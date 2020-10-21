WARSAW, Ind., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) (NASDAQ: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced today that the Company is scheduled to release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after the market closes.



OrthoPediatrics will host a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. The dial-in numbers are (855) 289-4603 for domestic callers and (614) 999-9389 for international callers. The conference ID number is 5038238. A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the OrthoPediatrics’ corporate website at www.orthopediatrics.com.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

