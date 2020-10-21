Key Performance Highlights for the third quarter of 2020

Adjusted PPNR excluding accretion income 1, 2 of $123.3 million; growth of 8.3% over linked quarter.

of $123.3 million; growth of 8.3% over linked quarter. Net interest margin excluding accretion income 1 of 3.10%, an increase of five basis points (“bps”) over the linked quarter.

of 3.10%, an increase of five basis points (“bps”) over the linked quarter. Total commercial loans were $20.3 billion, an increase of 11.7% over a year ago.

Total deposits increased to $24.3 billion and the cost of total deposits was 31 bps, a decrease of 17 bps relative to the linked quarter. Utilized excess liquidity to reduce wholesale borrowings by $1.0 billion. Cost of total funding liabilities decreased by 21 bps to 42 bps.

Adjusted non-interest expense 1 was $105.8 million, a decrease of $2.0 million relative to the linked quarter. Severance expense was $2.2 million.

was $105.8 million, a decrease of $2.0 million relative to the linked quarter. Severance expense was $2.2 million. NPLs decreased by $79.8 million to $180.9 million; ACL / total loans of 1.46% and ACL / NPLs of 180.2%.

Total loan payment deferrals were $466.2 million, which represented 2.1% of total portfolio loans.

TCE / TA 1 was 9.15% and tangible book value per common share 1 was $13.57, an increase of 5.2% over a year ago

was 9.15% and tangible book value per common share was $13.57, an increase of 5.2% over a year ago Declared dividend per common share of $0.07.

Entered into agreement to sell $267.6 million of PPP loans; anticipated to close in October 2020.

Reinstated common stock repurchase program in Q4 2020.

Results for the Three Months ended September 30, 2020 vs. September 30, 2019

($ in thousands except per share amounts) GAAP / As Reported Non-GAAP / As Adjusted1 9/30/2019 9/30/2020 Change

% / bps 9/30/2019 9/30/2020 Change

% / bps Total assets $ 30,077,665 $ 30,617,722 1.8 % $ 30,077,665 $ 30,617,722 1.8 % Total portfolio loans, gross 20,830,163 22,281,940 7.0 20,830,163 22,281,940 7.0 Total deposits 21,579,324 24,255,333 12.4 21,579,324 24,255,333 12.4 PPNR1, 2 168,696 126,687 (24.9 ) 131,944 123,286 (6.6 ) Net income available to common 120,465 82,438 (31.6 ) 105,629 87,682 (17.0 ) Diluted EPS available to common 0.59 0.43 (27.1 ) 0.52 0.45 (13.5 ) Net interest margin 3.36 % 3.19 % (17 ) 3.42 % 3.24 % (18 ) Tangible book value per common share1 $ 12.90 $ 13.57 5.2 $ 12.90 $ 13.57 5.2

Results for the Three Months ended September 30, 2020 vs. June 30, 2020

($ in thousands except per share amounts) GAAP / As Reported Non-GAAP / As Adjusted1 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 Change % / bps 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 Change % / bps PPNR1, 2 $ 114,508 $ 126,687 10.6 $ 113,832 $ 123,286 8.3 Net income available to common 48,820 82,438 68.9 56,926 87,682 54.0 Diluted EPS available to common 0.25 0.43 72.0 0.29 0.45 55.2 Net interest margin 3.15 % 3.19 % 4 3.20 % 3.24 % 4 Operating efficiency3 52.2 48.5 (370 ) 45.1 43.1 (200 ) Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) - loans $ 365,489 $ 325,943 (10.8 ) $ 365,489 $ 325,943 (10.8 ) ACL to portfolio loans 1.64 % 1.46 % (18 ) 1.64 % 1.46 % (18 ) ACL to NPLs 140.2 180.2 40 140.2 180.2 40 Tangible book value per common share1 $ 13.17 $ 13.57 3.0 $ 13.17 $ 13.57 3.0

1. Non-GAAP / as adjusted measures are defined in the non-GAAP tables beginning on page 18.

2. PPNR represents pretax pre-provision net revenue. PPNR and PPNR excluding accretion income are non-GAAP measures and are measured as net interest income plus non-interest income less operating expenses before tax.

3. Operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. See page 20 for an explanation of the operating efficiency ratio.

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) (the “Company”), the parent company of Sterling National Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Net income available to common stockholders for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $82.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $48.8 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2020, and net income available to common stockholders of $120.5 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Net income available to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $143.4 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $314.4 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

President’s Comments

Jack Kopnisky, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We have continued to work through this challenging operating environment, focusing on our top priorities of providing superior service to our clients and growing our business. The dedication of our colleagues, diversification of our business and high quality of our loan and deposit relationships is evident in our results. Through these unprecedented times, we have demonstrated strong profitability, managed our earning assets and funding liabilities, proactively addressed troubled credits, supported borrowers through various loan modification and assistance programs, and have continued to grow our tangible capital and tangible book value per common share.

“Our profitability remains strong, as our adjusted PPNR excluding accretion income was $123.3 million, an increase of 8.3% relative to the linked quarter. Our adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $87.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted share. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, provision for credit losses - portfolio loans was $31.0 million. As of September 30, 2020, our allowance for credit losses - portfolio loans was $325.9 million, or 1.46% of total loans and 180.2% of non-performing loans.

“We continue to effectively manage our balance sheet against a challenging interest rate environment. Our total deposits were $24.3 billion and core deposit growth was $658.8 million over the linked quarter. We substantially reduced our funding costs, as our cost of total deposits declined 17 basis points and our cost of total funding liabilities declined 21 basis points. Business development and loan origination activities have begun to recover. Total commercial loans grew to $20.3 billion, an increase of 11.7% over last year. Although we continued to experience pressure on earning asset yields, our balance sheet actions allowed us to grow our net interest income by $4.5 million relative to the linked quarter and increase our tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income by five basis points to 3.10%.

“Our adjusted non-interest expenses were $105.8 million and our adjusted operating efficiency ratio was 43.1%. Operating expenses included severance compensation of $2.2 million, which was mainly related to a staffing model redesign program in our financial centers. Total FTEs decreased from 1,617 at June 30, 2020 to 1,466 at September 30, 2020. We constantly evaluate our businesses and operations to identify opportunities to become more efficient.

“Our top priority continues to be to work with clients and address credit issues early. As of September 30, 2020, the majority of our clients on loan payment deferrals as of the prior quarter had resumed making payments; total loan payment deferrals decreased to $466.2 million and were 2.1% of total portfolio loans. In the third quarter, we also sold our small balance transportation finance loans and the majority of our non-performing residential mortgage loans. These transactions included assets that did not meet our risk-adjusted return targets and were not core to our strategy.

“We have a strong capital position, as our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased 33 basis points in the third quarter and was 9.15% and our Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.93%. We declared our regular dividend of $0.07 on our common stock, payable on November 16, 2020 to holders of record as of November 2, 2020. We also reinstated our common stock repurchase program in the fourth quarter of 2020; the program had 16.7 million shares available for repurchase as of September 30, 2020.

“We recently announced several technology and digital initiatives that will augment our Brio Direct deposit platform and position us for continued growth. These included launching our Banking as a Service program, our strategic alliance with Cashfac for automated deposit account opening tools and implementing Skye, our automated client service agent. We are investing for the future, and are confident that these investments will drive scalable and efficient growth in our business and revenues.

“Finally, I would like to thank our clients, shareholders, and colleagues, particularly those colleagues who operate and maintain our financial centers, call centers, and other essential operations, all of whom have exhibited extraordinary resilience through these trying times. The dedication and hard work of our colleagues will position us well to emerge from these events as a better company.”

Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Adjusted Results (non-GAAP)

The Company’s GAAP net income available to common stockholders of $82.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, included the following items:

a pre-tax gain of $642 thousand on the sale of investment securities;

a pre-tax loss of $6.2 million related to the early redemption of $450.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings; and

the pre-tax amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets of $172 thousand.

Excluding the impact of these items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $87.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Our estimated annual effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 is 12.5%.

Non-GAAP financial measures include references to the terms “adjusted” or “excluding”. See the reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18 .

