ROSEMONT, Ill., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company” or "we") (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record net income of $107.3 million or $1.67 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2020, an increase in diluted earnings per common share of 391% compared to the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 1% compared to the third quarter of 2019. The Company recorded net income of $191.8 million or $3.06 per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2020 compared to net income of $269.7 million or $4.60 per diluted common share for the same period of 2019.

Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2020:

Comparative information to the second quarter of 2020

Total assets increased by $192 million.

Total loans increased by $733 million.

Total deposits increased by $193 million.

Net interest income decreased by $7.2 million primarily due to lower Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan fee accretion as a result of changes to the estimated timing of loan forgiveness. The Company recognized $17.4 million of PPP loan fee accretion in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $25.1 million in the prior quarter. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $49.3 million of PPP loan fees that have yet to be recognized in income.

The loans to deposits ratio ended the third quarter of 2020 at 89.7% as compared to 88.1% as of the prior quarter end. Excluding PPP loans, the loans to deposits ratio ended the third quarter of 2020 at 80.2%.

Mortgage banking revenue increased by $6.2 million to $108.5 million for the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $102.3 million in the prior quarter. Loans originated for sale in the third quarter of 2020 totaled $2.2 billion, essentially unchanged from the prior quarter.

Outstanding COVID-19 related loan modifications for customers totaled approximately $413 million or 1.4% of total loans, excluding PPP loans, as of September 30, 2020 as compared to $1.7 billion or 6.2% as of June 30, 2020.

Provision for credit losses totaled $25.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $135.1 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Recorded net charge-offs of $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, of which $6.4 million were reserves on individually assessed loans as of the prior quarter end, as compared to net charge-offs of $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans, totaled 12 basis points in the third quarter of 2020 on an annualized basis compared to 20 basis points on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2020.

The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio is approximately 1.88% of the outstanding balance as of September 30, 2020, up from 1.85% as of the prior quarter end. See Table 12 for more information.

Non-performing assets totaled $182.3 million, or 0.42% of total assets, as of September 30, 2020 as compared to $198.5 million, or 0.46% of total assets, as of the prior quarter end.

Other items of note from the third quarter of 2020

Recorded a decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions, net of derivative contract activity held as an economic hedge, of $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to a decline of $7.4 million in the prior quarter.

Agreed to settle long standing recourse obligation disputes which resulted in an additional accrual of $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, recorded as a reduction to other mortgage banking revenue.

Accrued $6.3 million of contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisition of mortgage operations in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $7.2 million in the prior quarter, which was recorded in other non-interest expense.

Recorded acquisition related costs of $132,000 in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $4.9 million in the prior quarter.

Recorded a $9.0 million state income tax benefit in the third quarter of 2020 related to the settlement of an uncertain tax position. Net of the federal tax impact, the reduction to income tax expense was $7.1 million.

Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I remain very proud of the extraordinary effort put forth by our employees to support our customers and our communities amid the challenges of COVID-19. Wintrust reported record net income of $107.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, up from $21.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. The third quarter of 2020 was characterized by strong loan growth, declining net interest income primarily due to lower PPP loan fee accretion, strong mortgage banking revenue, increased allowance for credit losses coverage and a continued focus to increase franchise value in our market area."

Mr. Wehmer continued, "The Company grew total loans by $733 million or 9%, on an annualized basis, in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020. The Company experienced growth in its commercial, commercial real estate and premium finance receivable portfolios. In addition, the Company originated approximately $27 million of PPP loans in the third quarter of 2020. Our loan pipelines remain strong and we expect to continue to grow loans in the fourth quarter of 2020 without compromising our credit standards. Total deposits increased by $193 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020 including $205 million of non-interest bearing deposit growth. We continue to emphasize growing our franchise including gathering low cost deposits which we believe will drive value in the long term. We have accumulated excess liquidity in recent quarters and believe that, if conditions allow for suitable deployment of such excess liquidity, we could potentially increase our net interest margin by 10-25 basis points, depending on the mix of earning assets of such reinvestment. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 89.7% and we believe that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand."

