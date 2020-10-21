New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Preclinical Animal Behavior Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05977373/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on preclinical animal behaviour market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, increasing use of animals in preclinical trials for drug development and rise in preclinical research and testing on various diseases. In addition, increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The preclinical animal behaviour market analysis includes the end-user segment, application segment and geographical landscapes.



The preclinical animal behaviour market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Industrial laboratories and CROs

• Academic and government research laboratories



By Application

• Small animals

• Large animals



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increase in digitization and automation in healthcare as one of the prime reasons driving the preclinical animal behaviour market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in investments in R&D and the emergence of alternatives to animal testing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our preclinical animal behaviour market covers the following areas:

• Preclinical animal behaviour market sizing

• Preclinical animal behaviour market forecast

• Preclinical animal behaviour market industry analysis