Net Interest Income and Margin

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % / bps 9/30/2019 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Interest and dividend income $ 295,209 $ 253,226 $ 244,658 (17.1 ) % (3.4 ) % Interest expense 71,888 39,927 26,834 (62.7 ) (32.8 ) Net interest income $ 223,321 $ 213,299 $ 217,824 (2.5 ) 2.1 Accretion income on acquired loans $ 17,973 $ 10,086 $ 9,172 (49.0 ) % (9.1 ) % Yield on loans 4.97 % 4.03 % 3.82 % (115 ) (21 ) Tax equivalent yield on investment securities4 2.85 3.05 3.09 24 4 Tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets4 4.50 3.79 3.63 (87 ) (16 ) Cost of total deposits 0.92 0.48 0.31 (61 ) (17 ) Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.16 0.61 0.40 (76 ) (21 ) Cost of borrowings 2.41 2.26 1.95 (46 ) (31 ) Cost of interest bearing liabilities 1.40 0.78 0.53 (87 ) (25 ) Total cost of funding liabilities5 1.16 0.63 0.42 (74 ) (21 ) Tax equivalent net interest margin6 3.42 3.20 3.24 (18 ) 4 Average commercial loans $ 17,596,552 $ 19,715,184 $ 20,090,445 14.2 % 1.9 % Average loans, including loans held for sale 20,302,887 21,940,636 22,159,535 9.1 1.0 Average cash balances 304,820 455,626 424,249 39.2 (6.9 ) Average investment securities 5,439,886 4,630,056 4,392,864 (19.2 ) (5.1 ) Average total interest earning assets 26,354,394 27,240,114 27,163,337 3.1 (0.3 ) Average deposits and mortgage escrow 20,749,885 23,463,937 23,665,916 14.1 0.9

4. Tax equivalent basis represents interest income earned on tax exempt securities divided by the applicable federal tax rate of 21%.

5. Includes interest bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits.

6. Tax equivalent net interest margin is equal to net interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment for tax exempt securities divided by average interest earning assets. The tax equivalent adjustment is assumed at a 21% federal tax rate in all periods presented.

Third quarter 2020 compared with third quarter 2019

Net interest income was $217.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of $5.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2019. This was mainly due to a decline in accretion income on acquired loans. Other key components of changes in net interest income were the following:

The yield on loans was 3.82% compared to 4.97% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in yield on loans was mainly due to the decline in market interest rates. Accretion income on acquired loans was $9.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $18.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.

The tax equivalent yield on investment securities was 3.09% compared to 2.85% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Average investment securities were $4.4 billion, or 16.2%, of average total interest earning assets for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $5.4 billion, or 20.6%, of average total interest earning assets for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in yield was mainly due to the sale of lower yielding securities in 2019.

In the third quarter of 2020, average cash balances were $424.2 million compared to $304.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. We have experienced higher levels of deposit inflows as a result of the pandemic. We used a portion of this excess liquidity to reduce wholesale borrowings.

The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets decreased 87 basis points to 3.63% mainly due to changes in market rates of interest.

Total interest expense was $26.8 million, a decline of $45.1 million compared to the third quarter of 2019. This was mainly due to lower interest expense paid on deposits and repayment of higher cost FHLB borrowings.

The cost of total deposits was 31 basis points for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 92 basis points for the same period a year ago. The decrease was due to deposit pricing strategies we implemented in response to the declining interest rate environment.

The cost of borrowings was 1.95% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 2.41% for the same period a year ago. The decrease was mainly due to the maturity and repayment of higher cost FHLB borrowings.

The total cost of interest bearing liabilities was 0.53% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 1.40% for the same period a year ago. The decline was due to both changes in market rates of interest and changes in funding mix.

Average interest bearing deposits increased $1.8 billion during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period a year ago, due to growth generated by our commercial banking teams and financial centers. Average borrowings decreased $2.1 billion compared to the third quarter of 2019.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.24% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 3.42% for the third quarter of 2019. Excluding accretion income, tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.10% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 3.15% for the third quarter of 2019.

Third quarter 2020 compared with linked quarter ended June 30, 2020

Net interest income increased $4.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to the linked quarter. The increase was mainly due to a decrease in interest expense. Other key components of the changes in net interest income were the following:

The yield on loans was 3.82% compared to 4.03% for the linked quarter. The decrease was mainly due to a decline in market interest rates and the repricing of floating rate loans. Accretion income on acquired loans decreased $914 thousand to $9.2 million for the third quarter of 2020.

The average balance of commercial loans increased $375.3 million and the average balance of residential mortgage loans declined $144.0 million.

The total balance outstanding of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans was $649.0 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020. We recognized $1.5 million in PPP loan fees as interest income in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $4.3 million in the linked quarter.

The tax equivalent yield on investment securities was 3.09% compared to 3.05% for the linked quarter. The increase in yield was mainly due to the mix of securities.

The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets was 3.63% compared to 3.79% in the linked quarter as maturing loans are repricing to market and mortgage warehouse and public sector finance loans are increasing relative to the rest of the portfolio.

The cost of total deposits decreased 17 basis points to 31 basis points, mainly due to improving conditions in our deposit markets and our deposit pricing strategies.

The total cost of borrowings decreased 31 basis points to 1.95%, mainly due to the repayment of higher cost FHLB borrowings and the redemption of our senior notes.

Average deposits and mortgage escrow increased by $202.0 million and average borrowings decreased by $353.1 million relative to the linked quarter.

Total interest expense decreased $13.1 million from the linked quarter as a result of continued repricing of deposits, maturity of the senior notes acquired in the merger with Astoria Financial Corporation (“Astoria”) and repayment of higher cost FHLB borrowings.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.24% compared to 3.20% in the linked quarter. Excluding accretion income on acquired loans, tax equivalent net interest margin increased five basis points to 3.10%.

Non-interest Income

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % 9/30/2019 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Deposit fees and service charges $ 6,582 $ 5,345 $ 5,960 (9.5 ) % 11.5 % Accounts receivable management / factoring commissions and other related fees 6,049 4,419 5,393 (10.8 ) % 22.0 % Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) 8,066 4,950 5,363 (33.5 ) % 8.3 % Loan commissions and fees 6,285 8,003 7,290 16.0 % (8.9 ) % Investment management fees 1,758 1,379 1,735 (1.3 ) % 25.8 % Net gain on sale of securities 6,882 485 642 (90.7 ) % 32.4 % Gain on termination of pension plan 12,097 — — NM NM Other 4,111 1,509 1,842 (55.2 ) % 22.1 % Total non-interest income 51,830 26,090 28,225 (45.5 ) % 8.2 % Net gain on sale of securities 6,882 485 642 (90.7 ) % 32.4 % Gain on termination of pension plan 12,097 — — NM NM Adjusted non-interest income $ 32,851 $ 25,605 $ 27,583 (16.0 ) % 7.7 %

Third quarter 2020 compared with third quarter 2019

Adjusted non-interest income decreased $5.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 to $27.6 million, compared to $32.9 million in the same quarter last year. The change was mainly due to lower BOLI income and lower swap fees. In the three months ended September 30, 2019 we restructured the BOLI assets acquired in the merger with Astoria by reallocating funds to more diversified investment asset classes. Loan swap fees, which are included in other income, declined $2.5 million.

In the third quarter of 2020, we realized a gain of $642 thousand on the sale of investment securities compared to $6.9 million in the year earlier period.

In the third quarter of 2019, we realized a gain on termination of pension plan of $12.1 million upon the termination and full settlement of the Astoria defined benefit pension plan.

Third quarter 2020 compared with linked quarter ended June 30, 2020

Adjusted non-interest income increased approximately $2.0 million relative to the linked quarter to $27.6 million. The majority of fee income line items started to recover in the third quarter due to higher transaction activity, mainly driven by increases in accounts receivable management / factoring commissions and other related fees. Loan commissions and fees, which are closely linked to loan origination activity declined compared to the second quarter due to lower syndication fees.

