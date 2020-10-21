HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, updated its outlook for full year 2020 and issued its full year 2021 outlook as reflected in the table below.
|(in millions, except per share amounts)
|Midpoint of Current
Full Year
2021 Outlook(c)
|Midpoint of Current
Full Year
2020 Outlook(c)
|Full Year
2019 Actual
|Full Year 2020
Outlook to Full Year
2021 Outlook
% Change
|Full Year 2019
Actual to Full Year
2020 Outlook
% Change
|Site rental revenues
|$5,555
|$5,317
|$5,093
|+4%
|+4%
|Net income (loss)
|$997
|$819
|$860
|+22%
|-5%
|Net income (loss) per share—diluted(a)
|$2.30
|$1.79
|$1.79
|+28%
|—%
|Adjusted EBITDA(b)
|$3,607
|$3,419
|$3,299
|+5%
|+4%
|AFFO(a)(b)
|$2,906
|$2,587
|$2,371
|+12%
|+9%
|AFFO per share(a)(b)
|$6.69
|$6.09
|$5.68
|+10%
|+7%
(a) Attributable to CCIC common stockholders.
(b) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" for further information and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income (loss).
(c) As issued on October 21, 2020.
"We delivered solid results in the third quarter and remain on track to generate growth in AFFO per share for 2020 that is consistent with our long-term growth target of 7% to 8% per year," stated Jay Brown, Crown Castle’s Chief Executive Officer. "I'm so proud of how our employees navigated through a pandemic and a significant carrier consolidation in the wireless market this year. We have a long history of consistently delivering compelling growth through various market cycles and disruptions, highlighting the strength of our business model and the compelling value creation opportunity we believe our strategy provides to shareholders.
"As we look ahead, we have increased our annualized common stock dividend by 11% to $5.32 per share. With the strong demand we see for our Towers and Fiber infrastructure as our customers deploy additional cell sites and spectrum in response to the rapid growth in mobile data traffic, we expect approximately 6% growth in Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenue across both our Towers and Fiber segments in 2021, supporting an expected acceleration in AFFO per share growth to approximately 10%. Our unique portfolio of assets positions us to benefit from what we expect will be a decade-long investment cycle as our customers deploy 5G, which we believe will start in earnest in 2021.
We believe our ability to offer towers, small cells and fiber solutions, which are all integral components of communications networks and are shared among multiple tenants, provides us the best opportunity to generate significant growth while delivering high returns for our shareholders. Based on the expected growth in data traffic and wireless carrier network investment, we believe the U.S. represents the best market in the world for communications infrastructure ownership, and we are pursuing that compelling opportunity with our comprehensive offering."
RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER
The table below sets forth select financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019.
|(in millions, except per share amounts)
|Q3 2020
|Q3 2019
|Change
|% Change
|(As Restated)(c)
|Site rental revenues
|$1,339
|$1,287
|+$52
|+4%
|Net income (loss)
|$163
|$242
|-$79
|-33%
|Net income (loss) per share—diluted(a)
|$0.38
|$0.51
|-$0.13
|-25%
|Adjusted EBITDA(b)
|$883
|$853
|+$30
|+4%
|AFFO(a)(b)
|$668
|$617
|+$51
|+8%
|AFFO per share(a)(b)
|$1.56
|$1.47
|+$0.09
|+6%
(a) Attributable to CCIC common stockholders.
(b) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" for further information and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income (loss).
(c) See our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 for further information.
HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE QUARTER
"We believe we can deliver on our long-term annual dividend growth target of 7% to 8% while at the same time making investments in our business that will support future growth," stated Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle's Chief Financial Officer. "Looking to 2021, the portion of our small cell backlog we expect to put on air has a higher proportion of collocation nodes relative to recent years, reducing the capital intensity in that business. Due to this reduced capital intensity, combined with the completion of several large fiber expansion projects in 2020, we expect our discretionary capital expenditures to be approximately $400 million lower in 2021 when compared to 2019 while delivering AFFO per share growth above our long-term target. We anticipate the combination of lower capital expenditures and higher cash flow growth will allow us to fund our discretionary capital budget next year with free cash flow and incremental debt capacity, consistent with our Investment Grade credit profile."
OUTLOOK
This Outlook section contains forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially. Information regarding potential risks which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements herein is set forth below and in Crown Castle's filings with the SEC.
The following table sets forth Crown Castle's current Outlook for full year 2020 and full year 2021.
|(in millions)
|Full Year 2020
|Full Year 2021
|Site rental revenues
|$5,307
|to
|$5,327
|$5,532
|to
|$5,577
|Site rental cost of operations(a)
|$1,485
|to
|$1,505
|$1,538
|to
|$1,583
|Net income (loss)
|$799
|to
|$839
|$957
|to
|$1,037
|Adjusted EBITDA(b)
|$3,409
|to
|$3,429
|$3,584
|to
|$3,629
|Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs(c)
|$683
|to
|$693
|$663
|to
|$708
|FFO(b)(d)
|$2,300
|to
|$2,320
|$2,603
|to
|$2,648
|AFFO(b)(d)
|$2,577
|to
|$2,597
|$2,883
|to
|$2,928
|AFFO per share(b)(d)
|$6.07
|to
|$6.11
|$6.64
|to
|$6.74
(a) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion.
(b) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" for further information and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income (loss).
(c) See reconciliation of "components of current outlook for interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs" for a discussion of non-cash interest expense.
