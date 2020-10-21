New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Clinical Microbiology Market by Application, Disease, Product, End User - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03887589/?utm_source=GNW

However, unfavorable reimbursement scenarios in some countries is hampering the growth of this market.



The recent COVID-19 global pandemic has also impacted the clinical microbiology market.Demand from the main end-users has declined as key regions, and countries have imposed social distancing rules and lockdowns.



This impact is expected to be short-term, and no adverse effects are to be foreseen after the market gradually reopens.



The reagent segment to witness the highest growth rate in the clinical microbiology market, by product, during the forecast period.

The reagent segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth in this owes to the high prevalence of infectious diseases across major markets (resulting in a growing number of clinical diagnostic procedures), the increasing trend of reagent rental agreements along with instrument sales, and a rising number of life science researches in the field of specific reagents for targeted infectious disease diagnosis and treatment, especially across emerging countries.



The respiratory diseases accounted for the largest share of the clinical microbiology market, by diseases, in 2019.

The respiratory diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the clinical microbiology market in 2019.This segment is also estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The large share and high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the large patient population suffering from respiratory diseases, rising prevalence of target respiratory diseases (such as TB, asthma, COPD, and bronchitis) across developing countries, and growth in the number of epidemic outbreaks of respiratory infections.



The hospitals & diagnostics centers segment accounted for the largest share of the clinical microbiology, by end-users, in 2019

The hospitals and diagnostic centers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high incidence of target diseases (such as tuberculosis, HIV-AIDS, malaria, and epidemic diseases), availability of technologically advanced products (such as molecular diagnostic products and PCR and NGS-based instruments) for infectious disease diagnosis, growing awareness among doctors and clinicians regarding the advantages offered by molecular diagnostic products for fast and effective disease diagnosis, and ongoing expansion of healthcare infrastructure across emerging countries.



The Asia Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The clinical microbiology market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Government efforts to increase awareness related to genome-based infectious disease diagnosis, supportive regulations for the development and commercialization of advanced clinical microbiology products, rising healthcare expenditure, an increasing number of hospitals and clinical diagnostic laboratories in India and China, expanding research base across India, China, and Japan, and the increasing incidence of infectious diseases are the major factors driving the growth of the APAC clinical microbiology market.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 25%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 45%

• By Designation: C-level: 23%, D-level: 30%, and Others: 47%

• By Region: Europe: 30%, North America: 40%, APAC: 22%, Latin America: 6%, and the Middle East & Africa: 2%



The major players operating in the orthopedic braces and supports market are bioMérieux (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), and Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland). Other prominent players include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), 3M (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Bruker Corporation (US), and Hologic (US).



Research Coverage

This report studies the clinical microbiology market based on the product, application, diseases, end user, and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the clinical microbiology market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.