Non-interest Expense

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % / bps 9/30/2019 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Compensation and benefits $ 52,850 $ 54,668 $ 55,960 5.9 % 2.4 % Stock-based compensation plans 4,565 5,913 5,869 28.6 (0.7 ) Occupancy and office operations 15,836 14,695 14,722 (7.0 ) 0.2 Information technology 8,545 7,312 8,422 (1.4 ) 15.2 Amortization of intangible assets 4,785 4,200 4,200 (12.2 ) — FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 3,194 3,638 3,332 4.3 (8.4 ) Other real estate owned (“OREO”), net 79 1,233 151 91.1 (87.8 ) Loss on extinguishment of borrowings — 9,723 6,241 — (35.8 ) Other expenses 16,601 23,499 20,465 23.3 (12.9 ) Total non-interest expense $ 106,455 $ 124,881 $ 119,362 12.1 (4.4 ) Full time equivalent employees (“FTEs”) at period end 1,689 1,617 1,466 (13.2 ) (9.3 ) Financial centers at period end 87 78 78 (10.3 ) — Operating efficiency ratio, as reported8 38.7 % 52.2 % 48.5 % 980 (370 ) Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted8 39.1 45.1 43.1 400 (200 )

8 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

Third quarter 2020 compared with third quarter 2019

Total non-interest expense increased $12.9 million relative to the third quarter of 2019. Key components of the change in non-interest expense between the periods were the following:

Compensation and benefits increased $3.1 million between the periods, mainly due to severance costs of for displaced personnel incurred in the third quarter of 2020 in the amount of $2.2 million. Total FTEs declined to 1,466 from 1,689, which was mainly related to a financial center staffing model redesign. Decreases in financial center personnel have been offset by hiring of information technology, and risk management personnel.

Occupancy and office operations expense decreased $1.1 million, mainly due to the consolidation of financial centers and other back-office locations. We consolidated 9 financial centers in the past twelve months.

Loss on extinguishment of borrowings in the third quarter of 2020 was incurred in connection with the repayment of $450.0 million of FHLB advances.

Other expenses increased $3.9 million to $20.5 million, mainly due to $3.1 million of depreciation expense on operating leases acquired in the fourth quarter of 2019. The remainder of the increase was mainly due to an increase in other post-retirement expense.

Third quarter 2020 compared with linked quarter ended June 30, 2020

Total non-interest expense decreased $5.5 million to $119.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. Key components of the change in non-interest expense were the following:

Compensation and benefits increased $1.3 million to $56.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to severance costs discussed above.

Information technology increased $1.1 million to $8.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to amortization of investments related to various back-office automation and digital loan and deposit product initiatives.

Loss on extinguishment of borrowings in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was incurred in connection with the repayment of $500.0 million of FHLB advances.

Other expenses declined by $3.0 million, mainly as pandemic-related operating expense of $3.7 million did not recur in the third quarter of 2020.

Taxes

We recorded income tax expense of $12.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to income tax expense of $7.1 million in the linked quarter and income tax expense of $32.5 million in the year earlier period. For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, we recorded income tax expense at an estimated effective income tax rate of 12.5%. For the three months ended September 30, 2019 we recorded income tax expense at an estimated effective income tax rate of 21.0%.

Our estimated effective income tax rate for full year 2020 prior to discrete items is 12.5%. Discrete items will include the impact of vesting of stock-based compensation and net operating loss provisions of the CARES Act. Our actual income tax rate for the full year 2020 is anticipated to be between 9.0% and 10.0%.

Key Balance Sheet Highlights as of September 30, 2020

($ in thousands) As of Change % / bps 9/30/2019 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Total assets $ 30,077,665 $ 30,839,893 $ 30,617,722 1.8 % (0.7 ) % Total portfolio loans, gross 20,830,163 22,295,267 22,281,940 7.0 (0.1 ) Commercial & industrial (“C&I”) loans 7,792,569 9,166,744 9,331,717 19.8 1.8 Commercial real estate loans (including multi-family) 9,977,839 10,402,897 10,377,282 4.0 (0.2 ) Acquisition, development and construction (“ADC”) loans 433,883 572,558 633,166 45.9 10.6 Total commercial loans 18,204,291 20,142,199 20,342,165 11.7 1.0 Residential mortgage loans 2,370,216 1,938,212 1,739,563 (26.6 ) (10.2 ) BOLI 609,720 620,908 625,236 2.5 0.7 Core deposits9 20,296,395 21,904,429 22,563,276 11.2 3.0 Total deposits 21,579,324 23,600,621 24,255,333 12.4 2.8 Municipal deposits (included in core deposits) 2,234,630 1,724,049 2,397,072 7.3 39.0 Investment securities, net 5,047,011 4,545,579 4,201,350 (16.8 ) (7.6 ) Total borrowings 3,174,224 2,014,259 993,535 (68.7 ) (50.7 ) Loans to deposits 96.5 % 94.5 % 91.9 % (460 ) (260 ) Core deposits to total deposits 94.1 92.8 93.0 (110 ) 20 Investment securities, net to earning assets 19.1 16.7 15.6 (350 ) (110 )

9 Core deposits include retail, commercial and municipal transaction, money market, savings accounts and certificates of deposit accounts, and reciprocal Certificate of Deposit Account Registry balances and exclude brokered and wholesale deposits.

Highlights in balance sheet items as of September 30, 2020 were the following:

C&I loans (which includes traditional C&I, PPP, asset-based lending, payroll finance, warehouse lending, factored receivables, equipment financing and public sector finance loans) represented 41.8% of total portfolio loans; commercial real estate loans (which include multi-family loans) represented 46.6% of total portfolio loans; consumer and residential mortgage loans combined represented 8.7% of total portfolio loans; and ADC loans represented 2.9% of total portfolio loans, respectively. At September 30, 2019, C&I loans represented 37.4%; commercial real estate loans represented 47.9%; consumer and residential mortgage loans combined represented 12.6%; and ADC loans represented 2.1% of total portfolio loans, respectively. In the third quarter of 2020 we sold $106.2 million of equipment finance loans, which represented the remaining balance of our small balance transportation finance loans.

Residential mortgage loans were $1.7 billion at September 30, 2020, a decline of $198.6 million from the linked quarter and a decline of $630.7 million from the same period a year ago. In the third quarter of 2020, we sold non-performing residential mortgage-loans with a net book value of $53.2 million.

The balance of BOLI increased by $4.3 million relative to the prior quarter and was $625.2 million at September 30, 2020.

Core deposits at September 30, 2020 were $22.6 billion and increased $658.8 million compared to June 30, 2020, and increased $2.3 billion compared to September 30, 2019. The growth was mainly due to successful commercial banking and financial center deposit gathering strategies and the increase in deposits that has occurred since the outset of the pandemic.

Total deposits at September 30, 2020 increased $654.7 million compared to June 30, 2020, and total deposits increased $2.7 billion compared to September 30, 2019. The increase was mainly due to the same factors as the change in core deposits.

Municipal deposits at September 30, 2020 were $2.4 billion, an increase of $673.0 million relative to June 30, 2020. The increase was associated with seasonal tax collections by local municipalities.

Investment securities, net decreased by $344.2 million from June 30, 2020 and $845.7 million from September 30, 2019, and represented 15.6% of earning assets at September 30, 2020. In the third quarter we sold securities from our held to maturity portfolio that had demonstrated significant credit deterioration since the date of purchase.

Total borrowings at September 30, 2020 were $993.5 million, a decrease of $1.0 billion relative to June 30, 2020 and $2.2 billion relative to September 30, 2019. The sale of securities and deposit inflows allowed us to reduce borrowings. Included in total borrowings at September 30, 2020 was $117.5 million from the Federal Reserve Bank PPP Liquidity Facility, which represented a decline of $450.9 million compared to June 30, 2020.

Credit Quality

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % / bps 9/30/2019 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Provision for credit losses $ 13,700 $ 56,606 $ 31,000 126.3 % (45.2 ) % Net charge-offs 13,629 17,561 70,546 417.6 301.7 Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) - loans 104,735 365,489 325,943 211.2 (10.8 ) Loans 30 to 89 days past due accruing 64,756 66,268 68,979 6.5 4.1 Non-performing loans 190,966 260,605 180,851 (5.3 ) (30.6 ) Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.27 % 0.32 % 1.27 % 100 95 Special mention loans 136,972 141,805 204,267 49.1 44.0 Substandard loans 277,975 415,917 375,427 35.1 (9.7 ) ACL - loans to total loans 0.50 1.64 1.46 96 (18 ) ACL - loans to non-performing loans 54.8 140.2 180.2 12,540 4,000

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, provision for credit losses on portfolio loans was $31.0 million, which was $39.5 million less than net charge-offs. The provision for credit losses was based on our reasonable and supportable forecasts of future macroeconomic scenarios used to estimate expected credit losses. ACL - loans was $325.9 million, or 1.46% of total portfolio loans compared to 1.64% at June 30, 2020, and increased to 180.2% of non-performing loans from 140.2% at June 30, 2020.

Net charge-offs were $70.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. We sold $53.2 million of non-performing residential mortgage loans and $106.2 million of small balance transportation finance loans in the period, which resulted in aggregate charge-offs of $57.4 million. These charge-offs had been previously reserved at June 30, 2020 in our ACL - loans. Other net charge-offs in the third quarter were $13.1 million, and consisted mainly of asset-based lending loans, factored receivables, traditional C&I and commercial real estate loans.

Non-performing loans declined by $79.8 million to $180.9 million at September 30, 2020 compared to the linked quarter. Loans 30 to 89 days past due were $69.0 million an increase of $2.7 million over the linked quarter.

At September 30, 2020, loan payment deferrals declined significantly from the second quarter end as pandemic restrictions have been lifted and the businesses of commercial borrowers have proven more resilient than initially expected. The outstanding balances of loans under a full payment deferral were the following for the periods shown:

($ in millions) 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 Change Amount Percentage Amount Percentage Traditional C&I $ 213 6.3 % $ 23 0.7 % $ (190 ) Commercial finance 237 14.1 77 4.9 (160 ) Commercial real estate 749 12.9 140 2.4 (609 ) Multi-family 198 4.3 38 0.8 (160 ) ADC 17 3.0 — — (17 ) Total commercial 1,414 7.0 278 1.4 (1,136 ) Residential 293 15.1 176 10.1 (117 ) Consumer 19 9.0 12 6.2 (7 ) Total $ 1,726 7.7 % $ 466 2.1 % $ (1,260 )

Note: commercial finance includes asset-based lending, equipment finance, factored receivables, mortgage warehouse lending, payroll finance and public sector finance loans. Note there were no deferrals of asset-based lending, factored receivables, mortgage warehouse lending or public sector finance loans for either period. There were no payroll finance loan deferrals at September 30, 2020.

Capital

($ in thousands, except share and per share data) As of Change % / bps 9/30/2019 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Total stockholders’ equity $ 4,520,967 $ 4,484,187 $ 4,557,785 0.8 % 1.6 % Preferred stock 137,799 137,142 136,917 (0.6 ) (0.2 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,772,963 1,785,446 1,781,246 0.5 (0.2 ) Tangible common stockholders’ equity 10 $ 2,610,205 $ 2,561,599 $ 2,639,622 1.1 3.0 Common shares outstanding 202,392,884 194,458,805 194,458,841 (3.9 ) — Book value per common share $ 21.66 $ 22.35 $ 22.73 4.9 1.7 Tangible book value per common share 10 12.90 13.17 13.57 5.2 3.0 Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets 10 9.22 % 8.82 % 9.15 % (7 ) 33 Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company 9.78 9.51 9.93 15 42 Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company fully implemented — 9.14 9.59 N/A 45 Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank 10.08 10.09 10.48 40 39 Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank fully implemented — 9.69 10.13 N/A 44 10 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $73.6 million to $4.6 billion as of September 30, 2020 compared to $4.5 billion as of June 30, 2020. For the third quarter of 2020, net income $84.4 million and stock-based compensation activity that totaled $5.7 million and was partially offset by common dividends of $13.5 million, preferred dividends of $2.2 million and an other comprehensive loss of $744 thousand.

We elected the five-year transition provision to delay for two years the full impact of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) methodology on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The September 30, 2020 fully implemented ratio data reflects the full impact of CECL and excludes the benefits of phase-ins.

Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $1.8 billion at September 30, 2020, a decrease of $4.2 million compared to June 30, 2020, which was due to amortization.

Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding were relatively unchanged during the third quarter as stock option exercises were offset by shares returned in payment of taxes on vested awards. Total common shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 were approximately 194.5 million.

Tangible book value per common share was $13.57 at September 30, 2020, which represented an increase of 5.2% compared to a year ago.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may concern Sterling Bancorp’s current expectations about its future results, revenues, expenses, tax rates, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position, plans, operations and prospects. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks, including the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which include, but are not limited to, the federal, state and local government actions and reactions to COVID-19, the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our, our clients’ and our third party providers’ operations, the increased likelihood of cyber and payment fraud risk, the continued ability of our borrowers to repay their loans throughout and following the pandemic, the potential decline in collateral values resulting from COVID-19 and its effects, and the resulting impact upon our financial position, results of operations, cash flows and our outlook, as well as the following: business disruption; a failure to grow revenues faster than we grow expenses; a deterioration in general economic conditions, either nationally, internationally, or in our market areas, including extended declines in the real estate market and constrained financial markets; inflation; the effects of, and changes in, trade; changes in asset quality and credit risk; introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; capital management activities; customer disintermediation; and the success of Sterling Bancorp in managing those risks. Other factors that could cause Sterling Bancorp’s actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements are included in the “Risk Factors” section of Sterling Bancorp’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

Financial information contained in this release should be considered to be an estimate pending the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. While the Company is not aware of any need to revise the results disclosed in this release, accounting literature may require information received by management between the date of this release and the filing of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be reflected in the results of the fiscal period, even though the new information was received by management subsequent to the date of this release.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

9/30/2019 12/31/2019 9/30/2020 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 545,603 $ 329,151 $ 437,558 Investment securities, net 5,047,011 5,075,309 4,201,350 Loans held for sale 4,627 8,125 36,826 Portfolio loans: Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) 7,792,569 8,232,719 9,331,717 Commercial real estate (including multi-family) 9,977,839 10,295,518 10,377,282 Acquisition, development and construction (“ADC”) loans 433,883 467,331 633,166 Residential mortgage 2,370,216 2,210,112 1,739,563 Consumer 255,656 234,532 200,212 Total portfolio loans, gross 20,830,163 21,440,212 22,281,940 Allowance for credit losses (104,735 ) (106,238 ) (325,943 ) Total portfolio loans, net 20,725,428 21,333,974 21,955,997 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock, at cost 276,929 251,805 167,293 Accrued interest receivable 104,881 100,312 102,379 Premises and equipment, net 238,723 227,070 217,481 Goodwill 1,657,814 1,683,482 1,683,482 Other intangibles 115,149 110,364 97,764 BOLI 609,720 613,848 625,236 Other real estate owned 13,006 12,189 6,919 Other assets 738,774 840,868 1,085,437 Total assets $ 30,077,665 $ 30,586,497 $ 30,617,722 Liabilities: Deposits $ 21,579,324 $ 22,418,658 $ 24,255,333 FHLB borrowings 2,800,907 2,245,653 397,000 Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility — — 117,497 Other borrowings 26,544 22,678 35,223 Senior notes 173,652 173,504 — Subordinated notes - Company — 270,941 270,445 Subordinated notes - Bank 173,121 173,182 173,370 Mortgage escrow funds 84,595 58,316 84,031 Other liabilities 718,555 693,452 727,038 Total liabilities 25,556,698 26,056,384 26,059,937 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock 137,799 137,581 136,917 Common stock 2,299 2,299 2,299 Additional paid-in capital 3,762,046 3,766,716 3,761,216 Treasury stock (501,814 ) (583,408 ) (660,312 ) Retained earnings 1,075,503 1,166,709 1,229,799 Accumulated other comprehensive income 45,134 40,216 87,866 Total stockholders’ equity 4,520,967 4,530,113 4,557,785 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 30,077,665 $ 30,586,497 $ 30,617,722 Shares of common stock outstanding at period end 202,392,884 198,455,324 194,458,841 Book value per common share $ 21.66 $ 22.13 $ 22.73 Tangible book value per common share1 12.90 13.09 13.57 1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended 9/30/2019 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 9/30/2020 Interest and dividend income: Loans and loan fees $ 254,414 $ 219,904 $ 213,009 $ 772,992 $ 668,352 Securities taxable 21,977 18,855 18,623 74,456 58,107 Securities non-taxable 13,491 12,831 12,257 42,771 38,085 Other earning assets 5,327 1,636 769 16,847 6,867 Total interest and dividend income 295,209 253,226 244,658 907,066 771,411 Interest expense: Deposits 48,330 28,110 18,251 142,454 92,142 Borrowings 23,558 11,817 8,583 73,946 36,374 Total interest expense 71,888 39,927 26,834 216,400 128,516 Net interest income 223,321 213,299 217,824 690,666 642,895 Provision for credit losses - loans 13,700 56,606 31,000 35,400 224,183 Provision for credit losses - held to maturity securities — — (1,000 ) — 703 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 209,621 156,693 187,824 655,266 418,009 Non-interest income: Deposit fees and service charges 6,582 5,345 5,960 19,891 17,928 Accounts receivable management / factoring commissions and other related fees 6,049 4,419 5,393 17,265 15,349 BOLI 8,066 4,950 5,363 15,900 15,331 Loan commissions and fees 6,285 8,003 7,290 15,431 26,317 Investment management fees 1,758 1,379 1,735 5,708 4,960 Net gain on sale of securities 6,882 485 642 (6,830 ) 9,539 Net gain on security calls — — — — 4,880 Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans — — — 8,313 — Gain on termination of pension plan 12,097 — — 12,097 — Other 4,111 1,509 1,842 10,710 7,337 Total non-interest income 51,830 26,090 28,225 98,485 101,641 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 52,850 54,668 55,960 163,313 165,504 Stock-based compensation plans 4,565 5,913 5,869 14,293 17,788 Occupancy and office operations 15,836 14,695 14,722 48,477 44,616 Information technology 8,545 7,312 8,422 26,267 23,752 Amortization of intangible assets 4,785 4,200 4,200 14,396 12,600 FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 3,194 3,638 3,332 9,526 10,176 Other real estate owned, net 79 1,233 151 754 1,436 Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy — — — 14,398 — Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance — — — 3,344 — Loss on extinguishment of borrowings — 9,723 6,241 — 16,713 Other 16,601 23,499 20,465 53,619 66,371 Total non-interest expense 106,455 124,881 119,362 348,387 358,956 Income before income tax expense 154,996 57,902 96,687 405,364 160,694 Income tax expense 32,549 7,110 12,280 85,020 11,348 Net income 122,447 50,792 84,407 320,344 149,346 Preferred stock dividend 1,982 1,972 1,969 5,958 5,917 Net income available to common stockholders $ 120,465 $ 48,820 $ 82,438 $ 314,386 $ 143,429 Weighted average common shares: Basic 203,090,365 193,479,757 193,494,929 207,685,051 194,436,137 Diluted 203,566,582 193,604,431 193,715,943 208,108,575 194,677,020 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 0.25 $ 0.43 $ 1.51 $ 0.74 Diluted earnings per share 0.59 0.25 0.43 1.51 0.74 Dividends declared per share 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.21 0.21





Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of and for the Quarter Ended End of Period 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 Total assets $ 30,077,665 $ 30,586,497 $ 30,335,036 $ 30,839,893 $ 30,617,722 Tangible assets 1 28,304,702 28,792,651 28,545,390 29,054,447 28,836,476 Securities available for sale 3,061,419 3,095,648 2,660,835 2,620,624 2,419,458 Securities held to maturity, net 1,985,592 1,979,661 1,956,177 1,924,955 1,781,892 Loans held for sale2 4,627 8,125 8,124 44,437 36,826 Portfolio loans 20,830,163 21,440,212 21,709,957 22,295,267 22,281,940 Goodwill 1,657,814 1,683,482 1,683,482 1,683,482 1,683,482 Other intangibles 115,149 110,364 106,164 101,964 97,764 Deposits 21,579,324 22,418,658 22,558,280 23,600,621 24,255,333 Municipal deposits (included above) 2,234,630 1,988,047 2,091,259 1,724,049 2,397,072 Borrowings 3,174,224 2,885,958 2,598,698 2,014,259 993,535 Stockholders’ equity 4,520,967 4,530,113 4,422,424 4,484,187 4,557,785 Tangible common equity 1 2,610,205 2,598,686 2,495,415 2,561,599 2,639,622 Quarterly Average Balances Total assets 29,747,603 30,349,691 30,484,433 30,732,914 30,652,856 Tangible assets 1 27,971,485 28,569,589 28,692,033 28,944,714 28,868,840 Loans, gross: Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 9,711,619 10,061,625 10,288,977 10,404,643 10,320,930 ADC 387,072 459,372 497,009 519,517 636,061 C&I: Traditional C&I 2,435,644 2,399,901 2,470,570 3,130,248 3,339,872 Asset-based lending3 1,151,793 1,137,719 1,107,542 981,518 864,075 Payroll finance3 202,771 228,501 217,952 173,175 143,579 Warehouse lending3 1,180,132 1,307,645 1,089,576 1,353,885 1,550,425 Factored receivables3 248,150 258,892 229,126 188,660 163,388 Equipment financing3 1,191,944 1,430,715 1,703,016 1,677,273 1,590,855 Public sector finance3 1,087,427 1,189,103 1,216,326 1,286,265 1,481,260 Total C&I 7,497,861 7,952,476 8,034,108 8,791,024 9,133,454 Residential mortgage 2,444,101 2,284,419 2,152,440 2,006,400 1,862,390 Consumer 262,234 243,057 233,643 219,052 206,700 Loans, total4 20,302,887 21,000,949 21,206,177 21,940,636 22,159,535 Securities (taxable) 3,189,027 2,905,545 2,883,367 2,507,384 2,363,059 Securities (non-taxable) 2,250,859 2,159,391 2,163,206 2,122,672 2,029,805 Other interest earning assets 611,621 835,554 727,511 669,422 610,938 Total interest earning assets 26,354,394 26,901,439 26,980,261 27,240,114 27,163,337 Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand 4,225,258 4,361,642 4,346,518 5,004,907 5,385,939 Interest bearing demand 4,096,744 4,359,767 4,616,658 4,766,298 4,688,343 Savings (including mortgage escrow funds) 2,375,882 2,614,523 2,800,021 2,890,402 2,727,475 Money market 7,341,822 7,681,491 7,691,381 8,035,750 8,304,834 Certificates of deposit 2,710,179 3,271,674 3,237,990 2,766,580 2,559,325 Total deposits and mortgage escrow 20,749,885 22,289,097 22,692,568 23,463,937 23,665,916 Borrowings 3,872,840 2,890,407 2,580,922 2,101,016 1,747,941 Stockholders’ equity 4,489,167 4,524,417 4,506,537 4,464,403 4,530,334 Tangible common stockholders’ equity 1 2,575,199 2,606,617 2,576,558 2,538,842 2,609,179 1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18. 2 Loans held for sale mainly includes commercial syndication loans. 3 Asset-based lending, payroll finance, warehouse lending, factored receivables, equipment finance and public sector finance comprise our commercial finance loan portfolio. 4 Includes loans held for sale, but excludes allowance for credit losses.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA AND PERFORMANCE RATIOS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of and for the Quarter Ended Per Common Share Data 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 Basic earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 0.52 $ 0.06 $ 0.25 $ 0.43 Diluted earnings per share 0.59 0.52 0.06 0.25 0.43 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP 1 0.52 0.54 (0.02 ) 0.29 0.45 Dividends declared per common share 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 Book value per common share 21.66 22.13 22.04 22.35 22.73 Tangible book value per common share1 12.90 13.09 12.83 13.17 13.57 Shares of common stock o/s 202,392,884 198,455,324 194,460,656 194,458,805 194,458,841 Basic weighted average common shares o/s 203,090,365 199,719,747 196,344,061 193,479,757 193,494,929 Diluted weighted average common shares o/s 203,566,582 200,252,542 196,709,038 193,604,431 193,715,943 Performance Ratios (annualized) Return on average assets 1.61 % 1.37 % 0.16 % 0.64 % 1.07 % Return on average equity 10.65 9.18 1.09 4.40 7.24 Return on average tangible assets 1.71 1.45 0.17 0.68 1.14 Return on average tangible common equity 18.56 15.94 1.90 7.73 12.57 Return on average tangible assets, adjusted 1 1.50 1.51 (0.04 ) 0.79 1.21 Return on avg. tangible common equity, adjusted 1 16.27 16.57 (0.49 ) 9.02 13.37 Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 1 39.1 39.9 42.4 45.1 43.1 Analysis of Net Interest Income Accretion income on acquired loans $ 17,973 $ 19,497 $ 10,686 $ 10,086 $ 9,172 Yield on loans 4.97 % 4.84 % 4.47 % 4.03 % 3.82 % Yield on investment securities - tax equivalent 2 2.85 2.89 2.96 3.05 3.09 Yield on interest earning assets - tax equivalent 2 4.50 4.41 4.13 3.79 3.63 Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.16 1.10 1.00 0.61 0.40 Cost of total deposits 0.92 0.89 0.81 0.48 0.31 Cost of borrowings 2.41 2.38 2.49 2.26 1.95 Cost of interest bearing liabilities 1.40 1.28 1.19 0.78 0.53 Net interest rate spread - tax equivalent basis 2 3.10 3.13 2.94 3.01 3.10 Net interest margin - GAAP basis 3.36 3.37 3.16 3.15 3.19 Net interest margin - tax equivalent basis 2 3.42 3.42 3.21 3.20 3.24 Capital Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company 3 9.78 % 9.55 % 9.41 % 9.51 % 9.93 % Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank only 3 10.08 10.11 9.99 10.09 10.48 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 3 12.74 12.32 12.19 12.24 12.38 Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 3 13.99 13.63 13.80 13.85 13.85 Tangible common equity - Company 1 9.22 9.03 8.74 8.82 9.15 Condensed Five Quarter Income Statement Interest and dividend income $ 295,209 $ 295,474 $ 273,527 $ 253,226 $ 244,658 Interest expense 71,888 67,217 61,755 39,927 26,834 Net interest income 223,321 228,257 211,772 213,299 217,824 Provision for credit losses 13,700 10,585 138,280 56,606 30,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 209,621 217,672 73,492 156,693 187,824 Non-interest income 51,830 32,381 47,326 26,090 28,225 Non-interest expense 106,455 115,450 114,713 124,881 119,362 Income before income tax expense 154,996 134,603 6,105 57,902 96,687 Income tax expense (benefit) 32,549 27,905 (8,042 ) 7,110 12,280 Net income $ 122,447 $ 106,698 $ 14,147 $ 50,792 $ 84,407 1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18. 2 Tax equivalent basis represents interest income earned on tax exempt securities divided by the applicable federal tax rate of 21%. 3 Regulatory capital amounts and ratios are preliminary estimates pending filing of the Company’s and Bank’s regulatory reports.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of and for the Quarter Ended Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 Balance, beginning of period $ 104,664 $ 104,735 $ 106,238 $ 326,444 $ 365,489 Implementation of CECL accounting standard: Gross up from purchase credit impaired loans — — 22,496 — — Transition amount charged to equity — — 68,088 — — Provision for credit losses - loans 13,700 10,585 136,577 56,606 31,000 Loan charge-offs1: Traditional C&I (123 ) (470 ) (298 ) (3,988 ) (1,089 ) Asset-based lending (9,577 ) (5,856 ) (985 ) (1,500 ) (1,297 ) Payroll finance — (168 ) — (560 ) — Factored receivables (14 ) (68 ) (7 ) (3,731 ) (6,893 ) Equipment financing (2,711 ) (1,739 ) (4,793 ) (7,863 ) (42,128 ) Commercial real estate (53 ) (583 ) (1,275 ) (11 ) (3,650 ) Multi-family — — — (154 ) — ADC (6 ) — (3 ) (1 ) — Residential mortgage (1,984 ) (334 ) (1,072 ) (702 ) (17,353 ) Consumer (241 ) (401 ) (1,405 ) (172 ) (97 ) Total charge-offs (14,709 ) (9,619 ) (9,838 ) (18,682 ) (72,507 ) Recoveries of loans previously charged-off1: Traditional C&I 136 232 475 116 677 Payroll finance 8 5 9 1 262 Factored receivables 3 9 4 1 185 Equipment financing 422 91 1,105 387 816 Commercial real estate 187 — 60 584 — Multi-family 90 105 — 1 — Acquisition development & construction — — 105 — — Residential mortgage 126 5 — — — Consumer 108 90 1,125 31 21 Total recoveries 1,080 537 2,883 1,121 1,961 Net loan charge-offs (13,629 ) (9,082 ) (6,955 ) (17,561 ) (70,546 ) Balance, end of period $ 104,735 $ 106,238 $ 326,444 $ 365,489 $ 325,943 Asset Quality Data and Ratios Non-performing loans (“NPLs”) non-accrual $ 190,011 $ 179,051 $ 252,205 $ 260,333 $ 180,795 NPLs still accruing 955 110 1,545 272 56 Total NPLs 190,966 179,161 253,750 260,605 180,851 Other real estate owned 13,006 12,189 11,815 8,665 6,919 Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) $ 203,972 $ 191,350 $ 265,565 $ 269,270 $ 187,770 Loans 30 to 89 days past due $ 64,756 $ 52,880 $ 69,769 $ 66,268 $ 68,979 Net charge-offs as a % of average loans (annualized) 0.27 % 0.17 % 0.13 % 0.32 % 1.27 % NPLs as a % of total loans 0.92 0.84 1.17 1.17 0.81 NPAs as a % of total assets 0.68 0.63 0.88 0.87 0.61 Allowance for credit losses as a % of NPLs 54.8 59.3 128.6 140.2 180.2 Allowance for credit losses as a % of total loans 0.50 0.50 1.50 1.64 1.46 Special mention loans $ 136,972 $ 159,976 $ 132,356 $ 141,805 $ 204,267 Substandard loans 277,975 295,428 402,393 415,917 375,427 Doubtful loans — — — — — 1 There were no charge-offs or recoveries on warehouse lending or public sector finance loans during the periods presented. There were no asset-based lending recoveries during the periods presented.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 Average

balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

balance Interest Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets: Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans $ 8,791,024 $ 84,192 3.85 % $ 9,133,454 $ 83,415 3.63 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 10,404,643 106,408 4.11 10,320,930 104,463 4.03 ADC 519,517 5,762 4.46 636,061 6,117 3.83 Commercial loans 19,715,184 196,362 4.01 20,090,445 193,995 3.84 Consumer loans 219,052 2,233 4.10 206,700 2,025 3.90 Residential mortgage loans 2,006,400 21,309 4.25 1,862,390 16,989 3.65 Total gross loans 1 21,940,636 219,904 4.03 22,159,535 213,009 3.82 Securities taxable 2,507,384 18,855 3.02 2,363,059 18,623 3.14 Securities non-taxable 2,122,672 16,242 3.06 2,029,805 15,515 3.06 Interest earning deposits 455,626 146 0.13 424,249 154 0.14 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock 213,796 1,490 2.80 186,689 615 1.31 Total securities and other earning assets 5,299,478 36,733 2.79 5,003,802 34,907 2.78 Total interest earning assets 27,240,114 256,637 3.79 27,163,337 247,916 3.63 Non-interest earning assets 3,492,800 3,489,519 Total assets $ 30,732,914 $ 30,652,856 Interest bearing liabilities: Demand and savings 2 deposits $ 7,656,700 $ 7,224 0.38 % $ 7,415,818 $ 4,116 0.22 % Money market deposits 8,035,750 11,711 0.59 8,304,834 8,078 0.39 Certificates of deposit 2,766,580 9,175 1.33 2,559,325 6,057 0.94 Total interest bearing deposits 18,459,030 28,110 0.61 18,279,977 18,251 0.40 Senior notes 127,862 944 2.95 — — — Other borrowings 1,528,844 5,684 1.50 1,303,849 3,378 1.03 Subordinated debentures - Bank 173,265 2,361 5.45 173,328 2,360 5.45 Subordinated debentures - Company 271,045 2,828 4.17 270,764 2,845 4.20 Total borrowings 2,101,016 11,817 2.26 1,747,941 8,583 1.95 Total interest bearing liabilities 20,560,046 39,927 0.78 20,027,918 26,834 0.53 Non-interest bearing deposits 5,004,907 5,385,939 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 703,558 708,665 Total liabilities 26,268,511 26,122,522 Stockholders’ equity 4,464,403 4,530,334 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 30,732,914 $ 30,652,856 Net interest rate spread 3 3.01 % 3.10 % Net interest earning assets 4 $ 6,680,068 $ 7,135,419 Net interest margin - tax equivalent 216,710 3.20 % 221,082 3.24 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3,411 ) (3,258 ) Net interest income 213,299 217,824 Accretion income on acquired loans 10,086 9,172 Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans $ 206,624 3.05 % $ 211,910 3.10 % Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 132.5 % 135.6 %

1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans. Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges.

2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances.

3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities.

4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 Average

balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

balance Interest Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets: Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans $ 7,497,861 $ 95,638 5.06 % $ 9,133,454 $ 83,415 3.63 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 9,711,619 118,315 4.83 10,320,930 104,463 4.03 ADC 387,072 5,615 5.76 636,061 6,117 3.83 Commercial loans 17,596,552 219,568 4.95 20,090,445 193,995 3.84 Consumer loans 262,234 3,799 5.75 206,700 2,025 3.90 Residential mortgage loans 2,444,101 31,047 5.08 1,862,390 16,989 3.65 Total gross loans 1 20,302,887 254,414 4.97 22,159,535 213,009 3.82 Securities taxable 3,189,027 21,977 2.73 2,363,059 18,623 3.14 Securities non-taxable 2,250,859 17,077 3.03 2,029,805 15,515 3.06 Interest earning deposits 304,820 1,802 2.35 424,249 154 0.14 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock 306,801 3,525 4.56 186,689 615 1.31 Total securities and other earning assets 6,051,507 44,381 2.91 5,003,802 34,907 2.78 Total interest earning assets 26,354,394 298,795 4.50 27,163,337 247,916 3.63 Non-interest earning assets 3,393,209 3,489,519 Total assets $ 29,747,603 $ 30,652,856 Interest bearing liabilities: Demand and savings 2 deposits $ 6,472,626 $ 13,033 0.80 % $ 7,415,818 $ 4,116 0.22 % Money market deposits 7,341,822 22,426 1.21 8,304,834 8,078 0.39 Certificates of deposit 2,710,179 12,871 1.88 2,559,325 6,057 0.94 Total interest bearing deposits 16,524,627 48,330 1.16 18,279,977 18,251 0.40 Senior notes 173,750 1,369 3.15 — — — Other borrowings 3,526,009 19,832 2.23 1,303,849 3,378 1.03 Subordinated debentures - Bank 173,081 2,357 5.45 173,328 2,360 5.45 Subordinated debentures - Company — — — 270,764 2,845 4.20 Total borrowings 3,872,840 23,558 2.41 1,747,941 8,583 1.95 Total interest bearing liabilities 20,397,467 71,888 1.40 20,027,918 26,834 0.53 Non-interest bearing deposits 4,225,258 5,385,939 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 635,711 708,665 Total liabilities 25,258,436 26,122,522 Stockholders’ equity 4,489,167 4,530,334 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 29,747,603 $ 30,652,856 Net interest rate spread 3 3.10 % 3.10 % Net interest earning assets 4 $ 5,956,927 $ 7,135,419 Net interest margin - tax equivalent 226,907 3.42 % 221,082 3.24 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3,586 ) (3,258 ) Net interest income 223,321 217,824 Accretion income on acquired loans 17,973 9,172 Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans $ 208,934 3.15 % $ 211,910 3.10 % Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 129.2 % 135.6 %

1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans. Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges.

2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances.

3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities.

4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 23 . As of and for the Quarter Ended 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 The following table shows the reconciliation of pretax pre-provision net revenue to adjusted pretax pre-provision net revenue 1: Net interest income $ 223,321 $ 228,257 $ 211,772 $ 213,299 $ 217,824 Non-interest income 51,830 32,381 47,326 26,090 28,225 Total net revenue 275,151 260,638 259,098 239,389 246,049 Non-interest expense 106,455 115,450 114,713 124,881 119,362 Pretax pre-provision net revenue 168,696 145,188 144,385 114,508 126,687 Adjustments: Accretion income (17,973 ) (19,497 ) (10,686 ) (10,086 ) (9,172 ) Net (gain) loss on sale of securities (6,882 ) 76 (8,412 ) (485 ) (642 ) Net (gain) loss on termination of Astoria defined benefit pension plan (12,097 ) 280 — — — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 744 9,723 6,241 Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance — 5,133 — — — Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets 200 200 172 172 172 Adjusted pretax pre-provision net revenue $ 131,944 $ 131,380 $ 126,203 $ 113,832 $ 123,286

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 23 . As of and for the Quarter Ended 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 The following table shows the reconciliation of stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio 2: Total assets $ 30,077,665 $ 30,586,497 $ 30,335,036 $ 30,839,893 $ 30,617,722 Goodwill and other intangibles (1,772,963 ) (1,793,846 ) (1,789,646 ) (1,785,446 ) (1,781,246 ) Tangible assets 28,304,702 28,792,651 28,545,390 29,054,447 28,836,476 Stockholders’ equity 4,520,967 4,530,113 4,422,424 4,484,187 4,557,785 Preferred stock (137,799 ) (137,581 ) (137,363 ) (137,142 ) (136,917 ) Goodwill and other intangibles (1,772,963 ) (1,793,846 ) (1,789,646 ) (1,785,446 ) (1,781,246 ) Tangible common stockholders’ equity 2,610,205 2,598,686 2,495,415 2,561,599 2,639,622 Common stock outstanding at period end 202,392,884 198,455,324 194,460,656 194,458,805 194,458,841 Common stockholders’ equity as a % of total assets 14.57 % 14.36 % 14.13 % 14.10 % 14.44 % Book value per common share $ 21.66 $ 22.13 $ 22.04 $ 22.35 $ 22.73 Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets 9.22 % 9.03 % 8.74 % 8.82 % 9.15 % Tangible book value per common share $ 12.90 $ 13.09 $ 12.83 $ 13.17 $ 13.57 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity 3: Average stockholders’ equity $ 4,489,167 $ 4,524,417 $ 4,506,537 $ 4,464,403 $ 4,530,334 Average preferred stock (137,850 ) (137,698 ) (137,579 ) (137,361 ) (137,139 ) Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,776,118 ) (1,780,102 ) (1,792,400 ) (1,788,200 ) (1,784,016 ) Average tangible common stockholders’ equity 2,575,199 2,606,617 2,576,558 2,538,842 2,609,179 Net income available to common 120,465 104,722 12,171 48,820 82,438 Net income, if annualized 477,932 415,473 48,951 196,353 327,960 Reported return on avg tangible common equity 18.56 % 15.94 % 1.90 % 7.73 % 12.57 % Adjusted net income (loss) (see reconciliation on page 20) $ 105,629 $ 108,855 $ (3,124 ) $ 56,926 $ 87,682 Annualized adjusted net income (loss) 419,072 431,870 (12,565 ) 228,955 348,822 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 16.27 % 16.57 % (0.49 ) % 9.02 % 13.37 % The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible assets 4: Average assets $ 29,747,603 $ 30,349,691 $ 30,484,433 $ 30,732,914 $ 30,652,856 Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,776,118 ) (1,780,102 ) (1,792,400 ) (1,788,200 ) (1,784,016 ) Average tangible assets 27,971,485 28,569,589 28,692,033 28,944,714 28,868,840 Net income available to common 120,465 104,722 12,171 48,820 82,438 Net income, if annualized 477,932 415,473 48,951 196,353 327,960 Reported return on average tangible assets 1.71 % 1.45 % 0.17 % 0.68 % 1.14 % Adjusted net income (loss) (see reconciliation on page 20) $ 105,629 $ 108,855 $ (3,124 ) $ 56,926 $ 87,682 Annualized adjusted net income (loss) 419,072 431,870 (12,565 ) 228,955 348,822 Adjusted return on average tangible assets 1.50 % 1.51 % (0.04 ) % 0.79 % 1.21 %