(d) Attributable to CCIC common stockholders.
Full Year 2020 and 2021 Outlook
The table below compares the current full year 2020 Outlook to both the prior full year 2020 Outlook issued on July 29, 2020 and the current 2021 Outlook for select metrics at the midpoints.
|Midpoint of FY 2021 Outlook and FY 2020 Outlook Comparisons
|(in millions, except per share amounts)
|Current
Full Year
2021 Outlook
|Current
Full Year
2020 Outlook
|Change
|% Change
|Previous
Full Year
2020 Outlook
|Current 2020
Compared to Previous
2020 Outlook
|Site rental revenues
|$5,555
|$5,317
|+$238
|+4%
|$5,360
|-$43
|Net income (loss)
|$997
|$819
|+$178
|+22%
|$943
|-$124
|Net income (loss) per share—diluted(a)
|$2.30
|$1.79
|+$0.51
|+28%
|$2.09
|-$0.30
|Adjusted EBITDA(b)
|$3,607
|$3,419
|+$188
|+5%
|$3,502
|-$83
|AFFO(a)(b)
|$2,906
|$2,587
|+$319
|+12%
|$2,595
|-$8
|AFFO per share(a)(b)
|$6.69
|$6.09
|+$0.60
|+10%
|$6.12
|-$0.03
(a) Attributable to CCIC common stockholders.
(b) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" for further information and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income (loss).
DIVIDEND INCREASE ANNOUNCEMENT
Crown Castle's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.33 per common share, representing an increase of approximately 11% over the previous quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share. The quarterly dividend will be payable on December 31, 2020 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2020. Future dividends are subject to the approval of Crown Castle's Board of Directors.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTMENTS
In a separate press release today, Crown Castle announced that, as part of its previously announced Board refreshment plan, its Board of Directors has appointed Tammy K. Jones and Matthew Thornton, III as directors, effective November 6, 2020.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
Crown Castle has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its third quarter 2020 results. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 800-458-4148 and asking for the Crown Castle call (access code 3114175) at least 30 minutes prior to the start time. The conference call may also be accessed live over the Internet at investor.crowncastle.com. Supplemental materials for the call have been posted on the Crown Castle website at investor.crowncastle.com.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 1:30 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, October 22, 2020, through 1:30 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, and may be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 and using access code 3114175. An audio archive will also be available on Crown Castle's website at investor.crowncastle.com shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days.
ABOUT CROWN CASTLE
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service - bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations
This press release includes presentations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO"), including per share amounts, Funds from Operations ("FFO"), including per share amounts, and Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended as alternative measures of operating results or cash flow from operations (as determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP")).
Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including other companies in the communications infrastructure sector or other real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). Our definition of FFO is consistent with guidelines from the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts with the exception of the impact of income taxes in periods prior to our REIT conversion in 2014.
In addition to the non-GAAP financial measures used herein, we also provide Segment Site Rental Gross Margin, Segment Services and Other Gross Margin and Segment Operating Profit, which are key measures used by management to evaluate our operating segments. These segment measures are provided pursuant to GAAP requirements related to segment reporting. In addition, we provide the components of certain GAAP measures, such as capital expenditures.
Our non-GAAP financial measures are presented as additional information because management believes these measures are useful indicators of the financial performance of our business. Among other things, management believes that:
We define our non-GAAP financial measures, segment measures and other calculations as follows:
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus restructuring charges (credits), asset write-down charges, acquisition and integration costs, depreciation, amortization and accretion, amortization of prepaid lease purchase price adjustments, interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, (gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations, net (gain) loss on interest rate swaps, (gains) losses on foreign currency swaps, impairment of available-for-sale securities, interest income, other (income) expense, (benefit) provision for income taxes, cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle, (income) loss from discontinued operations and stock-based compensation expense.
Adjusted Funds from Operations. We define Adjusted Funds from Operations as FFO before straight-lined revenue, straight-lined expense, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash portion of tax provision, non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion, amortization of non-cash interest expense, other (income) expense, (gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations, net (gain) loss on interest rate swaps, (gains) losses on foreign currency swaps, acquisition and integration costs, and adjustments for noncontrolling interests, and less sustaining capital expenditures.
AFFO per share. We define AFFO per share as AFFO divided by diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding.
Funds from Operations. We define Funds from Operations as net income plus real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion and asset write-down charges, less noncontrolling interest and cash paid for preferred stock dividends (in periods where applicable), and is a measure of funds from operations attributable to CCIC common stockholders.
FFO per share. We define FFO per share as FFO divided by the diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding.
Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues. We define the Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues as the sum of the change in GAAP site rental revenues related to (1) new leasing activity, including revenues from the construction of small cells and the impact of prepaid rent, (2) escalators and less (3) non-renewals of tenant contracts.
Segment Measures
Segment Site Rental Gross Margin. We define Segment Site Rental Gross Margin as segment site rental revenues less segment site rental cost of operations, excluding stock-based compensation expense and prepaid lease purchase price adjustments recorded in consolidated site rental cost of operations.
Segment Services and Other Gross Margin. We define Segment Services and Other Gross Margin as segment services and other revenues less segment services and other cost of operations, excluding stock-based compensation expense recorded in consolidated services and other cost of operations.
