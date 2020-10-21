TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC), a provider of professional staffing services and solutions, will release third quarter results post-market on Monday, November 2, 2020 and host a conference call to discuss the results. The call will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET. The dial-in number is (877) 344-3890 and the conference passcode is Kforce. A replay of the call will be available from 8:00 p.m. ET Monday, November 2, 2020 until November 9, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056, passcode 7982477.

This call is also being webcast by Shareholder.com and can be accessed through Kforce’s web site at http://investor.kforce.com. The webcast replay will be available until November 9, 2020.

Also announced today, Kforce management will participate at the J.P. Morgan 2020 Ultimate Services Investor Conference on November 19, 2020 at 11:10 a.m. ET. A link to the J.P. Morgan webcast can be accessed at http://investor.kforce.com/ under “Events and Presentations.”