Mr. Wehmer commented, "Net interest income decreased in the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower PPP loan fee accretion as a result of changes to the estimated timing of loan forgiveness. The Company recognized $17.4 million of PPP loan fee accretion in third quarter of 2020 as compared to $25.1 million in the prior quarter. Excluding the impact of PPP fees, the Company effectively offset the net interest margin impact of declining earning asset yields through downward repricing of interest-bearing deposits. We expect that, absent changes to the level of PPP loan fee accretion, we can continue to mitigate loan yield compression with deposit repricing in the fourth quarter of 2020. Further, to the extent we identify prudent opportunities to deploy excess liquidity, we may be able to improve net interest margin."

Mr. Wehmer noted, “Our mortgage banking business delivered another record quarter of mortgage banking revenue in light of the demand associated with historically low long-term interest rates. Loan volumes originated for sale in the third quarter of 2020 were $2.2 billion, essentially unchanged from the second quarter of 2020. As a result of increases in both current and forecasted revenues given the favorable mortgage banking environment, the Company recorded increased contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisition of mortgage operations. Additionally, the Company recorded a $3.0 million decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions. We are leveraging efficiencies in our delivery channels and staffing strategies to keep pace with unprecedented demand. The strong quarter of mortgage performance contributed to reporting a 0.87% net overhead ratio for the third quarter of 2020. We believe the fourth quarter of 2020 will provide another strong quarter for mortgage banking production."

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "The Company recorded provision for credit losses of $25.0 million in the third quarter increasing our allowance for credit losses. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of September 30, 2020 is approximately 1.88% of the outstanding balance. Net charge-offs totaled $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, of which $6.4 million were reserves on individually assessed loans as of the prior quarter end, as compared to $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. Additionally, the level of non-performing assets decreased by $16.2 million to $182.3 million. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit."

Mindful of the challenges ahead, Mr. Wehmer noted, "We leverage robust capital and liquidity management frameworks, which include stress testing processes, to assess and monitor risk and inform decision making. The Company's capital ratios were stable in the third quarter of 2020 as net income supported asset growth. We believe the Company's capital levels remain adequate and will evaluate if it is prudent to resume repurchasing common stock."

Mr. Wehmer concluded, "We remain committed to supporting our community, including the well-being and safety of our customers and employees. We believe that our opportunities for both internal and external growth remain consistently strong and were particularly enhanced as a result of our successful participation in PPP lending. However, we continue to carefully monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and evaluate the impact that it could have on the economy, our customers and our business. We remain focused on navigating the current environment by actively monitoring and managing our credit portfolio."

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the third quarter of 2020. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total asset growth of $192 million in the third quarter of 2020 was primarily comprised of a $733 million increase in loans, partially offset by a $417 million decrease in investment securities and a $189 million decrease in interest-bearing deposits with banks. The $733 million increase in loans is comprised of a $418 million increase in commercial loans, a $222 million increase in commercial real estate loans and a $148 million increase in premium finance receivables. The $417 million decrease in investment securities was primarily due to accelerated prepayments and exercised embedded call options. The Company believes that the $3.8 billion of interest-bearing deposits with banks held as of September 30, 2020 provides more than sufficient liquidity to operate its business plan.

Total liabilities increased $108 million in the third quarter of 2020 resulting primarily from a $193 million increase in total deposits. The increase in deposits includes a $272 million increase in MaxSafe money market deposits and a $205 million increase in non-interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a $197 million decrease in wealth management deposits. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 89.7%. Management believes in substantially funding the Company's balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources as appropriate to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the third quarter of 2020, net interest income totaled $255.9 million, a decrease of $7.2 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of $8.9 million as compared to the third quarter of 2019. The $7.2 million decrease in net interest income in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to $7.7 million less PPP loan fee accretion in the third quarter of 2020.