Segment Operating Profit. We define Segment Operating Profit as segment site rental gross margin plus segment services and other gross margin, less selling, general and administrative expenses attributable to the respective segment.
All of these measurements of profit or loss are exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion, which are shown separately. Additionally, certain costs are shared across segments and are reflected in our segment measures through allocations that management believes to be reasonable.
Other Calculations
Discretionary capital expenditures. We define discretionary capital expenditures as those capital expenditures made with respect to activities which we believe exhibit sufficient potential to enhance long-term stockholder value. They primarily consist of expansion or development of communications infrastructure (including capital expenditures related to (1) enhancing communications infrastructure in order to add new tenants for the first time or support subsequent tenant equipment augmentations or (2) modifying the structure of a communications infrastructure asset to accommodate additional tenants) and construction of new communications infrastructure. Discretionary capital expenditures also include purchases of land interests (which primarily relates to land assets under towers as we seek to manage our interests in the land beneath our towers), certain technology-related investments necessary to support and scale future customer demand for our communications infrastructure, and other capital projects.
Integration capital expenditures. We define integration capital expenditures as those capital expenditures made as a result of integrating acquired companies into our business.
Sustaining capital expenditures. We define sustaining capital expenditures as those capital expenditures not otherwise categorized as either discretionary or integration capital expenditures, such as (1) maintenance capital expenditures on our communications infrastructure assets that enable our tenants' ongoing quiet enjoyment of the communications infrastructure and (2) ordinary corporate capital expenditures.
The tables set forth on the following pages reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures used herein to comparable GAAP financial measures. The components in these tables may not sum to the total due to rounding.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures:
Reconciliation of Historical Adjusted EBITDA:
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|For the Twelve
Months Ended
|September 30,
2020
|September 30,
2019
|September 30,
2020
|September 30,
2019
|December 31,
2019
|(in millions)
|(As Restated)(d)
|(As Restated)(d)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|163
|$
|242
|$
|548
|$
|652
|$
|860
|Adjustments to increase (decrease) net income (loss):
|Asset write-down charges
|3
|2
|10
|13
|19
|Acquisition and integration costs
|2
|4
|9
|10
|13
|Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|406
|388
|1,207
|1,175
|1,572
|Amortization of prepaid lease purchase price adjustments
|5
|5
|14
|15
|20
|Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs(a)
|168
|173
|521
|510
|683
|(Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations
|95
|—
|95
|2
|2
|Interest income
|—
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
|(5
|)
|(6
|)
|Other (income) expense
|3
|5
|3
|6
|(1
|)
|(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|5
|5
|16
|15
|21
|Stock-based compensation expense
|33
|29
|106
|90
|116
|Adjusted EBITDA(b)(c)
|$
|883
|$
|853
|$
|2,527
|$
|2,483
|$
|3,299
Reconciliation of Current Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA:
|Full Year 2020
|Full Year 2021
|(in millions)
|Outlook
|Outlook
|Net income (loss)
|$799
|to
|$839
|$957
|to
|$1,037
|Adjustments to increase (decrease) net income (loss):
|Asset write-down charges
|$10
|to
|$20
|$15
|to
|$25
|Acquisition and integration costs
|$7
|to
|$17
|$0
|to
|$8
|Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|$1,589
|to
|$1,639
|$1,615
|to
|$1,710
|Amortization of prepaid lease purchase price adjustments
|$18
|to
|$20
|$17
|to
|$19
|Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs(a)
|$683
|to
|$693
|$663
|to
|$708
|(Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations
|$95
|to
|$95
|$0
|to
|$100
|Interest income
|$(4)
|to
|$0
|$(3)
|to
|$0
|Other (income) expense
|$2
|to
|$4
|$(1)
|to
|$1
|(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|$17
|to
|$25
|$18
|to
|$26
|Stock-based compensation expense
|$134
|to
|$138
|$145
|to
|$149
|Adjusted EBITDA(b)(c)
|$3,409
|to
|$3,429
|$3,584
|to
|$3,629
(a) See reconciliation of "components of current outlook for interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs" for a discussion of non-cash interest expense.
(b) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" for a discussion of our definition of Adjusted EBITDA.
(c) The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown.
(d) See our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 for further information.
Reconciliation of Historical FFO and AFFO:
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|For the Twelve
Months Ended
|September 30,
2020
|September 30,
2019
|September 30,
2020
|September 30,
2019
|December 31,
2019
|(in millions, except per share amounts)
|(As Restated)(f)
|(As Restated)(f)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|163
|$
|242
|$
|548
|$
|652
|$
|860
|Real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion
|393
|374
|1,167
|1,133
|1,517
|Asset write-down charges
|3
|2
|10
|13
|19
|Dividends/distributions on preferred stock
|(28
|)
|(28
|)
|(85
|)
|(85
|)
|(113
|)
|FFO(a)(b)(c)(d)
|$
|531
|$
|593
|$
|1,640
|$
|1,714
|$
|2,284
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted(e)
|429
|418
|422
|418
|418
|FFO per share(a)(b)(c)(d)(e)
|$
|1.24
|$
|1.42
|$
|3.89
|$
|4.11
|$
|5.47
|FFO (from above)
|$
|531
|$
|593
|$
|1,640
|$
|1,714
|$
|2,284
|Adjustments to increase (decrease) FFO:
|Straight-lined revenue
|(4
|)
|(22
|)
|(27
|)
|(62
|)
|(80
|)
|Straight-lined expense
|21
|24
|61
|70
|93
|Stock-based compensation expense
|33
|29
|106
|90
|116
|Non-cash portion of tax provision
|(7
|)
|1
|3
|2
|5
|Non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion
|13
|14
|40
|42
|55
|Amortization of non-cash interest expense
|1
|—
|4
|1
|1
|Other (income) expense
|3
|5
|3
|6
|(1
|)
|(Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations
|95
|—
|95
|2
|2
|Acquisition and integration costs
|2
|4
|9
|10
|13
|Sustaining capital expenditures
|(20
|)
|(29
|)
|(64
|)
|(80
|)
|(117
|)
|AFFO(a)(b)(c)(d)
|$
|668
|$
|617
|$
|1,870
|$
|1,794
|$
|2,371
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted(e)
|429
|418
|422
|418
|418
|AFFO per share(a)(b)(c)(d)(e)
|$
|1.56
|$
|1.47
|$
|4.43
|$
|4.29
|$
|5.68
(a) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" for a discussion of our definitions of FFO, including per share amounts, and AFFO, including per share amounts.
