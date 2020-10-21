New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Volt/VAr Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799937/?utm_source=GNW

1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Distribution, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$254.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transmission segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $117.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Volt/VAr Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$117.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$120.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.



Generation Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR



In the global Generation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$87.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$113.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$78.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 277-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

GE Grid Solutions

Landis+Gyr AG

Open Systems International, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Utilidata, Inc.

Varentec, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799937/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Volt/VAr Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Distribution by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Distribution by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Distribution by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Transmission by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Transmission by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Transmission by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Generation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Generation by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Generation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Software &

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Software & Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Software & Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Volt/VAr Management Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr Management

by Application - Distribution, Transmission and Generation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Application - Distribution, Transmission and Generation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr Management by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Distribution, Transmission and Generation for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr Management

by Component - Hardware and Software & Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr Management by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Application - Distribution, Transmission and

Generation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Application - Distribution, Transmission and Generation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr Management by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Distribution, Transmission and Generation for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Component - Hardware and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr Management by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Application - Distribution, Transmission and

Generation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Application - Distribution, Transmission and Generation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr Management by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Distribution, Transmission and Generation for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Component - Hardware and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr Management by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Application - Distribution, Transmission and

Generation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: China Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Application - Distribution, Transmission and Generation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr Management by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Distribution, Transmission and Generation for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Component - Hardware and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: China Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr Management by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Volt/VAr Management Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Application - Distribution, Transmission and

Generation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Application - Distribution, Transmission and Generation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr Management by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Distribution, Transmission and Generation for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Component - Hardware and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr Management by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Application - Distribution, Transmission and

Generation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: France Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Application - Distribution, Transmission and Generation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr Management by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Distribution, Transmission and Generation for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Component - Hardware and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: France Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr Management by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Application - Distribution, Transmission and

Generation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Application - Distribution, Transmission and Generation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr Management

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Distribution, Transmission and Generation for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Component - Hardware and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr Management

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Application - Distribution, Transmission and

Generation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Application - Distribution, Transmission and Generation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr Management by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Distribution, Transmission and Generation for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Component - Hardware and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr Management by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr Management

by Application - Distribution, Transmission and Generation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Application - Distribution, Transmission and Generation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr Management by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Distribution, Transmission and Generation for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr Management

by Component - Hardware and Software & Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr Management by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Application - Distribution, Transmission and

Generation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Application - Distribution, Transmission and Generation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr Management by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Distribution, Transmission and Generation for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Component - Hardware and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr Management by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Application - Distribution, Transmission and

Generation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Application - Distribution, Transmission and Generation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr Management by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Distribution, Transmission and Generation for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Component - Hardware and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr Management by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Application - Distribution, Transmission and

Generation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Volt/VAr

Management by Application - Distribution, Transmission and

Generation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr

Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Distribution, Transmission and Generation for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Component - Hardware and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Volt/VAr

Management by Component - Hardware and Software & Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Application - Distribution, Transmission and

Generation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management

by Application - Distribution, Transmission and Generation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr

Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Distribution, Transmission and Generation for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Component - Hardware and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management

by Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Application - Distribution, Transmission and

Generation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Application - Distribution, Transmission and Generation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr

Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Distribution, Transmission and Generation for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Component - Hardware and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



INDIA

Table 109: India Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Application - Distribution, Transmission and

Generation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: India Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Application - Distribution, Transmission and Generation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr Management by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Distribution, Transmission and Generation for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Component - Hardware and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: India Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr Management by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Application - Distribution, Transmission and

Generation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management

by Application - Distribution, Transmission and Generation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr

Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Distribution, Transmission and Generation for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Component - Hardware and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management

by Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Volt/VAr Management by Application - Distribution, Transmission

and Generation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Volt/VAr

Management by Application - Distribution, Transmission and

Generation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Volt/VAr Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Distribution, Transmission and Generation for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Volt/VAr Management by Component - Hardware and Software &

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Volt/VAr

Management by Component - Hardware and Software & Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Volt/VAr Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 128: Latin America Historic Review for Volt/VAr

Management by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 129: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Application - Distribution, Transmission and

Generation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 131: Latin America Historic Review for Volt/VAr

Management by Application - Distribution, Transmission and

Generation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 132: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr

Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Distribution, Transmission and Generation for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 133: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Component - Hardware and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 134: Latin America Historic Review for Volt/VAr

Management by Component - Hardware and Software & Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 135: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Application - Distribution, Transmission and

Generation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 137: Argentina Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Application - Distribution, Transmission and Generation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 138: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr

Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Distribution, Transmission and Generation for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 139: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Component - Hardware and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 140: Argentina Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 141: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



BRAZIL

Table 142: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Application - Distribution, Transmission and

Generation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 143: Brazil Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Application - Distribution, Transmission and Generation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 144: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr Management

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Distribution, Transmission and Generation for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 145: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Volt/VAr

Management by Component - Hardware and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 146: Brazil Historic Review for Volt/VAr Management by

Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 147: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Volt/VAr Management

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799937/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001