Net interest margin was 2.56% (2.57% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2020 compared to 2.73% (2.74% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2020 and 3.37% (3.39% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2019. The 17 basis point decrease in net interest margin in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020 was attributable to a 32 basis point decline in the yield on earning assets and a four basis point decrease in the net free funds contribution partially offset by a 19 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The 32 basis point decline in the yield on earning assets in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020 was in part due to a 14 basis point impact attributed to the declining yield on PPP loans. The remaining 18 basis point decrease in earning asset yields, primarily due to declining loan yields, excluding PPP, was more than offset by a 19 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to a 20 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits as management initiated various deposit rate reductions given the low interest rate environment.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 4 through 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $389.0 million as of September 30, 2020 an increase of $15.8 million as compared to $373.2 million as of June 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses increased primarily due to portfolio changes partially offset by changes in the macroeconomic forecasted conditions which contributed to decrease reserves. Consistent with the recovery in economic activity since the end of the second quarter of 2020, the Company's third quarter of 2020 macroeconomic forecasts of key model inputs (Gross Domestic Product, Baa Corporate Credit spreads, Dow Jones Total Stock Market Index and Commercial Real Estate Price Index) assume an improvement in the economic outlook compared to the macroeconomic forecasts used in the second quarter of 2020. While the uncertainties around the path of the recovery are still present, the third quarter of 2020 macroeconomic forecasts assume that the impact of those uncertainties on economic growth is relatively less severe compared to that assumed in the prior quarter. The Commercial, Industrial and Other portfolio realized a decrease in the allowance for credit losses as compared to the prior quarter-end, which was primarily driven by improving Dow Jones Total Stock Market Index and Baa Corporate Credit spread macroeconomic scenario variables. A deterioration in the CRE Price Index for the first portion of the Reasonable & Supportable period was a primary driver of increases in the allowance for credit losses of the Commercial Real Estate portfolios. Other key drivers of allowance for credit losses changes in these portfolios include, but are not limited to, net new loan growth and loan risk rating migration.

The provision for credit losses totaled $25.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $135.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $10.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets at a certain point in time. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in the core loan portfolio, the niche and consumer loan portfolio and the purchased loan portfolio as of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, a $6.1 million decrease from $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a $165,000 decrease from $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans, totaled 12 basis points in the third quarter of 2020 on an annualized basis compared to 20 basis points on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2020 and 15 basis points on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2019. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

As of September 30, 2020, $49.9 million of all loans, or 0.2%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $186.5 million, or 0.6%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. As of June 30, 2020, $79.3 million of all loans, or 0.3%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $166.4 million, or 0.5%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. Many of the commercial and commercial real-estate loans shown as 60 to 89 days and 30 to 59 days past due are included on the Company’s internal problem loan reporting system. Loans on this system are closely monitored by management on a monthly basis.

The Company’s home equity and residential real estate loan portfolios continue to exhibit low delinquency rates as of September 30, 2020. Home equity loans at September 30, 2020 that are current with regard to the contractual terms of the loan agreement represent 98.3% of the total home equity portfolio. Residential real estate loans at September 30, 2020 that are current with regards to the contractual terms of the loan agreements comprised 98.2% of total residential real estate loans outstanding. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

