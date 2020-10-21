GLENVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) · TrustCo Bank Corp NY today announced third quarter 2020 net income of $14.1 million or $0.146 diluted earnings per share, and $38.6 million or $0.400 diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Summary

Robert J. McCormick, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer noted, “We continue to keep a pulse on the best ways to adapt to the changing needs of our customers in light of the ongoing impact of the pandemic. Our unparalleled dedication to customer service positions us as a stable partner to our customers as they seek updated information, support and advice in a volatile time. In response to these changing needs, we made a significant investment in our online and mobile banking offerings, rolling out a completely updated experience for customers that includes real-time account alerts, secure messaging, enhanced billpay and more. We also recently introduced ClickSwitch, an automated tool that allows new customers to change direct deposits and recurring payments in just a few minutes, creating new business opportunities for the Bank. We expect to see more activity and interest in these offerings and have an exciting plan for ongoing updates and new innovations.”

Trustco’s commitment to supporting its communities and front line workers remains steadfast. In an effort to bolster our students and schools during an unpredictable back to school period, we donated more than 450 backpacks and contributed financially to the elementary school near our newly renovated Mont Pleasant Branch. This is just one example of ways we have prioritized giving back in addition to our designated Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) Fund, donating time and financial support to front line organizations across the communities, and the COVID-19 Financial Relief Program, providing support to our borrowers experiencing economic hardships in various ways.

We also continue to closely monitor the impact of the pandemic on our business and results of operations. As of September 30, 2020, we had 24 residential loans in deferral totaling $5 million, and 6 commercial loans in deferral totaling $2 million. This represents 0.2% of total outstanding loans. As of June 30, 2020, we had 668 residential loans in deferral totaling $145 million, and 90 commercial loans in deferral totaling $45 million. This represented 4.5% of total outstanding loans. We are encouraged to see that most of our residential and commercial borrowers who had payment deferral arrangements with us have returned to making regular loan payments. Additionally, the Bank has funded 663 Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaling $46 million.

The third quarter of 2020 saw continued loan and deposit growth. Our focus on traditional lending criteria and conservative balance sheet management has produced consistent earnings while maintaining strong liquidity and growing capital. This approach allowed us to continue to expand our business and take advantage of changes in market and competitive conditions. As mentioned in prior quarters, the pandemic has created an uncertain future, and we believe we continue to be well-positioned to help our customers through this economic disruption and turmoil. We also continue to hire across our locations for all levels of staff. As we enter the fourth quarter of 2020 and beyond, management views the Bank as well-positioned to deploy its existing liquidity into our residential loan portfolio, and we will continue to closely monitor how the current market conditions change.

TrustCo saw average loans grow 6.5% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019. Year over year, loan portfolio expansion was funded by a combination of utilizing a portion of our strong cash balances, cash flow from investments, and the growth in funding from customer deposits. Total average deposits are up $442.3 million or 9.9% in the third quarter 2020 compared to the prior year.

Details

Average loans were up $254.6 million or 6.5% in the third quarter 2020 over the same period in 2019. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $237.6 million, or 6.9%, in the third quarter 2020 over the same period in 2019. Average deposits are up $442.3 million or 9.9% for the third quarter 2020 over the same period a year earlier. The increase in deposits was the result of a $544.6 million or 18.1% increase total average core deposit accounts, which consist of interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking, savings and money market deposits, for the third quarter 2020 compared to the third quarter 2019. Within core, checking balances were up $333.8 million or 25.4% (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking balances). The increase in core deposits reflects the desire by customers to have additional funds in the safety and security offered by TrustCo’s long history of conservative banking. As we move forward, the objective is to encourage customers to retain these additional funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation. Average time deposits decreased $102.3 million or 7.0% for the third quarter 2020 compared to the third quarter 2019.

The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.52% in the third quarter 2020 from 0.94% in the third quarter 2019. A significant portion of our CD portfolio repriced during the last half of 2019 and the first nine months of 2020, which resulted in lower rates due to market conditions. The net interest margin for the third quarter 2020 was 2.73%, down 31 basis points from 3.04% in the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to the decrease in market rates over the same period resulting in less interest earned on our short-term funds and variable rate loans. Additionally, because we offered competitive shorter term rates on our time deposits in the past, we expect the cost of interest bearing liabilities to continue to decrease as time deposits reprice at lower rates.