(b) FFO and AFFO are reduced by cash paid for preferred stock dividends during the period in which they are paid.
(c) Attributable to CCIC common stockholders.
(d) The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown.
(e) For all periods prior to those ended September 30, 2020, the diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding does not include any assumed conversions of preferred stock in the share count.
(f) See our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 for further information.
Reconciliation of Current Outlook for FFO and AFFO:
|Full Year 2020
|Full Year 2021
|(in millions except per share amounts)
|Outlook
|Outlook
|Net income (loss)
|$799
|to
|$839
|$957
|to
|$1,037
|Real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion
|$1,541
|to
|$1,581
|$1,569
|to
|$1,649
|Asset write-down charges
|$10
|to
|$20
|$15
|to
|$25
|Dividends/distributions on preferred stock
|$(85)
|to
|$(85)
|$0
|to
|$0
|FFO(a)(b)(c)(d)
|$2,300
|to
|$2,320
|$2,603
|to
|$2,648
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted(e)
|425
|434
|FFO per share(a)(b)(c)(d)(e)
|$5.41
|to
|$5.46
|$6.00
|to
|$6.10
|FFO (from above)
|$2,300
|to
|$2,320
|$2,603
|to
|$2,648
|Adjustments to increase (decrease) FFO:
|Straight-lined revenue
|$(27)
|to
|$(17)
|$38
|to
|$58
|Straight-lined expense
|$76
|to
|$86
|$58
|to
|$78
|Stock-based compensation expense
|$134
|to
|$138
|$145
|to
|$149
|Non-cash portion of tax provision
|$(3)
|to
|$7
|$(7)
|to
|$8
|Non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion
|$48
|to
|$58
|$46
|to
|$61
|Amortization of non-cash interest expense
|$1
|to
|$11
|$4
|to
|$14
|Other (income) expense
|$2
|to
|$4
|$(1)
|to
|$1
|(Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations
|$95
|to
|$95
|$0
|to
|$100
|Acquisition and integration costs
|$7
|to
|$17
|$0
|to
|$8
|Sustaining capital expenditures
|$(93)
|to
|$(83)
|$(104)
|to
|$(94)
|AFFO(a)(b)(c)(d)
|$2,577
|to
|$2,597
|$2,883
|to
|$2,928
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted(e)
|425
|434
|AFFO per share(a)(b)(c)(d)(e)
|$6.07
|to
|$6.11
|$6.64
|to
|$6.74
(a) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" for a discussion of our definitions of FFO, including per share amounts, and AFFO, including per share amounts.
(b) FFO and AFFO are reduced by cash paid for preferred stock dividends during the period in which they are paid.
(c) Attributable to CCIC common stockholders.
(d) The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown.
(e) The assumption for diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding for full year 2020 Outlook is based on the diluted common shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and is inclusive of the conversions of preferred stock that occurred in the third quarter of 2020, which resulted in (1) an increase in the diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding by approximately 6 million shares and (2) a reduction in the amount of annual preferred stock dividends paid by approximately $28 million when compared to full year 2019 actual results.
For Comparative Purposes - Reconciliation of Previous Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA:
|Previously Issued
|Full Year 2020
|(in millions)
|Outlook
|Net income (loss)
|$903
|to
|$983
|Adjustments to increase (decrease) net income (loss):
|Asset write-down charges
|$20
|to
|$30
|Acquisition and integration costs
|$7
|to
|$17
|Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|$1,503
|to
|$1,598
|Amortization of prepaid lease purchase price adjustments
|$18
|to
|$20
|Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs
|$691
|to
|$736
|(Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations
|$95
|to
|$95
|Interest income
|$(7)
|to
|$(3)
|Other (income) expense
|$(1)
|to
|$1
|(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|$16
|to
|$24
|Stock-based compensation expense
|$126
|to
|$130
|Adjusted EBITDA(a)(b)
|$3,479
|to
|$3,524
(a) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" for a discussion of our definition of Adjusted EBITDA.
(b) The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown.