Outstanding COVID-19 related loan modifications for customers totaled approximately $413 million or 1.4% of total loans, excluding PPP loans as of September 30, 2020 as compared to $1.7 billion or 6.2% as of June 30, 2020. The outstanding modifications primarily changed terms to interest-only payments.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.42% as of September 30, 2020, compared to 0.46% at June 30, 2020, and 0.38% at September 30, 2019. Non-performing assets totaled $182.3 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $198.5 million at June 30, 2020 and $132.0 million at September 30, 2019. Non-performing loans totaled $173.1 million, or 0.54% of total loans, at September 30, 2020 compared to $188.3 million, or 0.60% of total loans, at June 30, 2020 and $114.3 million, or 0.44% of total loans, at September 30, 2019. The decrease in non-performing loans as of September 30, 2020 as compared to June 30, 2020 is primarily due to an $18.8 million decrease in total non-performing premium finance receivable balances. State emergency orders and pandemic delays on processing of return premiums, which serve as our collateral, contributed to the increase in 90 day past due premium finance receivables in the second quarter of 2020. As state emergency orders expired in the third quarter of 2020, many of the non-performing premium finance receivables were modified and returned to current as of September 30, 2020. Other real estate owned ("OREO") of $9.2 million at September 30, 2020 decreased by $1.0 million compared to $10.2 million at June 30, 2020 and decreased $8.3 million compared to $17.5 million at September 30, 2019. Management is pursuing the resolution of all non-performing assets. At this time, management believes OREO is appropriately valued at the lower of carrying value or fair value less estimated costs to sell. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue increased by $2.3 million during the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to increased asset management fees and brokerage commissions. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue increased by $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to a $5.8 million increase in revenue related to mortgage servicing rights activity. Loans originated for sale were $2.2 billion in the third quarter of 2020, essentially unchanged from the second quarter of 2020. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 59% in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to 70% in the second quarter of 2020. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.

During the third quarter of 2020, the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio increased primarily due to increased capitalization of $20.9 million during the third quarter. This increase was partially offset by a negative fair value adjustment of $3.0 million as well as a reduction in value of $7.9 million due to payoffs and paydowns of the existing portfolio. The Company entered into interest rate swaps at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2019 to economically hedge a portion of the potential negative fair value changes recorded in earnings related to its mortgage servicing rights portfolio. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company terminated the interest rate swaps. No economic hedges were outstanding relative to the mortgage servicing rights portfolio as of September 30, 2020 or June 30, 2020.

Other non-interest income decreased by $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower swap fees with commercial clients.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 15 and 16 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $9.9 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020. The $9.9 million increase is comprised of an increase of $4.8 million in employee benefits expense, an increase of $2.8 million in salaries expense, and an increase of $2.3 million in commissions and incentive compensation. The increase in employee benefits expense is primarily due to increases in employee insurance expense related to higher medical claims in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in salaries expense is primarily related to increased staffing costs to support mortgage origination. The increase in commissions and incentive compensation is primarily due to a reversal of expense associated with the Company's long term incentive program recorded in the second quarter of 2020.

Equipment expense totaled $17.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.4 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020. This increase is primarily due to increased software licensing expenses.

Professional fees totaled $6.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $1.2 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in the third quarter relates primarily to lower legal and consulting fees during the period. Professional fees include legal, audit and tax fees, external loan review costs, consulting arrangements and normal regulatory exam assessments.

Data processing expenses totaled $5.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $4.7 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in the third quarter relates primarily to conversion costs of $4.5 million associated with the Countryside Bank acquisition recognized in the second quarter of 2020.

Miscellaneous expense in the third quarter of 2020 increased $1.1 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase in the third quarter is primarily due to higher loan expenses. The third quarter of 2020 included $6.3 million of contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisition of mortgage operations as compared to $7.2 million in the prior quarter. The liability for contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisition of mortgage operations is based upon forward looking mortgage origination volumes and the estimated profitability of that operation. Should those assumptions change going forward, the liability may need to be increased or decreased. The contractual period covering contingent consideration ends in January 2023. Miscellaneous expense also includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors fees, telephone, travel and entertainment, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and lending origination costs that are not deferred.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $30.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $35.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. The effective tax rates were 21.83% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 29.46% in the second quarter of 2020 and 26.36% in the third quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2020 reflects a $9.0 million state income tax benefit related to the settlement of an uncertain tax position. Net of the federal tax impact, the reduction to income tax expense was $7.1 million.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the third quarter of 2020, this unit expanded its loan and deposit portfolios. However, the banking segment also experienced net interest margin compression primarily due to lower PPP loan fee accretion in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Mortgage banking revenue was $108.5 million for the third quarter of 2020 an increase of $6.2 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to a $5.8 million increase in revenue related to mortgage servicing rights activity. Services charges on deposit accounts totaled $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 an increase of $1.1 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher account analysis and overdraft fees. The Company's gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained strong as of September 30, 2020. Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines were estimated to be approximately $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion at September 30, 2020. When adjusted for the probability of closing, the pipelines were estimated to be approximately $850 million to $950 million at September 30, 2020.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $2.8 billion during the third quarter of 2020 and average balances increased by $582.1 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase in average balances was more than offset by margin compression in this portfolio resulting in a $1.3 million decrease in interest income attributed to the lower market rates of interest associated with the insurance premium finance receivables portfolio. The Company's leasing business grew during the third quarter of 2020, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, increasing by $20.3 million to $2.0 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Revenues from the Company's out-sourced administrative services business were $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $144,000 from the second quarter of 2020.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue increased by $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020, totaling $25.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. Increases in asset management fees were primarily due to favorable equity market performance during the third quarter of 2020. At September 30, 2020, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $28.2 billion of assets under administration, which included $3.5 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $1.2 billion increase from the $27.0 billion of assets under administration at June 30, 2020.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Paycheck Protection Program