The Bank continued to demonstrate its ability to grow shareholders’ equity as average equity was up $35.8 million or 6.9% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the third quarter 2020 were 0.98% and 10.04%, respectively, compared to 1.12% and 11.19% for the third quarter 2019. Improving efficiencies to reduce costs continues to remain a key area of focus. Total operating expenses decreased by $1.4 million or 5.8% in the third quarter 2020 as compared to the third quarter 2019, driven by decreases in almost all expense categories, with the exception of increases in occupancy expense and FDIC and other insurance expense.

Asset quality and loan loss reserve measures have stayed consistent. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $21.8 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $21.0 million at September 30, 2019. NPLs were 0.52% of total loans at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.53% at September 30, 2019. The coverage ratio, or allowance for loan losses to NPLs, was 225.4% at September 30, 2020, compared to 210.9% at September 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $22.2 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $23.4 million at September 30, 2019. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.17% as of September 30, 2020, compared to 1.11% at September 30, 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $49.1 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $44.3 million at September 30, 2019. The provision for loan losses increased to $1.0 million for the third quarter 2020 compared to $-0- in the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by the uncertainty in the current economic environment resulting from COVID-19. The Bank did not adopt “FASB Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”) as of January 1, 2020 as allowed by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”). The Bank will adopt CECL as required by the CARES Act at the earlier of the termination of the National Emergency concerning COVID-19 or December 31, 2020. Net chargeoffs for the third quarter 2020 were $21 thousand versus net chargeoffs in the third quarter 2019 of $36 thousand. The annualized net chargeoffs ratio was 0.00% for the third quarter 2020 and 2019.

At September 30, 2020 the tangible equity to tangible asset ratio was 9.76%, compared to 10.07% at September 30, 2019. Book value per share at September 30, 2020 was $5.81, up 7.2% compared to $5.42 a year earlier.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $5.7 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 148 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at September 30, 2020.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2020, including our expectations regarding the effects of COVID-19 on our financial results and our ability to assist our customers in addressing the effects of COVID-19, our expectations with respect to our online and mobile banking product offerings, our expectations for the repricing of our CD portfolio, the impact of Federal Reserve actions regarding interest rates and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from those discussed, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to contain COVID-19 or address the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, and the effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; our ability to continue to originate a significant volume of one-to-four family mortgage loans in our market areas; our ability to continue to maintain noninterest expense and other overhead costs at reasonable levels relative to income; our ability to make accurate assumptions and judgments regarding the credit risks associated with lending and investing activities; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations that may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals; the future earnings and capital levels of us and Trustco Bank and the continued receipt of approvals from our primary federal banking regulators under regulatory rules to distribute capital to TrustCo, which could affect our ability to pay dividends; results of supervisory monitoring or examinations of Trustco Bank and TrustCo by our respective regulators; adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; unanticipated effects from the Tax Cut and Jobs Act that may limit its benefits or adversely impact our business; the perceived overall value of our products and services by users, including in comparison to competitors’ products and services and the willingness of current and prospective customers to substitute competitors’ products and services for our products and services; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the effect of changes in financial services laws and regulations and the impact of other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in management personnel; real estate and collateral values; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the FASB or PCAOB; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; technological changes and electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; changes in local market areas and general business and economic trends, as well as changes in consumer spending and saving habits; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and managing our business; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings.

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY GLENVILLE, NY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 Summary of operations Net interest income (TE) $ 38,166 37,681 38,644 Provision for loan losses 1,000 2,000 - Noninterest income, excluding net gain on securities transactions 4,341 3,426 4,925 Noninterest expense 22,674 23,932 24,070 Net income 14,071 11,254 14,708 Per common share Net income per share: - Basic $ 0.146 0.117 0.152 - Diluted 0.146 0.117 0.152 Cash dividends 0.068 0.068 0.068 Book value at period end 5.81 5.73 5.42 Market price at period end 5.22 6.33 8.15 At period end Full time equivalent employees 771 806 823 Full service banking offices 148 148 148 Performance ratios Return on average assets 0.98 % 0.82 1.12 Return on average equity 10.04 8.21 11.19 Efficiency (1) 53.61 58.30 55.17 Net interest spread (TE) 2.63 2.69 2.88 Net interest margin (TE) 2.73 2.81 3.04 Dividend payout ratio 46.68 58.37 44.85 Capital ratios at period end Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 9.76 % 9.74 10.07 Consolidated equity to assets 9.77 % 9.75 10.07 Asset quality analysis at period end Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.52 0.52 0.53 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.39 0.40 0.45 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.17 1.15 1.11 Coverage ratio (3) 2.3x 2.2x 2.1x (1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. (2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets. (3) Calculated as allowance for loan losses divided by total nonperforming loans. TE = Taxable equivalent FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Nine months ended 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Summary of operations Net interest income (TE) $ 114,401 117,569 Provision (Credit) for loan losses 5,000 (41 ) Net gain on securities transactions 1,155 - Noninterest income, excluding net gain on securities transactions 11,946 14,476 Noninterest expense 70,874 73,839 Net income 38,638 43,933 Per common share Net income per share: - Basic $ 0.400 0.454 - Diluted 0.400 0.453 Cash dividends 0.204 0.204 Book value at period end 5.81 5.42 Market price at period end 5.22 8.15 Performance ratios Return on average assets 0.94 1.14 Return on average equity 9.38 11.56 Efficiency (1) 56.06 55.75 Net interest spread (TE) 2.74 2.98 Net interest margin (TE) 2.86 3.13 Dividend payout ratio 51.03 45.00 (1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income (excluding net gain on securities transactions). TE = Taxable equivalent. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 41,330 41,665 42,063 42,002 41,923 Interest and dividends on securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 14 106 421 609 996 State and political subdivisions 1 2 1 2 2 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 1,319 1,527 2,113 2,334 2,178 Corporate bonds 646 488 238 295 321 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 216 229 245 253 282 Other securities 5 5 6 6 6 Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 2,201 2,357 3,024 3,499 3,785 Interest on held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 138 162 175 184 187 Total interest on held to maturity securities 138 162 175 184 187 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 77 192 82 203 81 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 242 193 1,267 1,635 2,552 Total interest income 43,988 44,569 46,611 47,523 48,528 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Interest-bearing checking 55 26 16 21 52 Savings 161 166 233 271 323 Money market deposit accounts 637 862 1,096 1,175 1,177 Time deposits 4,749 5,599 6,391 7,468 7,974 Interest on short-term borrowings 221 235 322 347 359 Total interest expense 5,823 6,888 8,058 9,282 9,885 Net interest income 38,165 37,681 38,553 38,241 38,643 Less: Provision for loan losses 1,000 2,000 2,000 200 - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 37,165 35,681 36,553 38,041 38,643 Noninterest income: Trustco Financial Services income 1,784 1,368 1,600 1,454 1,517 Fees for services to customers 2,292 1,807 2,315 2,377 2,602 Net gain on securities transactions - - 1,155 - - Other 265 251 264 284 806 Total noninterest income 4,341 3,426 5,334 4,115 4,925 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 10,899 11,648 11,373 11,743 11,725 Net occupancy expense 4,277 4,385 4,306 4,399 4,094 Equipment expense 1,607 1,606 1,802 1,768 1,689 Professional services 1,311 1,182 1,481 1,449 1,507 Outsourced services 1,875 1,875 2,075 1,925 1,875 Advertising expense 305 601 488 464 494 FDIC and other insurance 660 609 294 259 282 Other real estate (income) expense, net (115 ) (32 ) 194 (385 ) 33 Other 1,855 2,058 2,255 2,269 2,371 Total noninterest expenses 22,674 23,932 24,268 23,891 24,070 Income before taxes 18,832 15,175 17,619 18,265 19,498 Income taxes 4,761 3,921 4,306 4,358 4,790 Net income $ 14,071 11,254 13,313 13,907 14,708 Net income per common share: - Basic $ 0.146 0.117 0.138 0.143 0.152 - Diluted 0.146 0.117 0.138 0.143 0.152 Average basic shares (in thousands) 96,433 96,433 96,727 96,919 96,907 Average diluted shares (in thousands) 96,440 96,437 96,750 97,015 96,977 Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 