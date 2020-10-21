TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa Bay Defense Alliance (TBDA) President Tim Jones and Airlift/Tanker Association (A/TA) Chairman Gen. Duncan J. McNabb, USAF (Ret) announced today Ms. Sandy Person from Travis AFB, CA as the winner of the 2020 Tampa Bay Trophy. The Tampa Bay Trophy recognizes a civic leader whose lifetime achievement and distinguished service to the United States Air Force and Air Mobility Command epitomizes the synergy between civilian and military communities.

Ms. Person will be presented her citation by Colonel Corey Simmons, Commander, 60th Air Mobility Wing, during a virtual ceremony attended by leaders from A/TA, TBDA, the Travis Community Consortium, Air Mobility Command and the MacDill AFB, FL and Travis AFB, CA communities. Traditionally, the citation and trophy are awarded in person at the annual A/TA’s Annual Convention.

“This year highlights the close ties needed between military bases and their surrounding communities as they work together during a global pandemic. We were extremely pleased by the outstanding nominees sent to us from across Air Mobility Command and we had a tough challenge selecting a winner from these wonderful civic leaders who support military communities, personnel, and their families. We’re incredibly honored to recognize this year’s recipient, Ms. Sandy Person, nominated by the Travis Community Consortium, for her amazing leadership, innovation and devotion to her community,” said Jones.



Person distinguished herself by exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service to the Air Force personnel and families of Travis Air Force Base, the greater Travis Air Force Base community, the State of California and to the United States Air Force. Person provided exemplary energy, compassion and sustained, enduring service to the men and women who provide our nation’s critical global mobility capability. Her dedication and continuous commitment to the air mobility mission, our active duty Air Force personnel, and the United States Air Force reflects the outstanding, enduring civic leadership she displayed as Travis AFB's longest-serving "Golden Bear," a Travis Community Consortium leader, and as a founding California Defense Communities Association director and member. A tireless advocate for military spouses, she listened to their needs and drove efforts in the California Senate that led to eight bills aiding military spouse licensure. She championed a “West Coast Innovation Center” that partnered Silicon Valley companies with the Travis Air Force Base innovation program and obtained funding for a base team that produced desperately needed COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment, allowing the Air Force’s largest regional hospital to continue operations. At the local, state and national level, including her service on the Air Force Chief of Staff’s advisory group, she enhanced the mission of our bases, improved the quality of life for all our Air Force personnel, and secured Air Mobility Command’s mission across the globe.



“We appreciate the Tampa Bay Defense Alliance for recognizing our outstanding AMC civic leader every year with the Tampa Bay Trophy. Sandy’s sustained and dedicated service to our Airmen, service members, veterans and families made the Travis Air Force community better for everyone. She truly championed the Air Mobility mission at Travis AFB and led the way to make our Air Force and our Nation better,” said A/TA Chairman, Gen. (ret) Duncan McNabb.



The Air Mobility Command, Tampa Bay Defense Alliance, Airlift and Tanker Association, Travis AFB and the Travis Community Consortium will host a virtual ceremony on Thursday, October 22, at 14:15 hrs. (2:15 PM) California time, 17:15 (5:15 PM) Florida time.



About the Tampa Bay Trophy

The Tampa Bay Trophy was created in 2016 by the Tampa Bay Defense Alliance and honors a civilian each year for their distinguished service and contributions to our country’s Air Force servicemen and women. The Trophy, one-of-a-kind bronze sculpture by Steve Dickey, Tampa's unofficial sculptor laureate, highlights the true spirit of the Tampa Bay Community and recognizes the service of the patriots who receive the prestigious award.

About the Tampa Bay Defense Alliance

The Tampa Bay Defense Alliance (TBDA) was formed in 2012 to champion our defense community by connecting our civilians to our military. The TBDA represents an eight-county region covering Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Manatee, Hernando, and Citrus. Speaking as One Team with One Voice, TBDA collaborates and cooperates with our community partners on issues of importance to the defense and military communities in our region. The TBDA promotes a collaborative and engaging environment that vigorously supports a robust and growing defense community. United in actions, we are a forum of strategic thinkers that provide vital linkage to all organizations supporting our military personnel and their families.



About the Airlift Tankers Association

The Airlift/Tanker Association (A/TA) is the world’s premier professional non-profit association for the Air Mobility community embracing innovation, promoting operational excellence, raising awareness, and understanding of the value of global mobility. The A/TA works across the DOD and Air Mobility Enterprise promoting a deeper understanding, appreciation, and reinforcement of Air Mobility heritage, culture, values, and relationships.