On March 27, 2020, the President of the United States signed the CARES Act which authorized the Small Business Administration ("SBA") to guarantee loans under the PPP for small businesses who meet the necessary eligibility requirements in order to keep their workers on the payroll. The Company began accepting applications on April 3, 2020. As of September 30, 2020, the Company secured authorization from the SBA and funded over 12,000 PPP loans with a carrying balance of approximately $3.4 billion.

Acquisitions

On November 1, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of SBC, Incorporated (“SBC”). SBC was the parent company of Countryside Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Countryside Bank's six banking offices located in Countryside, Burbank, Darien, Homer Glen, Oak Brook and Chicago, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $620 million in assets, including approximately $423 million in loans, and approximately $508 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $40 million on the acquisition.

On October 7, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of STC Bancshares Corp. (“STC”). STC was the parent company of STC Capital Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired STC Capital Bank's five banking offices located in the communities of St. Charles, Geneva and South Elgin, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $250 million in assets, including approximately $174 million in loans, and approximately $201 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $19 million on the acquisition.

On May 24, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of Rush-Oak Corporation ("ROC"). ROC was the parent company of Oak Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Oak Bank's one banking location in Chicago, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $223 million in assets, including approximately $125 million in loans, and approximately $161 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $12 million on the acquisition.

Adoption of New Credit Losses Accounting Standard

Beginning in 2020, the Company adopted CECL, which impacted the measurement of the Company’s allowance for credit losses (including the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments). CECL replaced the previous incurred loss methodology, which delayed recognition until such loss was probable, with a methodology that reflects an estimate of lifetime expected credit losses considering current economic condition and forecasts. Though other assets, including investment securities and other receivables, were considered in-scope of the standard and required a measurement of the allowance for credit loss, the most significant impact of CECL remains within the Company’s loan portfolios and related lending commitments. For more information regarding the adoption of CECL, see the "Asset Quality" section and the asset quality Tables 10-14 in this report.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to the second quarter of 2020 (sequential quarter) and third quarter of 2019 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

Three Months Ended % or(1)

basis point (bp)

change from % or

basis point (bp)

change from (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2019 2nd Quarter

2020 3rd Quarter

2019 Net income $ 107,315 $ 21,659 $ 99,121 395 % 8 % Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2) 162,310 165,756 145,435 (2 ) 12 Net income per common share – diluted 1.67 0.34 1.69 391 (1 ) Net revenue (3) 426,529 425,124 379,989 — 12 Net interest income 255,936 263,131 264,852 (3 ) (3 ) Net interest margin 2.56 % 2.73 % 3.37 % (17 ) bp (81 ) bp Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 2.57 2.74 3.39 (17 ) (82 ) Net overhead ratio (4) 0.87 0.93 1.40 (6 ) (53 ) Return on average assets 0.99 0.21 1.16 78 (17 ) Return on average common equity 10.66 2.17 11.42 849 (76 ) Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2) 13.43 2.95 14.36 1,048 (93 ) At end of period Total assets $ 43,731,718 $ 43,540,017 $ 34,911,902 2 % 25 % Total loans (5) 32,135,555 31,402,903 25,710,171 9 25 Total deposits 35,844,422 35,651,874 28,710,379 2 25 Total shareholders’ equity 4,074,089 3,990,218 3,540,325 8 15

(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.

