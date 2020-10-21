SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, announced today it will be presenting new scientific research at the American College of Rheumatology’s (ACR) first virtual annual meeting, ACR Convergence 2020. The event is being held online from November 5-9, 2020.
Exagen’s Chief Scientific Officer, Anja Kammesheidt, shared, “Exagen is honored to have had the opportunity to partner with such great collaborators on this year’s abstracts. Our clinical research and development teams are committed to advancing the understanding of the role of cell-bound complement activation products (CB-CAPs) in lupus. We are pleased to be sharing these data at this year’s virtual ACR event.”
Below is the list of accepted abstracts along with links to each:
Saturday, November 7th
Poster Presentation | Presented by Michelle Petri, MD | Abstract #0857
Title: Agreement of Hydroxychloroquine Blood Levels Between a University and Commercial Laboratory
Session Title: SLE – Treatment Poster I
Session Time: 9:00 am – 11:00 am EST
Sunday, November 8th
Oral Presentation | Presented by Yevgeniya Gartshteyn, MD | Abstract #1510
Title: Platelet-bound C4d is Associated with Platelet Activation and Arterial Thrombotic Events
Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes II: Bench to Bedside (1507–1511)
Session Time: 3:00 pm – 3:50 pm EST
Oral Presentation | Presented by Michelle Petri, MD | Abstract #1513
Title: Role of Platelet C4d in Thrombosis and Lupus Nephritis
Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes III: Lupus Nephritis (1512–1516)
Session Time: 4:00 pm – 4:50 pm EST
Monday, November 9th
Poster Presentation | Presented by Yevgeniya Gartshteyn, MD | Abstract #1792
Title: Platelet-bound C4d is Associated with an Increased Risk of Arterial and Venous Thromboses in SLE
Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes Poster III: Bench to Bedside
Session Time: 9:00 am – 11:00 am EST
Poster Presentation | Presented by Rosalind Ramsey-Goldman, MD | Abstract #1797
Title: A Multianalyte Assay Panel (MAP) With Algorithm Containing Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products (CB-CAPs) Is Superior to Anti-dsDNA And Low Serum Complement Levels in Predicting Transition of Probable Lupus to ACR Classified Lupus Within 2 Years
Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes Poster III: Bench to Bedside
Session Time: 9:00 am – 11:00 am EST
Poster Presentation | Presented by Jill Buyon, MD | Abstract #1808
Title: Erythrocyte Complement Receptor 1 (ECR1) and Erythrocyte Bound C4d (EC4d) Associate with Adverse Pregnancy Outcomes and Preeclampsia in Pregnant Women with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)
Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes Poster III: Bench to Bedside
Session Time: 9:00 am – 11:00 am EST
* Abstracts will remain live until March 11, 2021
About Exagen Inc.
Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE® brand. Several of these products are based on our proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. CB-CAPs assess the activation of the complement system, a biological pathway implicated in systemic lupus erythematosus, or SLE. Exagen’s goal is to enable rheumatologists to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including SLE and rheumatoid arthritis, or RA. Exagen’s model of integrating testing products and therapeutics positions Exagen to offer targeted solutions to rheumatologists and, ultimately, better serve patients. For more information, please visit www.Exagen.com
Forward Looking Statements
Exagen cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the scientific abstracts for presentation at ACR Annual Conference and the potential to lead to increased adoption of any AVISE® test. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Exagen that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Exagen’s business, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations, Exagen’s commercial success depends upon attaining and maintaining significant market acceptance of its testing products and promoted therapeutics among rheumatologists, patients, third-party payers and others in the medical community; third party payers not providing coverage and adequate reimbursement for the company’s testing products or promoted therapeutics; the company’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its testing products; regulatory developments affecting the company’s business; risks associated with maintaining third-party partnerships and Exagen’s performance thereunder; and other risks described in the company’s prior press releases and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Exagen undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Investors
Westwicke Partners
Mike Cavanaugh
Mike.Cavanaugh@westwicke.com
646.677.1838
Company
Exagen Inc.
Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer
kadawi@exagen.com
760.477.5514
Exagen Inc.
Vista, California, UNITED STATES
Exagen_Full_CMYK_Print.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: