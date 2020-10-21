ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian D. Schmitt, Chief Executive Officer of SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (SCSG:PK) announced today that the Company reported preliminary earnings of $2.40 million or $0.31/share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.   Excluding non-core items, primarily securities gains, core earnings were $1.49 million, or $0.19/share. Total core net income was up 6% from 3Q19, and increased by 23% from 2Q20.

“We continue to be thankful for the efforts of all of our team members during this stressful period, and the ongoing partnerships we have with our customers. This is a marathon that we will all finish together one day.”

“Financially, we remain very comfortable with the credit and capital position at SouthCrest. Loan deferrals ended the quarter at 0.17% after hitting a high of nearly 18% during the second quarter. Earnings have held up well to this point and while we will experience some NIM compression, we will be focusing on maximizing ROA and maintaining appropriate capital levels. Expense discipline has been exceptional this year with total expenses running 5% below budget, even with COVID expenses.”   

Total assets increased to $634.2 million vs. $622.4 million in 2Q20 and $523.7MM in the year ago quarter.   Loan balances declined as payoffs accelerated during the quarter, finishing at $326.4 million vs. $338.6 million at the end of 2Q20 and $331.2 million 3Q19. The ALLL fell from $4.0MM (1.18% of loans) to $3.7MM (1.14% of loans) in the quarter due to the resolution of a pre-COVID bankruptcy.   

Interest income decreased 1.7% from 2Q20 due to the decrease in loan balances and the resulting higher cash levels. Interest expense declined 5.3% during the quarter as well which led to an overall net interest income decrease of 1.2% or $56,000 versus the second quarter. During the third quarter, the cost of deposits declined by 5bps to 0.41%. Provision expense fell to zero from $450,000 in the prior quarter.

Non-interest income, excluding the $1.23MM of securities gains, was up from the prior three months with NSF and overdraft fees increasing by 34% as the primary driver, although these fees remain down 40% over the prior year. Non-interest expense increased slightly as bonus accruals were reinstated, but otherwise core expenses fell approximately 4% on all other expense lines.

The estimated Tier 1 Leverage ratio at the end of the quarter for SouthCrest Bank increased to 9.41% from 8.99% as a result of the income and securities gains offsetting the additional growth of the balance sheet.   On a fully converted basis (including the conversion of all preferred equity), TBV/share ended the quarter at $8.02 per share, up from $6.83 at the end of 2019 and $7.84 at the end of 2Q20.   This metric will continue to be influenced by OCI changes resulting from the swings in interest rates. Currently, the positive impact to TBV by OCI is $0.79/share vs. $0.09/share at the end of 4Q19 and $0.86/share as of 2Q20. The current fully converted share count at the end of the quarter was 7.816 million shares, comprised of 5.761 million common shares and 2.055 million preferred shares.

Asset quality ratios continued a multi-quarter trend of improvement even with the COVID economic environment. NPAs to assets declined to 0.59% vs. 0.71% in 2Q20.   As of June 30, 2020 the Company’s OREO balances were $447,000.

ABOUT SOUTHCREST

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company with over $630 million in assets, headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The company operates a 9 branch network throughout Georgia through its subsidiary bank, SouthCrest Bank, N.A. The bank provides a full suite of retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth and commercial banking services, and online banking services.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation may contain certain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and shareholder values to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include economic conditions, government regulation and legislation, changes in interest rates, credit quality, competition, and other risk factors. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements, as they are inherently unlikely to occur, and we do not assume any liability to update or correct any forward-looking statements that we make.

Andy Borrmann
Chief Financial Officer
678.734.3505

                     
Statement of Operations ($000s, Unaudited)                    
  Q3 2019  Q4 2019
 Q1 2020
  Q2 2020  Q3 2020
Interest Income                     
Loans                    
Construction and Development $636  $669  $744  $758  $781 
Commercial Real Estate  2,037   2,030   1,856   1,974   1,846 
Commercial Loans  446   645   553   567   542 
Multi Family  27   28   21   21   25 
Residential Mortgage  991   1,029   904   750   743 
Consumer Loans  41   34   36   29   28 
County/Municipal Loans  22   24   34   41   50 
Loss Share Loans  61   58   46   37   33 
Investment Securities                     
Federal Funds/Overnight Funds $107  $77  $129  $6  $8 
Bank Owned CDs  6   2   0   0   0 
Investment Securities  950   996   1,023   1,393   1,425 
Total Interest Income  $ 5,324  $ 5,592  $ 5,346  $ 5,576  $ 5,481 
                     
Total Interest Expense  $658  $699  $769  $741  $702 
Net Interest Income  $ 4,666   $ 4,893  $ 4,577  $ 4,835  $ 4,779 
Provision for Loan Losses  39   0   150   450   0 
Net Interest Income after Loan Losses  $ 4,627   $ 4,893   $ 4,427   $ 4,385   $ 4,779 
 Other Income                    
Service Charges on Deposits $148  $144  $138  $132  $130 
NSF/Overdraft Fees  356   348   305   158   213 
Other Service Charges  78   95   64   71   78 
ATM/Billpay/DR Card Income  278   271   247   277   298 
Other Income  308   268   238   664   1,441 
Total Other Income  $1,169  $1,186  $992  $1,303  $2,160 
Non-Interest Expense                     
Salaries, Other Comp (+ FAS123R) $1,856  $2,140  $1,940  $1,711  $1,985 
Employee Benefits  391   379   412   341   276 
Occupancy & FF&E Expense  564   529   503   506   475 
Professional Fees  152   149   141   143   197 
Data Processing  497   502   488   385   353 
Other Expense  505   667   632   661   672 
Total Noninterest Expenses  $ 3,963  $ 4,366  $ 4,116  $ 3,747  $ 3,958 
Pre-Tax Income (Loss)  $ 1,832  $ 1,713  $ 1,303  $ 1,941  $2,981 
Income Taxes  417   389   265   316   580 
Net Income $ 1,414  $ 1,323  $ 1,038  $ 1,625  $2,401 
Balance Sheet ($000s, Unaudited)                    
Assets Q3 2019  Q4 2019
 Q1 2020
 Q2 2020
  Q3 2020
Current Assets                    
Cash & Due from Bank $13,758  $38,555  $19,845  $22,520  $39,600 
Federal Funds/Overnight Funds  0   5,215   0   7,873   10,101 
Bank Owned CDs  1,069   77   0   0   0 
Investment Securities  139,907   139,880   184,377   218,680   222,913 
Total Current Assets $154,733  $183,727  $204,222  $249,072  $272,614 
Loans                    
Construction and Development $43,661  $47,593  $56,430  $64,320  $65,675 
Commercial Real Estate  155,397   146,287   142,610   139,407   134,986 
Commercial Loans  42,921   53,833   53,383   56,860   55,327 
Multi Family  1,939   1,611   1,601   1,590   1,714 
Residential Mortgage  80,391   77,772   73,778   66,810   62,672 
Consumer Loans  1,022   830   2,144   2,472   1,868 
County/Municipal Loans  2,037   3,109   3,732   4,851   1,990 
Loss Share Loans  3,859   3,601   2,451   2,315   2,152 
Total Loans $331,227  $334,635  $336,129  $338,625  $326,383 
Allowance for Loss  (3,073)  (3,039)  (3,184)  (3,984)  (3,705)
Net Loans $328,154  $331,596  $332,946  $334,641  $322,678 
OREO  0   497   529   447   447 
FDIC Indemnification  0   0   0   0   0 
BOLI  22,323   22,456   22,583   22,737   22,872 
Fixed Assets, net  8,982   8,862   8,705   8,697   8,540 
Intangible Assets  96   84   80   68   64 
Other Assets  9,424   8,740   8,604   6,731   7,030 
Total Assets $523,711  $555,960  $577,669  622,383   $634,245 
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity                    
Liabilities                    
Deposits                    
DDAs $94,680  $103,154  $96,517  $114,554  $118,082 
Interest Bearing Demand  63,386   87,685   85,746   96,141   95,732 
Celebration Checking  97,277   98,558   103,718   111,421   114,657 
Money Market Accts  32,382   33,888   37,693   38,650   43,746 
Savings  44,383   44,370   44,516   47,674   48,928 
CDs Less Than $100k  56,543   54,228   53,616   52,709   51,735 
CDs Greater than $100k  41,846   43,404   47,259   47,049   43,612 
Total Deposits $430,497  $465,288  $469,064  508,198   $516,491 


Other Liabilities  2,516  2,143  2,415  2,184  2,772
Net Borrowings (Wholesale Funding)  33,429  34,697  50,228  50,546  52,258
Total Liabilities $466,443  $502,127  $521,708  $560,918  $571,522
Total Equity  57,268  53,833  55,961  61,465  62,723
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $523,711 $555,960 $577,669 $622,393 $634,245


 Ratios               
   Q3 2019
 Q4 2019
 Q1 2020
 Q2 2020
 Q2 2020
 ROAA 1.09% 0.98% 0.75% 1.05% 1.53%
 ROAE 10.10% 9.52% 7.30% 10.87% 16.88%
 NPAs/Assets (Core) 1.00% 0.77% 0.80% 0.71% 0.59%
 Est. T1 Leverage (Bank) 9.65% 9.63% 9.62% 8.99% 9.41%
 Total Common Shares 5,849,101  5,832,793  5,832,793  5,786,288  5,761,439 
 Total Preferred Shares 2,058,121  2,054,759  2,054,759  2,054,759  2,054,759 
 Total Common Equiv. Shares 7,907,222  7,887,552  7,887,552  7,841,047  7,816,198 
 NIM (Bank) 3.92% 4.03% 3.65% 3.37% 3.22%
 Cost of Deposits (Bank) 0.54% 0.53% 0.54% 0.46% 0.41%
 Loan/Deposit 76.7% 71.9% 71.6% 66.6% 63.1 
 Employees 103  105  104  102  98 
 Loans in Atlanta MSA 76.8% 77.5% 78.2% 79.1% 80.5%