(2) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period's average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period): Total assets $ 43,731,718 $ 43,540,017 $ 38,799,847 $ 36,620,583 $ 34,911,902 Total loans (1) 32,135,555 31,402,903 27,807,321 26,800,290 25,710,171 Total deposits 35,844,422 35,651,874 31,461,660 30,107,138 28,710,379 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total shareholders’ equity 4,074,089 3,990,218 3,700,393 3,691,250 3,540,325 Selected Statements of Income Data: Net interest income $ 255,936 $ 263,131 $ 261,443 $ 261,879 $ 264,852 $ 780,510 $ 793,040 Net revenue (2) 426,529 425,124 374,685 374,099 379,989 1,226,338 1,087,992 Net income 107,315 21,659 62,812 85,964 99,121 191,786 269,733 Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3) 162,310 165,756 140,044 124,508 145,435 468,110 409,457 Net income per common share – Basic 1.68 0.34 1.05 1.46 1.71 3.08 4.65 Net income per common share – Diluted 1.67 0.34 1.04 1.44 1.69 3.06 4.60 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 2.56 % 2.73 % 3.12 % 3.17 % 3.37 % 2.79 % 3.56 % Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (3) 2.57 2.74 3.14 3.19 3.39 2.80 3.58 Non-interest income to average assets 1.58 1.55 1.24 1.25 1.35 1.47 1.22 Non-interest expense to average assets 2.45 2.48 2.58 2.78 2.74 2.50 2.80 Net overhead ratio (4) 0.87 0.93 1.33 1.53 1.40 1.03 1.58 Return on average assets 0.99 0.21 0.69 0.96 1.16 0.63 1.11 Return on average common equity 10.66 2.17 6.82 9.52 11.42 6.56 10.74 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3) 13.43 2.95 8.73 12.17 14.36 8.38 13.60 Average total assets $ 42,962,844 $ 42,042,729 $ 36,625,490 $ 35,645,190 $ 33,954,592 $ 40,552,517 $ 32,418,875 Average total shareholders’ equity 4,034,902 3,908,846 3,710,169 3,622,184 3,496,714 3,885,187 3,407,398 Average loans to average deposits ratio 89.6 % 87.8 % 90.1 % 88.8 % 90.6 % 89.1 % 92.4 % Period-end loans to deposits ratio 89.7 88.1 88.4 89.0 89.6 Common Share Data at end of period: Market price per common share $ 40.05 $ 43.62 $ 32.86 $ 70.90 $ 64.63 Book value per common share 63.57 62.14 62.13 61.68 60.24 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3) 51.70 50.23 50.18 49.70 49.16 Common shares outstanding 57,601,991 57,573,672 57,545,352 57,821,891 56,698,429 Other Data at end of period: Tier 1 leverage ratio (5) 8.2 % 8.1 % 8.5 % 8.7 % 8.8 % Risk-based capital ratios: Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 10.1 10.1 9.3 9.6 9.7 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5) 8.9 8.8 8.9 9.2 9.3 Total capital ratio (5) 12.8 12.8 11.9 12.2 12.4 Allowance for credit losses (6) $ 388,971 $ 373,174 $ 253,482 $ 158,461 $ 163,273 Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans 1.21 % 1.19 % 0.91 % 0.59 % 0.64 % Number of: Bank subsidiaries 15 15 15 15 15 Banking offices 182 186 187 187 174

(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

(2) Net revenue includes net interest income and non-interest income.

(3) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s total average assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.