For Comparative Purposes - Reconciliation of Previous Outlook for FFO and AFFO:
|Previously Issued
|Full Year 2020
|(in millions, except per share amounts)
|Outlook
|Net income (loss)
|$903
|to
|$983
|Real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion
|$1,454
|to
|$1,534
|Asset write-down charges
|$20
|to
|$30
|Dividends/distributions on preferred stock
|$(85)
|to
|$(85)
|FFO(a)(b)(c)(d)
|$2,354
|to
|$2,399
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted(e)
|424
|FFO per share(a)(b)(c)(d)(e)
|$5.55
|to
|$5.65
|FFO (from above)
|$2,354
|to
|$2,399
|Adjustments to increase (decrease) FFO:
|Straight-lined revenue
|$(53)
|to
|$(33)
|Straight-lined expense
|$70
|to
|$90
|Stock-based compensation expense
|$126
|to
|$130
|Non-cash portion of tax provision
|$(6)
|to
|$9
|Non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion
|$49
|to
|$64
|Amortization of non-cash interest expense
|$(4)
|to
|$6
|Other (income) expense
|$(1)
|to
|$1
|(Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations
|$95
|to
|$95
|Acquisition and integration costs
|$7
|to
|$17
|Sustaining capital expenditures
|$(123)
|to
|$(103)
|AFFO(a)(b)(c)(d)
|$2,572
|to
|$2,617
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted(e)
|424
|AFFO per share(a)(b)(c)(d)(e)
|$6.06
|to
|$6.17
(a) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" for a discussion of our definitions of FFO, including per share amounts, and AFFO, including per share amounts.
(b) FFO and AFFO are reduced by cash paid for preferred stock dividends during the period in which they are paid.
(c) Attributable to CCIC common stockholders.
(d) The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown.
(e) The assumption for diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding for full year 2020 Outlook is based on the diluted common shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and is inclusive of the conversions of preferred stock that occurred in the third quarter of 2020, which resulted in (1) an increase in the diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding by approximately 6 million shares and (2) a reduction in the amount of annual preferred stock dividends paid by approximately $28 million when compared to full year 2019 actual results.
The components of changes in site rental revenues for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 are as follows:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|(dollars in millions)
|(As Restated)(g)
|Components of changes in site rental revenues(a):
|Prior year site rental revenues exclusive of straight-lined revenues associated with fixed escalators(b)(c)
|$
|1,265
|$
|1,188
|New leasing activity(b)(c)
|93
|99
|Escalators
|23
|22
|Non-renewals
|(46
|)
|(44
|)
|Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues(d)
|70
|77
|Impact from straight-lined revenues associated with fixed escalators
|4
|22
|Acquisitions(e)
|—
|—
|Other
|—
|—
|Total GAAP site rental revenues
|$
|1,339
|$
|1,287
|Year-over-year changes in revenue:
|Reported GAAP site rental revenues
|4.0
|%
|Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues(d)(f)
|5.5
|%
The components of the changes in site rental revenues for the years ending December 31, 2020 and 2021 are forecasted as follows:
|(dollars in millions)
|Previously
Issued Full Year
2020 Outlook
|Current Full
Year 2020
Outlook
|Current Full
Year 2021
Outlook(j)
|Components of changes in site rental revenues(a):
|Prior year site rental revenues exclusive of straight-lined revenues associated with fixed escalators(b)(c)
|$5,012
|$5,012
|$5,295
|New leasing activity(b)(c)
|395-425
|375-385
|375-405
|Escalators
|90-100
|90-100
|90-100
|Non-renewals
|(195)-(175)
|(185)-(175)
|(180)-(160)
|Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues(d)
|295-335
|285-295
|295-335
|Impact from full year straight-lined revenues associated with fixed escalators
|33-53
|17-27
|(38)-(58)
|Acquisitions(e)
|—
|<5
|<5
|Other
|—
|—
|—
|Total GAAP site rental revenues
|$5,337-$5,382
|$5,307-$5,327
|$5,532-$5,577
|Year-over-year changes in revenue:
|Reported GAAP site rental revenues(h)
|5.1%
|4.4%
|4.5%
|Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues(d)(h)(i)
|6.3%
|5.8%
|5.9%
(a) Additional information regarding Crown Castle's site rental revenues, including projected revenue from tenant licenses, straight-lined revenues and prepaid rent is available in Crown Castle's quarterly Supplemental Information Package posted in the Investors section of its website.
(b) Includes revenues from amortization of prepaid rent in accordance with GAAP.
(c) Includes revenues from the construction of new small cell nodes, exclusive of straight-lined revenues related to fixed escalators.
(d) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" herein.
(e) Represents the contribution from recent acquisitions. The financial impact of recent acquisitions is excluded from Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues until the one-year anniversary of the acquisition.
(f) Calculated as the percentage change from prior year site rental revenues, exclusive of straight-lined revenues associated with fixed escalations, compared to Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues for the current period.
(g) See our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 for further information.
(h) Calculated based on midpoint of respective full year Outlook.
(i) Calculated as the percentage change from prior year site rental revenues, exclusive of straight-lined revenues associated with fixed escalations, compared to Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues for the current period.
(j) Prior year site rental revenues exclusive of straight-lined revenues associated with fixed escalators is calculated based on midpoint of current full year 2020 Outlook.
