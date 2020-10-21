PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit http://ir.tesla.com to view the update.
As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.
The webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the call.
Tesla, Inc.
Palo Alto, California, UNITED STATES