(6) The allowance for credit losses includes both the allowance for loan losses and the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments. Effective January 1, 2020, the allowance for credit losses also includes the allowance for investment securities as a result of the adoption of Accounting Standard Update ("ASU") 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 308,639 $ 344,999 $ 349,118 $ 286,167 $ 448,755 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 56 58 309 309 59 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 3,825,823 4,015,072 1,943,743 2,164,560 2,260,806 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2,946,459 3,194,961 3,570,959 3,106,214 2,270,059 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 560,267 728,465 865,376 1,134,400 1,095,802 Trading account securities 1,720 890 2,257 1,068 3,204 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 54,398 52,460 47,310 50,840 46,086 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 135,568 135,571 134,546 100,739 92,714 Brokerage customer receivables 16,818 14,623 16,293 16,573 14,943 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 959,671 833,163 656,934 377,313 464,727 Loans, net of unearned income 32,135,555 31,402,903 27,807,321 26,800,290 25,710,171 Allowance for loan losses (325,959 ) (313,510 ) (216,050 ) (156,828 ) (161,763 ) Net loans 31,809,596 31,089,393 27,591,271 26,643,462 25,548,408 Premises and equipment, net 774,288 769,909 764,583 754,328 721,856 Lease investments, net 230,373 237,040 207,147 231,192 228,647 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,424,728 1,437,832 1,460,168 1,061,141 1,087,864 Trade date securities receivable — — 502,207 — — Goodwill 644,644 644,213 643,441 645,220 584,315 Other intangible assets 38,670 41,368 44,185 47,057 43,657 Total assets $ 43,731,718 $ 43,540,017 $ 38,799,847 $ 36,620,583 $ 34,911,902 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 10,409,747 $ 10,204,791 $ 7,556,755 $ 7,216,758 $ 7,067,960 Interest bearing 25,434,675 25,447,083 23,904,905 22,890,380 21,642,419 Total deposits 35,844,422 35,651,874 31,461,660 30,107,138 28,710,379 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,228,422 1,228,416 1,174,894 674,870 574,847 Other borrowings 507,395 508,535 487,503 418,174 410,488 Subordinated notes 436,385 436,298 436,179 436,095 435,979 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Trade date securities payable — — — — 226 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,387,439 1,471,110 1,285,652 1,039,490 986,092 Total liabilities 39,657,629 39,549,799 35,099,454 32,929,333 31,371,577 Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock 412,500 412,500 125,000 125,000 125,000 Common stock 58,323 58,294 58,266 57,951 56,825 Surplus 1,647,049 1,643,864 1,652,063 1,650,278 1,574,011 Treasury stock (44,891 ) (44,891 ) (44,891 ) (6,931 ) (6,799 ) Retained earnings 2,001,949 1,921,048 1,917,558 1,899,630 1,830,165 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (841 ) (597 ) (7,603 ) (34,678 ) (38,877 ) Total shareholders’ equity 4,074,089 3,990,218 3,700,393 3,691,250 3,540,325 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 43,731,718 $ 43,540,017 $ 38,799,847 $ 36,620,583 $ 34,911,902

