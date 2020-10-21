Eden Prairie, Minn., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2020.



Total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 decreased 33% to $4.38 million from $6.50 million for the the prior-year quarter. The decrease was due to a 33% decrease in product sales and a 29% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 decreased 42% to $2.22 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $3.82 million, or $0.79 per share, for the prior-year quarter.



For the first six months of fiscal 2021, total revenue decreased 30% to $8.97 million from $12.8 million for the first six months of the prior year. The decrease was due to a 31% decrease in product sales and a 14% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income decreased 38% to $4.63 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, compared to $7.43 million, or $1.53 per share, for the first half of fiscal 2020.



The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable November 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of November 2, 2020.



“We are pleased to report a solid profit for the quarter despite a significant impact from COVID-19 pandemic on our revenue,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.



NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.



Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as risks and uncertainties related to future sales and revenues, risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, risks and uncertainties related to future dividend payments and stock repurchases, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 as updated in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30 and September 30, 2020, and other reports filed with the SEC.

NVE CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

QUARTERS AND SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended Sept. 30 2020 2019 Revenue Product sales $ 4,159,173 $ 6,187,708 Contract research and development 221,612 314,237 Total revenue 4,380,785 6,501,945 Cost of sales 941,287 1,346,098 Gross profit 3,439,498 5,155,847 Expenses Research and development 815,965 926,596 Selling, general, and administrative 358,182 368,450 Total expenses 1,174,147 1,295,046 Income from operations 2,265,351 3,860,801 Interest income 401,392 456,309 Income before taxes 2,666,743 4,317,110 Provision for income taxes 444,403 495,048 Net income $ 2,222,340 $ 3,822,062 Net income per share – basic $ 0.46 $ 0.79 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.79 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 1.00 $ 1.00 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,834,709 4,846,010 Diluted 4,834,809 4,847,881





Six Months Ended Sept. 30 2020 2019 Revenue Product sales $ 8,517,808 $ 12,273,072 Contract research and development 452,239 523,569 Total revenue 8,970,047 12,796,641 Cost of sales 1,777,709 2,438,135 Gross profit 7,192,338 10,358,506 Expenses Research and development 1,696,948 1,899,663 Selling, general, and administrative 713,193 698,459 Total expenses 2,410,141 2,598,122 Income from operations 4,782,197 7,760,384 Interest income 800,604 915,348 Income before taxes 5,582,801 8,675,732 Provision for income taxes 948,596 1,246,251 Net income $ 4,634,205 $ 7,429,481 Net income per share – basic $ 0.96 $ 1.53 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.96 $ 1.53 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 2.00 $ 2.00 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,834,872 4,846,010 Diluted 4,834,986 4,849,357





NVE CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEETS

SEPTEMBER 30 AND MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

Sept. 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,845,070 $ 8,065,594 Marketable securities, short-term 23,231,981 19,084,814 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for uncollectible accounts of $15,000 1,922,076 2,694,018 Inventories 3,928,524 3,884,450 Prepaid expenses and other assets 610,635 655,835 Total current assets 33,538,286 34,384,711 Fixed assets Machinery and equipment 9,280,062 9,280,062 Leasehold improvements 1,797,245 1,797,245 11,077,307 11,077,307 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 10,648,191 10,494,840 Net fixed assets 429,116 582,467 Deferred tax assets - 108,119 Marketable securities, long-term 40,777,322 43,606,495 Right-of-use asset – operating lease 752,861 816,358 Total assets $ 75,497,585 $ 79,498,150 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 154,566 $ 186,993 Accrued payroll and other 424,957 482,074 Operating lease 113,666 127,134 Total current liabilities 693,189 796,201 Deferred tax liabilities 141,990 - Operating lease 644,987 706,600 Total liabilities 1,480,166 1,502,801 Shareholders’ equity Common stock 48,332 48,350 Additional paid-in capital 19,329,577 19,383,956 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,628,861 516,523 Retained earnings 53,010,649 58,046,520 Total shareholders’ equity 74,017,419 77,995,349 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 75,497,585 $ 79,498,150





Curt Reynders (Chief Financial Officer), 952-829-9217