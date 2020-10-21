LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “Taat”) is pleased to announce that it has recently filed several trademark applications for the Taat brand name both in the United States and internationally. Inclusive of a trademark application in the United States for the Beyond Tobacco™ brand name, the Company has now filed for a total of 17 trademark registrations in 15 jurisdictions across four continents. In its September 4, 2020 press release, Taat announced it had filed its first patent application for a proprietary refinement technique of the Beyond Tobacco™ base material which creates a tobacco-like taste and smell, despite no actual tobacco content. With a near-term objective of potentially launching Taat in new markets internationally, Taat’s management has elected to proactively apply for trademark registrations in jurisdictions to which it may later expand. This batch of trademark applications represents the first phase of an ongoing plan for the Company to form a global intellectual property portfolio.



Taat has developed Beyond Tobacco™, which is the tobacco-free and nicotine-free base material of Taat, an analogue to tobacco cigarettes offered in Original, Smooth, and Menthol varieties. With approximately 1.3 billion users of tobacco worldwide1, there is a substantial segment of current tobacco smokers of legal age who could potentially desire switching to Taat to keep the experience of smoking while leaving nicotine behind.

At the time of this press release’s issuance, the Company has a trademark application pending for Beyond Tobacco™ in the United States under the International Class (“IC”) codes of IC 003, IC 005, IC 025, IC 029, IC 030, IC 034, IC 035, and IC 044. Applications for trademark protection of the term TAAT have now been filed in the United States as well as each of the following international jurisdictions:

Asia/Middle East

Hong Kong

China

South Korea

Pakistan

India

Japan

Israel

Singapore

Europe

European Union

United Kingdom

North America

Canada

Mexico

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

In the Company’s September 4, 2020 press release announcing its recent patent filing, the role of patents in the tobacco industry was detailed to highlight the significance of this development in the Company’s efforts to align itself with incumbent tobacco firms. In 2016 and 2019 respectively, Philip Morris International (“PMI”)2 and Japan Tobacco International (“JTI”)3 were each listed in the 100 Top Patent Filers by the European Patent Office, demonstrating the importance of patents in the business of tobacco companies. The competitive advantages that are generally afforded by trademark protection appear to be of significant importance to the tobacco industry as well. Based on a search using the Trademark Electronic Search System (“TESS”) resource from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”), the five “Big Tobacco” firms appear to have a considerable interest in trademarks. In total, more than 2,000 records were returned for trademark applications from search terms for names of each of the five “Big Tobacco” firms including “Philip Morris”, “British American Tobacco”, “Altria”, “Imperial Tobacco”, and “Japan Tobacco”4. The Company intends to file additional trademark applications in the future based on current and anticipated commercial and strategic activities both in the United States and internationally.

Taat CEO Setti Coscarella commented, “Laying the groundwork for building a global brand is an immensely complex and demanding task, because it requires making plans a matter of months or years ahead of intended action. Between Q3 and Q4 2020, our focus has primarily been on creating a playbook for launching Taat in Ohio, as well as potentially in other markets in the United States. Naturally, we are contemplating international expansions in the near term as well, including expansions into Asian markets such as China, where the population of current tobacco smokers is close to the total population of the United States. There are many prerequisites for entering new international markets, and intellectual property rights such as trademarks are crucial in order to legally be able to use a brand name in a new market, when you have worked hard to build and grow that brand in other markets. Just as ‘Big Tobacco’ firms are very diligent about patent protection of innovative technologies and methods, they are similarly diligent about trademark protection of the intellectual property that underpins brand names that can be worth billions of dollars. Now that the ball is rolling with launching Taat in the United States and we are planning out our next steps to potentially expand internationally, it is exciting to be working on these preliminary tasks that could foreshadow the next steps to entering markets across North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania.”

About Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

Having developed Beyond Tobacco™, which contains no tobacco or nicotine, Taat’s objective is to introduce an innovative, experience-driven alternative to tobacco cigarettes for tobacco smokers who aspire to leave nicotine behind. Beyond Tobacco™, which is to be offered in “Original” and “Menthol” varieties, is designed to closely emulate every aspect of smoking a traditional cigarette. From the cigarette-style packaging and stick format, to the proprietary flavouring blend which imparts the flavour and scent of tobacco, to the draw sensation, and the amount of smoke exhaled, Beyond Tobacco™ has been meticulously engineered to enable smokers to continue enjoying the experience of smoking, while discontinuing nicotine intake. Taat plans to launch Beyond Tobacco™ in mid-Q4 2020 and is seeking to position itself in the USD $814 billion (2018)1 global tobacco industry to capitalize on the growing worldwide demand for alternatives to traditional cigarettes.

For more information, please visit http://taatusa.com .

