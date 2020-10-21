MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), the third-largest owner and operator of self-storage properties in the United States, was named as a Champion of Board Diversity by the Forum of Executive Women. The award recognizes companies in the greater Philadelphia region whose corporate boards are composed of at least 30% women. This is the fifth time CubeSmart has been recognized for this honor.



“We believe our business is better because of the diversity of participation, thought, and action that comes from the unique individuals who work with us, starting with our board and carrying through to every CubeSmart teammate,” said Christopher P. Marr, President and Chief Executive Officer of CubeSmart. “It’s an honor to be recognized for the gender diversity at our board level. We take great pride in embracing both what makes us different, as well as the qualities that we collectively share as a CubeSmart team.”

CubeSmart and other Philadelphia-area companies were featured in the Forum’s annual report, Women in Leadership, which measures progress of women leaders in the region. This year’s report noted that, for the first time ever, women are holding more than 20% of total board seats. 17 companies were recognized as Champions of Board Diversity.

The Forum of Executive Women is a membership organization of more than 450 women executive leaders across the Greater Philadelphia region.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,257 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2020 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.

The Company’s mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers – through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.

For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage property, visit www.cubesmart.com or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.

Company Contact:

Josh Schutzer

Senior Director, Finance

(610) 535-5700