Components of Historical Interest Expense and Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs:
|For the Three Months Ended
|(in millions)
|September 30,
2020
|September 30,
2019
|Interest expense on debt obligations
|$
|167
|$
|173
|Amortization of deferred financing costs and adjustments on long-term debt, net
|6
|5
|Capitalized interest
|(5
|)
|(5
|)
|Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs
|$
|168
|$
|173
Components of Current Outlook for Interest Expense and Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs:
|Full Year 2020
|Full Year 2021
|(in millions)
|Outlook
|Outlook
|Interest expense on debt obligations
|$678
|to
|$688
|$668
|to
|$688
|Amortization of deferred financing costs and adjustments on long-term debt, net
|$21
|to
|$26
|$21
|to
|$26
|Capitalized interest
|$(20)
|to
|$(15)
|$(17)
|to
|$(12)
|Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs
|$683
|to
|$693
|$663
|to
|$708
Debt balances and maturity dates as of September 30, 2020 are as follows:
|(in millions)
|Face Value
|Final Maturity
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|421
|3.849% Secured Notes
|1,000
|Apr. 2023
|Secured Notes, Series 2009-1, Class A-2(a)
|62
|Aug. 2029
|Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2015-1(b)
|300
|May 2042
|Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2018-1(b)
|250
|July 2043
|Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2015-2(b)
|700
|May 2045
|Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2018-2(b)
|750
|July 2048
|Finance leases and other obligations
|228
|Various
|Total secured debt
|$
|3,290
|2016 Revolver
|520
|June 2024
|2016 Term Loan A
|2,268
|June 2024
|Commercial Paper Notes(c)
|75
|Oct. 2020
|5.250% Senior Notes
|1,650
|Jan. 2023
|3.150% Senior Notes
|750
|July 2023
|3.200% Senior Notes
|750
|Sept. 2024
|1.350% Senior Notes
|500
|July 2025
|4.450% Senior Notes
|900
|Feb. 2026
|3.700% Senior Notes
|750
|June 2026
|4.000% Senior Notes
|500
|Mar. 2027
|3.650% Senior Notes
|1,000
|Sept. 2027
|3.800% Senior Notes
|1,000
|Feb. 2028
|4.300% Senior Notes
|600
|Feb. 2029
|3.100% Senior Notes
|550
|Nov. 2029
|3.300% Senior Notes
|750
|July 2030
|2.250% Senior Notes
|1,100
|Jan. 2031
|4.750% Senior Notes
|350
|May 2047
|5.200% Senior Notes
|400
|Feb. 2049
|4.000% Senior Notes
|350
|Nov. 2049
|4.150% Senior Notes
|500
|July 2050
|3.250% Senior Notes
|900
|Jan. 2051
|Total unsecured debt
|$
|16,163
|Total net debt
|$
|19,032
Net Debt to Last Quarter Annualized Adjusted EBITDA is computed as follows:
|(dollars in millions)
|For the Three Months
Ended September 30, 2020
|Total face value of debt
|$
|19,453
|Less: Ending cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|421
|Total Net Debt
|$
|19,032
|Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2020
|$
|883
|Last quarter annualized Adjusted EBITDA
|3,532
|Net Debt to Last Quarter Annualized Adjusted EBITDA
|5.4
|x
(a) The Senior Secured Notes, 2009-1, Class A-2 principal amortizes over a period ending in August 2029.
(b) The Senior Secured Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2015-1 and 2015-2 have anticipated repayment dates in 2022 and 2025, respectively. The Senior Secured Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2018-1 and 2018-2 have anticipated repayment dates in 2023 and 2028, respectively.
(c) The maturities of the Commercial Paper Notes, when outstanding, may vary but may not exceed 397 days from the date of issue.
Components of Capital Expenditures:
|For the Three Months Ended
|(in millions)
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Towers
|Fiber
|Other
|Total
|Towers
|Fiber
|Other
|Total
|Discretionary:
|Purchases of land interests
|$
|12
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|12
|$
|18
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|18
|Communications infrastructure improvements and other capital projects
|61
|274
|10
|345
|119
|371
|—
|490
|Sustaining
|3
|13
|4
|20
|8
|11
|10
|29
|Integration
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2
|2
|Total
|$
|76
|$
|287
|$
|14
|$
|377
|$
|145
|$
|382
|$
|12
|$
|539
Note: See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" for further discussion of our components of capital expenditures.
Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on our management's current expectations as of the date of this news release. Statements that are not historical facts are hereby identified as forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as "estimate," "see," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "likely," "predicted," "positioned," "continue," "target," and any variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include our full year 2020 and 2021 Outlook and plans, projections, and estimates regarding (1) potential benefits, growth, returns, capabilities, opportunities and shareholder value which may be derived from our business, assets, investments, acquisitions and dividends, (2) our business, strategy, strategic position, business model and capabilities and the strength thereof, (3) industry fundamentals and driving factors for improvements in such fundamentals, (4) our customers' investment, including investment cycles and the timing thereof, in network improvements (including 5G), the trends driving such improvements and opportunities and demand for our assets created thereby, (5) our long-and short-term prospects and the trends, events and industry activities impacting our business, (6) opportunities we see to deliver value to our shareholders, (7) our dividends (including timing of payment thereof) and our dividend (including on a per share basis) growth rate, including its driving factors, and targets, (8) expected completion of fiber expansion projects, (9) small cell backlog, (10) debt maturities, (11) strategic position of our portfolio of assets, (12) cash flows, including growth thereof, (13) leasing activity and the timing thereof, (14) tenant non-renewals, including the impact and timing thereof, (15) capital expenditures, including sustaining and discretionary capital expenditures, the timing thereof and any efficiencies that may result therefrom, and the discretionary capital budget and the funding thereof, (16) straight-line adjustments, (17) revenues and growth thereof and benefits derived therefrom, (18) net income (loss) (including on a per share basis), (19) Adjusted EBITDA, including components thereof and growth thereof, (20) expenses, including interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, (21) FFO (including on a per share basis) and growth thereof, (22) AFFO (including on a per share basis) and its components and growth thereof and corresponding driving factors, (23) Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues and its components, including growth thereof and contributions therefrom, (24) our weighted-average common shares outstanding (including on a diluted basis) and growth thereof, (25) services contribution, (26) pre-paid rent, (27) appointment of directors, including the effective date thereof, and (28) the utility of certain financial measures, including non-GAAP financial measures. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including prevailing market conditions and the following:
Should one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. More information about potential risk factors which could affect our results is included in our filings with the SEC. Our filings with the SEC are available through the SEC website at www.sec.gov or through our investor relations website at investor.crowncastle.com. We use our investor relations website to disclose information about us that may be deemed to be material. We encourage investors, the media and others interested in us to visit our investor relations website from time to time to review up-to-date information or to sign up for e-mail alerts to be notified when new or updated information is posted on the site.