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 23 . As of and for the Quarter Ended 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 The following table shows the reconciliation of the reported operating efficiency ratio and adjusted operating efficiency ratio 5: Net interest income $ 223,321 $ 228,257 $ 211,772 $ 213,299 $ 217,824 Non-interest income 51,830 32,381 47,326 26,090 28,225 Total revenue 275,151 260,638 259,098 239,389 246,049 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities 3,586 3,463 3,454 3,411 3,258 Net (gain) loss on sale of securities (6,882 ) 76 (8,412 ) (485 ) (642 ) (Gain) loss on termination of pension plan (12,097 ) 280 — — — Depreciation of operating leases — — (3,492 ) (3,136 ) (3,130 ) Adjusted total revenue 259,758 264,457 250,648 239,179 245,535 Non-interest expense 106,455 115,450 114,713 124,881 119,362 Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance — (5,133 ) — — — Loss on extinguishment of borrowings — — (744 ) (9,723 ) (6,241 ) Depreciation of operating leases — — (3,492 ) (3,136 ) (3,130 ) Amortization of intangible assets (4,785 ) (4,785 ) (4,200 ) (4,200 ) (4,200 ) Adjusted non-interest expense 101,670 105,532 106,277 107,822 105,791 Reported operating efficiency ratio 38.7 % 44.3 % 44.3 % 52.2 % 48.5 % Adjusted operating efficiency ratio 39.1 39.9 42.4 45.1 43.1 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and earnings per share to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share(non-GAAP) 6: Income before income tax expense $ 154,996 $ 134,603 $ 6,105 $ 57,902 $ 96,687 Income tax expense (benefit) 32,549 27,905 (8,042 ) 7,110 12,280 Net income (GAAP) 122,447 106,698 14,147 50,792 84,407 Adjustments: Net (gain) loss on sale of securities (6,882 ) 76 (8,412 ) (485 ) (642 ) (Gain) loss on termination of pension plan (12,097 ) 280 — — — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 744 9,723 6,241 Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance — 5,133 — — — Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets 200 200 172 172 172 Total pre-tax adjustments (18,779 ) 5,689 (7,496 ) 9,410 5,771 Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) 136,217 140,292 (1,391 ) 67,312 102,458 Adjusted income tax expense (benefit) 28,606 29,461 (243 ) 8,414 12,807 Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) 107,611 110,831 (1,148 ) 58,898 89,651 Preferred stock dividend 1,982 1,976 1,976 1,972 1,969 Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 105,629 $ 108,855 $ (3,124 ) $ 56,926 $ 87,682 Weighted average diluted shares 203,566,582 200,252,542 196,709,038 193,604,431 193,715,943 Reported diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.59 $ 0.52 $ 0.06 $ 0.25 $ 0.43 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) 0.52 0.54 (0.02 ) 0.29 0.45

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 23. For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2020 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and earnings per share to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) 6: Income before income tax expense $ 405,364 $ 160,694 Income tax expense (benefit) 85,020 11,348 Net income (GAAP) 320,344 149,346 Adjustments: Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 6,830 (9,539 ) Net (gain) on termination of pension plan (12,097 ) — Net (gain) on sale or residential mortgage loans (8,313 ) — Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy 14,398 — Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance 3,344 — (Gain) loss on extinguishment of borrowings (46 ) 16,713 Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets 641 515 Total pre-tax adjustments 4,757 7,689 Adjusted pre-tax income 410,121 168,383 Adjusted income tax expense 86,125 21,048 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 323,996 $ 147,335 Preferred stock dividend 5,958 5,917 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 318,038 $ 141,418 Weighted average diluted shares 208,108,575 194,677,020 Diluted EPS as reported (GAAP) $ 1.51 $ 0.74 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) 1.53 0.73

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend below. For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity3: Average stockholders’ equity $ 4,443,112 $ 4,500,534 Average preferred stock (138,111 ) (137,359 ) Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,771,242 ) (1,788,190 ) Average tangible common stockholders’ equity 2,533,759 2,574,985 Net income available to common stockholders $ 314,386 $ 143,429 Net income available to common stockholders, if annualized 420,333 191,588 Reported return on average tangible common equity 16.59 % 7.44 % Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (see reconciliation on page 21) $ 318,038 $ 141,418 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, if annualized 425,215 188,902 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 16.78 % 7.34 % The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on avg tangible assets and adjusted return on avg tangible assets4: Average assets $ 30,066,118 $ 30,623,508 Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,771,242 ) (1,788,190 ) Average tangible assets 28,294,876 28,835,318 Net income available to common stockholders 314,386 143,429 Net income available to common stockholders, if annualized 420,333 191,588 Reported return on average tangible assets 1.49 % 0.66 % Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (see reconciliation on page 21) $ 318,038 $ 141,418 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, if annualized 425,215 188,902 Adjusted return on average tangible assets 1.50 % 0.66 % The following table shows the reconciliation of the reported operating efficiency ratio and adjusted operating efficiency ratio5: Net interest income $ 690,666 $ 642,895 Non-interest income 98,485 101,641 Total revenues 789,151 744,536 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities 11,369 10,124 Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 6,830 (9,539 ) Net (gain) on termination of pension plan (12,097 ) — (Gain) on sale of residential mortgage loans (8,313 ) — Depreciation of operating leases — (9,758 ) Adjusted total net revenue 786,940 735,363 Non-interest expense 348,387 358,956 Charge for asset write-downs, system integration, retention and severance (3,344 ) — Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy (14,398 ) — Gain (loss) on extinguishment of borrowings 46 (16,713 ) Depreciation of operating leases — (9,758 ) Amortization of intangible assets (14,396 ) (12,600 ) Adjusted non-interest expense $ 316,295 $ 319,885 Reported operating efficiency ratio 44.1 % 48.2 % Adjusted operating efficiency ratio 40.2 % 43.5 %

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The non-GAAP/as adjusted measures presented above are used by our management and the Company’s Board of Directors on a regular basis in addition to our GAAP results to facilitate the assessment of our financial performance and to assess our performance compared to our annual budget and strategic plans. These non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented above to provide investors, analysts, regulators and others information that we use to manage and evaluate our performance each period. This information supplements our GAAP reported results, and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, our GAAP results. When non-GAAP/adjusted measures are impacted by income tax expense, we present the pre-tax amount for the income and expense items that result in the non-GAAP adjustments and present the income tax expense impact at the effective tax rate in effect for the period presented.

1 Pretax pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by summing our GAAP net interest income plus GAAP non-interest income minus our GAAP non-interest expense and eliminating provision for credit losses and income taxes. We believe the use of pretax pre-provision net revenue provides useful information to readers of our financial statements because it enables an assessment of our ability to generate earnings to cover credit losses through a credit cycle. Adjusted PPNR includes the adjustments we make for adjusted earnings and excludes accretion income. We believe adjusted PPNR supplements our PPNR calculation. We use this calculation to assess our performance in the current operating environment.

2 Stockholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets, book value per common share, tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets and tangible book common value per share provides information to help assess our capital position and financial strength. We believe tangible book measures improve comparability to other banking organizations that have not engaged in acquisitions that have resulted in the accumulation of goodwill and other intangible assets.

3 Reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity measures provide information to evaluate the use of our tangible common equity.

4 Reported return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible assets measures provide information to help assess our profitability.

5 The reported operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing our GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of our GAAP net interest income plus GAAP non-interest income. The adjusted operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing non-interest expense adjusted for intangible asset amortization and certain expenses generally associated with discrete merger transactions and non-recurring strategic plans by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment on securities income and elimination of the impact of gain or loss on sale of securities. The adjusted operating efficiency ratio is a measure we use to assess our operating performance.

6 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share present a summary of our earnings, which includes adjustments to exclude certain revenues and expenses (generally associated with discrete merger transactions and non-recurring strategic plans) to help in assessing our profitability.

