381   165,476   162,416   160,081   157,126   
Accumulated other comprehensive income  5,860   5,355   4,833   1,098   1,471   
                  Total stockholders' equity  243,421   240,297   236,457   230,258   227,408   
              
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $1,826,600  $1,784,447  $1,655,125  $1,607,330  $1,574,880   
              


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA 
                       
     For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended 
Selected financial data September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019  September 30, 2020  September 30, 2019 
Return on average assets  0.98%  1.10%  1.02%  1.18%  1.10%  1.03%  1.24% 
Return on average equity  7.28%  8.07%  7.06%  8.26%  7.40%  7.45%  8.26% 
Yield on earning assets  4.04%  4.25%  4.66%  4.63%  4.74%  4.30%  4.93% 
Cost of interest bearing liabilities  0.74%  0.91%  1.22%  1.40%  1.55%  0.95%  1.42% 
Net interest spread  3.30%  3.34%  3.44%  3.23%  3.19%  3.35%  3.51% 
Net interest margin  3.51%  3.59%  3.75%  3.60%  3.60%  3.61%  3.88% 
Efficiency  62.11%  57.91%  63.09%  63.67%  65.86%  61.05%  64.67% 
Dividend payout ratio  42.66%  36.80%  43.07%  43.34%  38.67%  40.68%  34.26% 
Tangible book value per share (1) $16.78  $16.33  $16.26  $16.01  $15.68        
Tier 1 capital to average assets  10.65%  10.70%  11.56%  11.52%  11.60%       
Average Shares Outstanding  11,142,797   11,129,341   11,134,870   11,137,004   11,121,426   11,135,695   11,105,993  
                
Loans September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019       
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                      
Commercial real estate $595,146  $589,382  $570,217  $551,309  $502,137        
Agricultural real estate  192,883   194,606   194,383   199,105   200,791        
Consumer real estate  175,963   174,069   174,731   165,349   159,074        
Commercial and industrial  238,175   223,842   143,261   135,631   130,150        
Agricultural  103,330   107,458   109,584   111,820   110,270        
Consumer  53,320   50,108   49,022   49,237   49,552        
Other  9,030   9,714   8,336   8,314   8,167        
  Less: Net deferred loan fees and costs  (3,985)  (4,456)  (1,893)  (1,766)  (1,445)       
Total loans,net $1,363,862  $1,344,723  $1,247,641  $1,218,999  $1,158,696        
                       
                
Asset quality data September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019       
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                      
Nonaccrual loans $7,870  $8,473  $3,344  $3,400  $3,275        
Troubled debt restructuring $7,028  $7,034  $1,934  $956  $1,051        
90 day past due and accruing $-  $-  $-  $-  $-        
Nonperforming loans $7,870  $8,473  $3,344  $3,400  $3,275        
Other real estate owned $206  $135  $185  $214  $351        
Nonperforming assets $8,076  $8,608  $3,529  $3,614  $3,626        
                       
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                      
Allowance for loan and lease losses $11,883  $10,538  $8,533  $7,228  $6,759        
Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans  0.87%  0.78%  0.68%  0.59%  0.58%       
Net charge-offs:                      
   Quarter-to-date $37  $169  $125  $295  $171        
   Year-to-date $331  $294  $125  $685  $426        
Net charge-offs to average loans                      
   Quarter-to-date  0.00%  0.01%  0.01%  0.03%  0.02%       
   Year-to-date  0.03%  0.02%  0.01%  0.06%  0.04%       
Nonperforming loans/total loans  0.58%  0.63%  0.27%  0.28%  0.28%       
Allowance for loan and lease losses/nonperforming loans  151.01%  117.24%  256.66%  187.17%  173.25%       
                       
(1) Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill and other intangibles (core deposit intangible, mortgage servicing rights and unrealized gain/loss on securities)       
                       


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES 
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages) 
            
              
  For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended 
  September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 
Interest Earning Assets: Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized
Yield/Rate		 Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized
Yield/Rate		 
Loans $1,359,156 $16,181 4.76% $1,126,173 $15,202 5.40% 
Taxable Investment Securities  245,274  968 1.58%  167,654  1,082 2.58% 
Tax-exempt Investment Securities  26,032  108 2.10%  32,530  149 2.32% 
Fed Funds Sold & Other  83,760  36 0.17%  112,961  579 2.05% 
Total Interest Earning Assets  1,714,222 $17,293 4.04%  1,439,318 $17,012 4.74% 
              
Nonearning Assets  93,778      116,191     
              
Total Assets $1,808,000     $1,555,509     
              
Interest Bearing Liabilities:             
Savings Deposits $915,367 $798 0.35%  734,075  2,044 1.11% 
Other Time Deposits  258,809  1,066 1.65%  276,793  1,610 2.33% 
Other Borrowed Money  18,920  231 4.88%  24,582  257 4.18% 
Fed Funds Purchased & Securities             
  Sold under Agreement to Repurch.  30,100  174 2.31%  28,947  201 2.78% 
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities $1,223,196 $2,269 0.74% $1,064,397 $4,112 1.55% 
              
Noninterest bearing Liabilities  342,388      264,183     
              
Stockholders Equity $242,416     $226,929     
              
Net Interest Income and interest rate spread   $15,024 3.30%   $12,900 3.19% 
              
Net Interest Margin     3.51%     3.60% 
              
    Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts   
              
              
  For the Nine Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 
Interest Earning Assets: Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized Yield/Rate 
Loans $1,305,998 $48,256 4.93% $1,113,892 $46,605 5.58% 
Taxable Investment Securities  208,499  3,220 2.06%  163,106  2,857 2.34% 
Tax-exempt Investment Securities  25,564  345 2.28%  33,554  489 2.46% 
Fed Funds Sold & Other  75,917  209 0.37%  77,296  1,206 2.08% 
Total Interest Earning Assets  1,615,978 $52,030 4.30%  1,387,848 $51,157 4.93% 
              
Nonearning Assets  109,564      78,442     
              
Total Assets $1,725,542     $1,466,290     
              
Interest Bearing Liabilities:             
Savings Deposits $849,748 $3,237 0.51%  708,280  5,577 1.05% 
Other Time Deposits  268,762  3,782 1.88%  261,592  4,029 2.05% 
Other Borrowed Money  22,401  754 4.49%  25,811  813 4.20% 
Fed Funds Purchased & Securities             
  Sold under Agreement to Repurch.  33,118  605 2.44%  29,657  527 2.37% 
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities $1,174,029 $8,378 0.95% $1,025,340  10,946 1.42% 
              
Noninterest bearing Liabilities  313,224      220,034     
              
Stockholders Equity $238,289     $220,916     
              
Net Interest Income and interest rate spread   $43,652 3.35%   $40,211 3.51% 
              
Net Interest Margin     3.61%     3.88% 
              
    Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts   
              

 

Company Contact:Investor and Media Contact:
Lars B. Eller
President and Chief Executive Officer
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
(419) 446-2501
leller@fm.bank		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com