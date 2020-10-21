New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Motion Control Market with COVID-19 Impact by Component, System, Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03207025/?utm_source=GNW



" Closed-loop system to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The adoption of closed-loop systems is high as the process is automated, and no human intervention is required.Closed-loop system can automatically adjust the systems’ inputs, improve stability of a system, reduce system sensitivity, increase robustness, and create a reliable system without human intervention.



Due to these factors, the adoption of closed-loop system is increasing.



Automotive Industry to hold a significantly large share of motion control market by 2025

The industry has been experiencing rapid developments in terms of manufacturing and technology.Automobile manufacturers are upgrading systems, adding inspection and networking capabilities, and integrating to produce a better, cheaper product in lesser time.



There is a high demand for servo drives, controllers, and motors across the globe since they help to enhance the efficiency of production and manufacturing facilities in the automotive industry.



Market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries, such as China, Japan, and India, increasing automation activities in the industries such as the use of customized robots for different applications, high growth in machine tool production, and other sectors related to the production of smartphones and automobiles, which include electronics assembly and semiconductor machinery are some of the reasons for the growth of the motion control products market in APAC. However, COVID-19, a global health emergency and an economic crisis, has impacted the motion control market growth in 2020 adversely.



Breakdown of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 50%, and Tier 3 - 15%

• By Designation: C-level Executives - 40%, Directors - 45%, and others - 15%

• By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 25%, APAC - 40%, and RoW - 5%



Major players profiled in this report are as follows: ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), Schneider Electric SE (France), and Siemens (Germany), Fanuc (Japan), Yaskawa (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Bosch Rexroth AG, (Germany).



Research Coverage

In this report, the motion control market has been segmented based on components, system, industry, and region.The motion control market based on component has been segmented into actuators & mechanical systems, motors, motion controllers, drives, sensor & feedback devices, software & services.



Based on the system, the market has been segmented into open loop and closed loop. The study also forecasts the size of the market in four main regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.



