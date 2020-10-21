PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Great Place to Work® Institute has certified the Stoneridge Creek life plan retirement community in Pleasanton, California, as a Great Place to Work.



The Great Place to Work Institute is a global authority on high-performance workplace cultures. The institute provides the benchmarks, framework and expertise needed to recognize outstanding work environments and produces the annual “100 Best Companies to Work For” list for Fortune magazine.

The recent certification marks the third consecutive year Stoneridge Creek has been recognized by the institute. The 2020 certification process included a survey of 216 employees from all departments and levels of experience. The survey was conducted in April during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and measured more than 60 elements of employees’ experience on the job.

Elements included employee pride in Stoneridge Creek’s positive impact on the greater community and belief their work makes a difference. Rankings are based on the employee’s personal experience, no matter what job they perform. Stoneridge Creek had to meet the threshold in each category to be certified.

“Earning certification as a Great Place to Work is a testament to the incredible dedication our employees bring to the job every day,” said Zeke Griffin, executive director of Stoneridge Creek. “Certification is difficult at any time, but the fact that Stoneridge Creek was honored during the COVID-19 pandemic reflects our supportive culture. Stoneridge Creek was rated by 93 percent of employees as a physically safe place to work. We are particularly proud of this achievement in light of the coronavirus.”

Stoneridge Creek Life Plan Community is located at 3300 Stoneridge Creek Way in Pleasanton, California. Life plan communities are also known as continuing care retirement communities.

Stoneridge Creek serves people aged 60 and older and features a variety of housing options and a comprehensive package of services, amenities and activities. Stoneridge Creek offers a maintenance-free lifestyle with convenient access to assisted living, memory care and a skilled nursing center, if needed. Major amenities include a clubhouse with several dining rooms; state-of-the-art fitness center; pool, spa and Jacuzzi; short-game golf course; tennis and pickleball courts; dog parks; movie theater; and a performing arts center. More information can be found at www.stoneridgecreek.com.

