Northfield, Vt., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwich University Innovation Center of Denver presents “Redefining Workforce Development in a Challenging Business Reality,” a free one-day online symposium, on Oct. 28.

Workshop sessions, running from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. MDT, will teach new workforce initiatives and employee training concepts to help human resource professionals, executive management and trainers remain successful in the rapidly changing marketplace.

Sessions from Norwich Pro® will spur discussion on key topics in today's workforce development in the age of a pandemic, a changing economy and more:

Wall Street versus Main Street - Daniel Daoust – Norwich Pro director.

Advanced Technologies and Artificial Intelligence - Daniel Daoust – Norwich Pro director.

Innovation and Design Thinking - Steve Palmer – Norwich Pro instructor and businessman/innovator.

Organizational Resiliency and Mental Toughness - Darren Whysall – executive coach and coach supervisor, Barclay’s UK, mental toughness practitioner.

Organizational Leadership in Times of Crisis, Rex Marks – retired police chief/leadership programs director.

Strategic Communication & Crucial Conversations - Yogini Joglekar, PhD, leadership Instructor.

Energy Resilience - Kahwa Douoguih, PhD – Entrepreneur, economist and senior fellow, Norwich University Center for Global Resilience and Security.

Attendees will access a virtual online environment to view the virtual symposium, participate and network.

Register online at pro.norwich.edu/symposium by Oct. 26.