As used in this release, the term "including," and any variation thereof, means "including without limitation."
|CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED)
(Amounts in millions, except par values)
|September 30,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|242
|$
|196
|Restricted cash
|174
|137
|Receivables, net
|455
|596
|Prepaid expenses
|112
|107
|Other current assets
|201
|168
|Total current assets
|1,184
|1,204
|Deferred site rental receivables
|1,420
|1,424
|Property and equipment, net
|15,092
|14,666
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|6,357
|6,133
|Goodwill
|10,078
|10,078
|Other intangible assets, net
|4,535
|4,836
|Other assets, net
|120
|116
|Total assets
|$
|38,786
|$
|38,457
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|264
|$
|334
|Accrued interest
|122
|169
|Deferred revenues
|787
|657
|Other accrued liabilities
|322
|361
|Current maturities of debt and other obligations
|114
|100
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|316
|299
|Total current liabilities
|1,925
|1,920
|Debt and other long-term obligations
|19,190
|18,021
|Operating lease liabilities
|5,713
|5,511
|Other long-term liabilities
|2,456
|2,516
|Total liabilities
|29,284
|27,968
|Commitments and contingencies
|CCIC stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.01 par value; 600 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: September 30, 2020—431 and December 31, 2019—416
|4
|4
|6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A, $0.01 par value; 20 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: September 30, 2020—0 and December 31, 2019—2; aggregate liquidation value: September 30, 2020—$0 and December 31, 2019—$1,650
|—
|—
|Additional paid-in capital
|17,904
|17,855
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(4
|)
|(5
|)
|Dividends/distributions in excess of earnings
|(8,402
|)
|(7,365
|)
|Total equity
|9,502
|10,489
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|38,786
|$
|38,457
|CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(As Restated)(a)
|(As Restated)(a)
|Net revenues:
|Site rental
|$
|1,339
|$
|1,287
|$
|3,968
|$
|3,793
|Services and other
|147
|195
|379
|544
|Net revenues
|1,486
|1,482
|4,347
|4,337
|Operating expenses:
|Costs of operations(b):
|Site rental
|370
|369
|1,123
|1,095
|Services and other
|117
|146
|324
|407
|Selling, general and administrative
|154
|150
|493
|457
|Asset write-down charges
|3
|2
|10
|13
|Acquisition and integration costs
|2
|4
|9
|10
|Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|406
|388
|1,207
|1,175
|Total operating expenses
|1,052
|1,059
|3,166
|3,157
|Operating income (loss)
|434
|423
|1,181
|1,180
|Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs
|(168
|)
|(173
|)
|(521
|)
|(510
|)
|Gains (losses) on retirement of long-term obligations
|(95
|)
|—
|(95
|)
|(2
|)
|Interest income
|—
|2
|2
|5
|Other income (expense)
|(3
|)
|(5
|)
|(3
|)
|(6
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|168
|247
|564
|667
|Benefit (provision) for income taxes
|(5
|)
|(5
|)
|(16
|)
|(15
|)
|Net income (loss)
|163
|242
|548
|652
|Dividends/distributions on preferred stock
|—
|(28
|)
|(57
|)
|(85
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders
|$
|163
|$
|214
|$
|491
|$
|567
|Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders, per common share:
|Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders, basic
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.51
|$
|1.17
|$
|1.36
|Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders, diluted
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.51
|$
|1.17
|$
|1.36
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|427
|416
|420
|416
|Diluted
|429
|418
|422
|418
(a) See our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 for further information.