38,166 37,681 38,554 38,243 38,644 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Nine months ended 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 125,058 124,608 Interest and dividends on securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 541 2,600 State and political subdivisions 4 6 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 4,959 5,885 Corporate bonds 1,372 801 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 690 868 Other securities 16 16 Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 7,582 10,176 Interest on held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities-residential 475 613 Total interest on held to maturity securities 475 613 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 351 365 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 1,702 8,843 Total interest income 135,168 144,605 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Interest-bearing checking 97 267 Savings 560 1,067 Money market deposit accounts 2,595 3,122 Time deposits 16,739 21,462 Interest on short-term borrowings 778 1,121 Total interest expense 20,769 27,039 Net interest income 114,399 117,566 Less: Provision (Credit) for loan losses 5,000 (41 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 109,399 117,607 Noninterest income: Trustco Financial Services income 4,752 4,933 Fees for services to customers 6,414 7,733 Net gain on securities transactions 1,155 - Other 780 1,810 Total noninterest income 13,101 14,476 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 33,920 34,887 Net occupancy expense 12,968 12,267 Equipment expense 5,015 5,300 Professional services 3,974 4,725 Outsourced services 5,825 5,675 Advertising expense 1,394 2,057 FDIC and other insurance 1,563 1,528 Other real estate expense, net 47 219 Other 6,168 7,181 Total noninterest expenses 70,874 73,839 Income before taxes 51,626 58,244 Income taxes 12,988 14,311 Net income $ 38,638 43,933 Net income per common share: - Basic $ 0.400 0.454 - Diluted 0.400 0.453 Average basic shares (in thousands) 96,531 96,825 Average diluted shares (in thousands) 96,542 96,897 Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 114,401 117,569 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 47,703 44,726 43,362 48,198 49,526 Federal funds sold and other short term investments 908,616 908,110 492,691 408,648 401,151 Total cash and cash equivalents 956,319 952,836 536,053 456,846 450,677 Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 29,996 - 54,970 104,512 164,490 States and political subdivisions 111 111 112 162 169 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 309,768 331,469 352,067 389,517 406,166 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 44,070 45,998 46,768 48,511 50,970 Corporate bonds 70,113 54,439 48,564 30,436 40,281 Other securities 685 685 685 685 683 Total securities available for sale 454,743 432,702 503,166 573,823 662,759 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations-residential 15,094 16,633 17,720 18,618 19,705 Total held to maturity securities 15,094 16,633 17,720 18,618 19,705 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,506 5,506 9,183 9,183 9,183 Loans: Commercial 231,663 231,212 195,805 199,499 192,443 Residential mortgage loans 3,724,746 3,681,898 3,627,121 3,583,774 3,508,647 Home equity line of credit 248,320 254,445 265,753 267,922 273,526 Installment loans 9,826 10,006 10,713 11,001 10,703 Loans, net of deferred net costs 4,214,555 4,177,561 4,099,392 4,062,196 3,985,319 Less: Allowance for loan losses 49,123 48,144 46,155 44,317 44,329 Net loans 4,165,432 4,129,417 4,053,237 4,017,879 3,940,990 Bank premises and equipment, net 34,417 34,042 34,428 34,622 34,168 Operating lease right-of-use assets 47,174 48,712 49,955 51,475 49,618 Other assets 57,244 57,155 52,905 58,876 55,369 Total assets $ 5,735,929 5,677,003 5,256,647 5,221,322 5,222,469 LIABILITIES: Deposits: Demand $ 635,345 612,960 480,255 463,858 453,439 Interest-bearing checking 1,024,290 1,001,592 895,254 875,672 869,101 Savings accounts 1,235,259 1,191,682 1,122,116 1,113,146 1,110,947 Money market deposit accounts 699,132 666,304 617,198 599,163 570,457 Time deposits 1,305,024 1,392,769 1,367,005 1,398,177 1,457,223 Total deposits 4,899,050 4,865,307 4,481,828 4,450,016 4,461,167 Short-term borrowings 193,455 177,278 148,090 148,666 151,095 Operating lease liabilities 52,125 53,710 54,998 56,553 54,731 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 30,771 27,287 23,546 27,830 29,313 Total liabilities 5,175,401 5,123,582 4,708,462 4,683,065 4,696,306 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Capital stock 100,205 100,205 100,205 100,205 100,200 Surplus 176,441 176,437 176,431 176,427 176,395 Undivided profits 306,741 299,239 294,553 288,067 280,542 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 11,537 11,936 11,392 4,461 (71 ) Treasury stock at cost (34,396 ) (34,396 ) (34,396 ) (30,903 ) (30,903 ) Total shareholders’ equity 560,528 553,421 548,185 538,257 526,163 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,735,929 5,677,003 5,256,647 5,221,322 5,222,469 Outstanding shares (in thousands) 96,433 96,433 96,433 96,922 96,917





