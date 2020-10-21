NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO), Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC), Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG), and BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN), Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO)

Class Period: Class A common stock purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with GoHealth’s July 2020 initial public offering (“IPO”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2020

GoHealth provides an end-to-end health insurance marketplace that purportedly specializes in matching consumers with Medicare Advantage plans. On June 19, 2020 GoHealth filed with the SEC a registration statement for the IPO on Form S-1, which, after two amendments, was declared effective on July 14, 2020 (the “Registration Statement”). The Registration Statement was used to sell to the investing public 43.5 million shares of GoHealth Class A common stock at $21 per share, for total gross proceeds of $913.5 million.

The complaint, filed on September 21, 2020, alleges that the Registration Statement for the IPO was negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact, omitted material facts necessary to make the statements contained therein not misleading, and failed to make necessary disclosures required under the rules and regulations governing its preparation. Specifically, the Registration Statement failed to disclose that at the time of the IPO: (i) the Medicare insurance industry was undergoing a period of elevated churn, which had begun in the first half of 2020; (ii) GoHealth suffered from a higher risk of customer churn as a result of its unique business model and limited carrier base; (iii) GoHealth suffered from degradations in customer persistency and retention as a result of elevated industry churn, vulnerabilities that arose from the Company’s concentrated carrier business model, and GoHealth’s efforts to expand into new geographies, develop new carrier partnerships and worsening product mix; (iv) GoHealth had entered into materially less favorable revenue sharing arrangements with its external sales agents; and (v) these adverse financial and operational trends were internally projected by GoHealth to continue and worsen following the IPO.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC)

Class Period: April 29, 2020 to September 23, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 23, 2020

On September 23, 2020, White Diamond Research published a report entitled “Wrap Technologies: Disastrous LAPD BolaWrap Pilot Program Results, No Evidence These Have Been Communicated To Investors” alleging, among other things, that the Company’s trial pilot program with the LAPD was a disaster, and that the Company had not disclosed the results to investors.

On this news, securities of Wrap fell $2.07 per share, or 25.43% to close at $6.07 per share on September 23, 2020.

The complaint, filed on September 23, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had concealed the results of the LAPD BolaWrap pilot program, which demonstrated that the BolaWrap was ineffective, expensive, and sparingly used in the field; and (2) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG)

Class Period: April 30, 3030 to September 24, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 23, 2020

On September 24, 2020, media reported that the Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of Golar’s joint venture, Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. (“Hygo”), was involved in a bribery network investigated in Brazil’s Operation Car Wash.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.28, or 32%, to close at $6.86 per share on September 24, 2020.

The complaint, filed on September 24, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain employees, including Hygo’s CEO, had bribed third parties, thereby violating anti-bribery policies; (2) that, as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing reputational harm, Hygo’s valuation ahead of its IPO would be significantly impaired; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN)

Class Period: February 28, 2020 to August 18, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 24, 2020

BioMarin was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California. BioMarin is a biotechnology company that develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The Company’s product candidates include, among others, valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an investigational adenoassociated virus (“AAV”) gene therapy, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of patients with severe hemophilia A.

On August 19, 2020, BioMarin announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA to the Company’s Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for valoctocogene roxaparvovec. BioMarin advised investors that in the CRL, “the FDA introduced a new recommendation for two years of data from the Company’s ongoing 270-301 study (Phase 3) to provide substantial evidence of a durable effect using Annualized Bleeding Rate (ABR) as the primary endpoint” and “recommended that the Company complete the Phase 3 Study and submit two-year follow-up safety and efficacy data on all study participants.” In explaining the new recommendation, the “FDA concluded that the differences between Study 270-201 (Phase 1/2) and the Phase 3 study limited its ability to rely on the Phase 1/2 study to support durability of effect.”

On this news, BioMarin’s stock price fell $41.82 per share, or 35.28%, to close at $76.72 per share on August 19, 2020.

The complaint, filed on September 25, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) differences between the Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 study of valoctocogene roxaparvovec limited the reliability of the Phase 1/2 study to support valoctocogene roxaparvovec’s durability of effect; (ii) as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve the BLA for valoctocogene roxaparvovec without additional data; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