(b) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion shown separately.
|CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|(As Restated)(a)
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|548
|$
|652
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:
|Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|1,207
|1,175
|(Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations
|95
|2
|Amortization of deferred financing costs and other non-cash interest, net
|4
|1
|Stock-based compensation expense
|108
|91
|Asset write-down charges
|10
|13
|Deferred income tax (benefit) provision
|2
|2
|Other non-cash adjustments, net
|4
|4
|Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions:
|Increase (decrease) in liabilities
|(29
|)
|178
|Decrease (increase) in assets
|121
|(228
|)
|Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
|2,070
|1,890
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(1,238
|)
|(1,537
|)
|Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(86
|)
|(15
|)
|Other investing activities, net
|(12
|)
|3
|Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
|(1,336
|)
|(1,549
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|3,733
|1,895
|Principal payments on debt and other long-term obligations
|(80
|)
|(59
|)
|Purchases and redemptions of long-term debt
|(2,490
|)
|(12
|)
|Borrowings under revolving credit facility
|2,140
|1,585
|Payments under revolving credit facility
|(2,145
|)
|(2,270
|)
|Net borrowings (repayments) under commercial paper program
|(80
|)
|—
|Payments for financing costs
|(38
|)
|(24
|)
|Purchases of common stock
|(75
|)
|(44
|)
|Dividends/distributions paid on common stock
|(1,531
|)
|(1,415
|)
|Dividends/distributions paid on preferred stock
|(85
|)
|(85
|)
|Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
|(651
|)
|(429
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|83
|(88
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|—
|—
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
|338
|413
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|421
|$
|325
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Interest paid
|564
|547
|Income taxes paid
|13
|13
(a) See our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 for further information.
|CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars)
|SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
|(As Restated)(e)
|Towers
|Fiber
|Other
|Consolidated
Total
|Towers
|Fiber
|Other
|Consolidated
Total
|Segment site rental revenues
|$
|877
|$
|462
|$
|1,339
|$
|856
|$
|431
|$
|1,287
|Segment services and other revenues
|142
|5
|147
|191
|4
|195
|Segment revenues
|1,019
|467
|1,486
|1,047
|435
|1,482
|Segment site rental cost of operations
|216
|145
|361
|218
|141
|359
|Segment services and other cost of operations
|111
|4
|115
|142
|2
|144
|Segment cost of operations(a)(b)
|327
|149
|476
|360
|143
|503
|Segment site rental gross margin(c)
|661
|317
|978
|638
|290
|928
|Segment services and other gross margin(c)
|31
|1
|32
|49
|2
|51
|Segment selling, general and administrative expenses(b)
|22
|42
|64
|23
|49
|72
|Segment operating profit(c)
|670
|276
|946
|664
|243
|907
|Other selling, general and administrative expenses(b)
|$
|63
|63
|$
|56
|56
|Stock-based compensation expense
|33
|33
|29
|29
|Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|406
|406
|388
|388
|Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs
|168
|168
|173
|173
|Other (income) expenses to reconcile to income (loss) before income taxes(d)
|108
|108
|14
|14
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|168
|$
|247
|FIBER SEGMENT SITE RENTAL REVENUES SUMMARY
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|Fiber Solutions
|Small Cells
|Total
|Fiber Solutions
|Small Cells
|Total
|Site rental revenues
|$
|323
|$
|139
|$
|462
|$
|311
|$
|120
|$
|431
(a) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion shown separately.
(b) Segment cost of operations excludes (1) stock-based compensation expense of $6 million and $7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively and (2) prepaid lease purchase price adjustments of $5 million in each of the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. Selling, general and administrative expenses exclude stock-based compensation expense of $27 million and $22 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(c) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" for a discussion of our definitions of segment site rental gross margin, segment services and other gross margin and segment operating profit.
(d) See condensed consolidated statement of operations for further information.
(e) See our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 for further information.
|SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
|(As Restated)(e)
|Towers
|Fiber
|Other
|Consolidated
Total
|Towers
|Fiber
|Other
|Consolidated
Total
|Segment site rental revenues
|$
|2,612
|$
|1,356
|$
|3,968
|$
|2,526
|$
|1,267
|$
|3,793
|Segment services and other revenues
|367
|12
|379
|533
|11
|544
|Segment revenues
|2,979
|1,368
|4,347
|3,059
|1,278
|4,337
|Segment site rental cost of operations
|648
|447
|1,095
|647
|418
|1,065
|Segment services and other cost of operations
|311
|8
|319
|395
|6
|401
|Segment cost of operations(a)(b)
|959
|455
|1,414
|1,042
|424
|1,466
|Segment site rental gross margin(c)
|1,964
|909
|2,873
|1,879
|849
|2,728
|Segment services and other gross margin(c)
|56
|4
|60
|138
|5
|143
|Segment selling, general and administrative expenses(b)
|71
|137
|208
|73
|147
|220
|Segment operating profit(c)
|1,949
|776
|2,725
|1,944
|707
|2,651
|Other selling, general and administrative expenses(b)
|$
|198
|198
|$
|168
|168
|Stock-based compensation expense
|106
|106
|90
|90
|Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|1,207
|1,207
|1,175
|1,175
|Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs
|521
|521
|510
|510
|Other (income) expenses to reconcile to income (loss) before income taxes(d)
|129
|129
|41
|41
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|564
|$
|667
|FIBER SEGMENT SITE RENTAL REVENUES SUMMARY
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|Fiber Solutions
|Small Cells
|Total
|Fiber Solutions
|Small Cells
|Total
|Site rental revenues
|$
|950
|$
|406
|$
|1,356
|$
|921
|$
|346
|$
|1,267
(a) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion shown separately.
(b) Segment cost of operations excludes (1) stock-based compensation expense of $19 million and $21 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively and (2) prepaid lease purchase price adjustments of $14 million and $15 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Selling, general and administrative expenses exclude stock-based compensation expense of $87 million and $69 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(c) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" for a discussion of our definitions of segment site rental gross margin, segment services and other gross margin and segment operating profit.
(d) See condensed consolidated statement of operations for further information.
(e) See our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 for further information.