NONPERFORMING ASSETS (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Nonperforming Assets New York and other states* Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ 491 571 630 816 888 Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 19,977 20,215 18,570 18,407 18,275 Installment 49 6 24 3 13 Total non-accrual loans 20,517 20,792 19,224 19,226 19,176 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 25 26 27 29 30 Total nonperforming loans 20,542 20,818 19,251 19,255 19,206 Other real estate owned 423 830 1,284 1,579 2,409 Total nonperforming assets $ 20,965 21,648 20,535 20,834 21,615 Florida Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ - - - - - Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 1,254 1,111 1,492 1,614 1,809 Installment - - - - - Total non-accrual loans 1,254 1,111 1,492 1,614 1,809 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 1,254 1,111 1,492 1,614 1,809 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 1,254 1,111 1,492 1,614 1,809 Total Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ 491 571 630 816 888 Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 21,231 21,326 20,062 20,021 20,084 Installment 49 6 24 3 13 Total non-accrual loans 21,771 21,903 20,716 20,840 20,985 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 25 26 27 29 30 Total nonperforming loans 21,796 21,929 20,743 20,869 21,015 Other real estate owned 423 830 1,284 1,579 2,409 Total nonperforming assets $ 22,219 22,759 22,027 22,448 23,424 Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs New York and other states* Commercial $ (1 ) (6 ) 1 (1 ) (28 ) Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 4 (27 ) 140 146 39 Installment 18 44 4 67 9 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ 21 11 145 212 20 Florida Commercial $ - - - - - Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family - - (2 ) (1 ) - Installment - - 19 1 16 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ - - 17 - 16 Total Commercial $ (1 ) (6 ) 1 (1 ) (28 ) Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 4 (27 ) 138 145 39 Installment 18 44 23 68 25 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ 21 11 162 212 36 Asset Quality Ratios Total nonperforming loans (1) $ 21,796 21,929 20,743 20,869 21,015 Total nonperforming assets (1) 22,219 22,759 22,027 22,448 23,424 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) 21 11 162 212 36 Allowance for loan losses (1) 49,123 48,144 46,155 44,317 44,329 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.52 % 0.52 % 0.51 % 0.51 % 0.53 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.39 % 0.40 % 0.42 % 0.43 % 0.45 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.17 % 1.15 % 1.13 % 1.09 % 1.11 % Coverage ratio (1) 225.4 % 219.5 % 222.5 % 212.4 % 210.9 % Annualized net chargeoffs to average loans (2) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses to annualized net chargeoffs (2) 584.8x 1094.2x 71.2x 52.3x 307.8x * Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts. (1) At period-end (2) For the period ended





DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY - INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Rate Balance Rate Assets Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 12,391 14 0.45 % $ 183,580 996 2.17 % Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 313,296 1,319 1.68 370,808 2,178 2.35 State and political subdivisions 110 2 7.90 166 3 7.23 Corporate bonds 59,555 646 4.33 40,231 321 3.19 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 43,282 216 1.99 51,988 282 2.17 Other 685 5 2.92 685 6 3.50 Total securities available for sale 429,319 2,202 2.05 647,458 3,786 2.34 Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 938,087 242 0.10 465,251 2,552 2.19 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 15,759 138 3.52 20,197 187 3.70 Total held to maturity securities 15,759 138 3.52 20,197 187 3.70 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,506 77 5.59 9,183 81 3.53 Commercial loans 231,517 2,625 4.54 190,538 2,596 5.45 Residential mortgage loans 3,702,680 36,020 3.89 3,465,102 35,743 4.13 Home equity lines of credit 251,459 2,515 3.98 275,047 3,401 4.95 Installment loans 9,632 170 7.02 9,967 183 7.34 Loans, net of unearned income 4,195,288 41,330 3.94 3,940,654 41,923 4.26 Total interest earning assets 5,583,959 43,989 3.15 5,082,743 48,529 3.82 Allowance for loan losses (48,483 ) (44,448 ) Cash & non-interest earning assets 201,018 188,528 Total assets $ 5,736,494 $ 5,226,823 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Deposits: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 1,024,455 55 0.02 % $ 874,179 52 0.02 % Money market accounts 682,319 637 0.37 567,554 1,177 0.83 Savings 1,222,956 161 0.05 1,126,935 323 0.11 Time deposits 1,355,244 4,749 1.39 1,457,510 7,974 2.19 Total interest bearing deposits 4,284,974 5,602 0.52 4,026,178 9,526 0.95 Short-term borrowings 193,765 221 0.45 160,162 359 0.90 Total interest bearing liabilities 4,478,739 5,823 0.52 4,186,340 9,885 0.94 Demand deposits 622,313 438,789 Other liabilities 78,093 80,188 Shareholders’ equity 557,349 521,506 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,736,494 $ 5,226,823 Net interest income, tax equivalent 38,166 38,644 Net interest spread 2.63 % 2.88 % Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets) 2.73 % 3.04 % Tax equivalent adjustment (1 ) (1 ) Net interest income 38,165 38,643 DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Rate Balance Rate Assets Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 42,573 541 1.69 % $ 166,119 2,600 2.09 % Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 339,300 4,959 1.95 329,188 5,885 2.38 State and political subdivisions 111 6 7.79 167 9 7.19 Corporate bonds 46,508 1,372 3.93 33,678 801 3.17 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 45,313 690 2.03 54,414 868 2.13 Other 685 16 3.11 685 16 3.11 Total securities available for sale 474,490 7,584 2.13 584,251 10,179 2.32 Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 693,286 1,702 0.33 504,512 8,843 2.34 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 17,029 475 3.72 21,123 613 3.87 Total held to maturity securities 17,029 475 3.72 21,123 613 3.87 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 7,998 351 5.85 9,104 365 5.35 Commercial loans 217,573 7,778 4.77 191,370 7,725 5.38 Residential mortgage loans 3,652,766 108,845 3.97 3,412,411 105,786 4.13 Home equity lines of credit 258,956 7,898 4.07 280,248 10,441 4.97 Installment loans 10,129 537 7.08 10,718 656 8.16 Loans, net of unearned income 4,139,424 125,058 4.03 3,894,747 124,608 4.27 Total interest earning assets 5,332,227 135,170 3.38 5,013,737 144,608 3.85 Allowance for loan losses (46,618 ) (44,744 ) Cash & non-interest earning assets 196,835 180,568 Total assets $ 5,482,444 $ 5,149,561 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Deposits: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 949,909 97 0.01 % $ 878,106 267 0.04 % Money market accounts 646,170 2,595 0.54 546,601 3,122 0.76 Savings 1,169,316 560 0.06 1,141,607 1,067 0.12 Time deposits 1,372,369 16,739 1.63 1,416,306 21,462 2.02 Total interest bearing deposits 4,137,764 19,991 0.65 3,982,620 25,918 0.87 Short-term borrowings 173,497 778 0.60 160,647 1,121 0.93 Total interest bearing liabilities 4,311,261 20,769 0.64 4,143,267 27,039 0.87 Demand deposits 543,279 418,327 Other liabilities 77,568 79,937 Shareholders’ equity 550,336 508,030 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,482,444 $ 5,149,561 Net interest income, tax equivalent 114,401 117,569 Net interest spread 2.74 % 2.98 % Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets) 2.86 % 3.13 % Tax equivalent adjustment (2 ) (3 ) Net interest income 114,399 117,566

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, but excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains on the sale of securities and other non-routine items from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, net income and net income per share to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Total Assets (GAAP) $ 5,735,929 5,677,003 5,222,469 Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 5,735,376 5,676,450 5,221,916 Equity (GAAP) 560,528 553,421 526,163 Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553 Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 559,975 552,868 525,610 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 9.76 % 9.74 % 10.07 % Equity to Assets (GAAP) 9.77 % 9.75 % 10.07 % Three months ended Nine months ended Efficiency Ratio 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP) $ 38,166 37,681 38,644 $ 114,401 117,569 Non-interest income (GAAP) 4,341 3,426 4,925 13,101 14,476 Less: Net gain on securities - - - 1,155 - Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 42,507 41,107 43,569 126,347 132,045 Total noninterest expense (GAAP) 22,674 23,932 24,070 70,874 73,839 Less: Other real estate (income) expense, net (115 ) (32 ) 33 47 219 Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 22,789 23,964 24,037 70,827 73,620 Efficiency Ratio 53.61 % 58.30 % 55.17 % 56.06 % 55.75 %