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 280,479 $ 294,746 $ 301,839 $ 308,055 $ 314,277 $ 877,064 $ 920,425 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 5,791 4,764 3,165 3,201 3,478 13,720 8,791 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,181 1,310 4,768 8,971 10,326 7,259 20,832 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements — 16 86 390 310 102 310 Investment securities 21,819 27,105 32,467 27,611 24,758 81,391 80,435 Trading account securities 6 13 7 6 20 26 33 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 1,774 1,765 1,577 1,328 1,294 5,116 4,088 Brokerage customer receivables 106 97 158 169 164 361 497 Total interest income 311,156 329,816 344,067 349,731 354,627 985,039 1,035,411 Interest expense Interest on deposits 39,084 50,057 67,435 74,724 76,168 156,576 204,168 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,947 4,934 3,360 1,461 1,774 13,241 8,417 Interest on other borrowings 3,012 3,436 3,546 3,273 3,466 9,994 10,624 Interest on subordinated notes 5,474 5,506 5,472 5,504 5,470 16,452 10,051 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 2,703 2,752 2,811 2,890 2,897 8,266 9,111 Total interest expense 55,220 66,685 82,624 87,852 89,775 204,529 242,371 Net interest income 255,936 263,131 261,443 261,879 264,852 780,510 793,040 Provision for credit losses 25,026 135,053 52,961 7,826 10,834 213,040 46,038 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 230,910 128,078 208,482 254,053 254,018 567,470 747,002 Non-interest income Wealth management 24,957 22,636 25,941 24,999 23,999 73,534 72,115 Mortgage banking 108,544 102,324 48,326 47,860 50,864 259,194 106,433 Service charges on deposit accounts 11,497 10,420 11,265 10,973 9,972 33,182 28,097 Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 411 808 (4,359 ) 587 710 (3,140 ) 2,938 Fees from covered call options — — 2,292 1,243 — 2,292 2,427 Trading gains (losses), net 183 (634 ) (451 ) 46 11 (902 ) (204 ) Operating lease income, net 11,717 11,785 11,984 12,487 12,025 35,486 34,554 Other 13,284 14,654 18,244 14,025 17,556 46,182 48,592 Total non-interest income 170,593 161,993 113,242 112,220 115,137 445,828 294,952 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 164,042 154,156 136,762 145,941 141,024 454,960 400,479 Equipment 17,251 15,846 14,834 14,485 13,314 47,931 37,843 Operating lease equipment 9,425 9,292 9,260 9,766 8,907 27,977 25,994 Occupancy, net 15,830 16,893 17,547 17,132 14,991 50,270 47,157 Data processing 5,689 10,406 8,373 7,569 6,522 24,468 20,251 Advertising and marketing 7,880 7,704 10,862 12,517 13,375 26,446 36,078 Professional fees 6,488 7,687 6,721 7,650 8,037 20,896 19,821 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,701 2,820 2,863 3,017 2,928 8,384 8,827 FDIC insurance 6,772 7,081 4,135 1,348 148 17,988 7,851 OREO expense, net (168 ) 237 (876 ) 536 1,170 (807 ) 3,092 Other 28,309 27,246 24,160 29,630 24,138 79,715 71,142 Total non-interest expense 264,219 259,368 234,641 249,591 234,554 758,228 678,535 Income before taxes 137,284 30,703 87,083 116,682 134,601 255,070 363,419 Income tax expense 29,969 9,044 24,271 30,718 35,480 63,284 93,686 Net income $ 107,315 $ 21,659 $ 62,812 $ 85,964 $ 99,121 $ 191,786 $ 269,733 Preferred stock dividends 10,286 2,050 2,050 2,050 2,050 14,386 6,150 Net income applicable to common shares $ 97,029 $ 19,609 $ 60,762 $ 83,914 $ 97,071 $ 177,400 $ 263,583 Net income per common share - Basic $ 1.68 $ 0.34 $ 1.05 $ 1.46 $ 1.71 $ 3.08 $ 4.65 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 1.67 $ 0.34 $ 1.04 $ 1.44 $ 1.69 $ 3.06 $ 4.60 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.84 $ 0.75 Weighted average common shares outstanding 57,597 57,567 57,620 57,538 56,690 57,595 56,627 Dilutive potential common shares 449 414 575 874 773 469 724 Average common shares and dilutive common shares 58,046 57,981 58,195 58,412 57,463 58,064 57,351

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES AND COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BY STATE

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2019 (1) Sep 30,

2019 Balance: Commercial Commercial, industrial, and other $ 8,897,986 $ 8,523,864 $ 9,025,886 $ 8,285,920 $ 8,195,602 10 % 9 % Commercial PPP loans 3,379,013 3,335,368 — — — 100 100 Commercial real estate Construction and development 1,333,149 1,285,282 1,237,274 1,200,783 1,025,961 15 30 Non-construction 7,089,993 6,915,463 6,948,257 6,819,493 6,422,706 5 10 Home equity 446,274 466,596 494,655 513,066 512,303 (17 ) (13 ) Residential real estate 1,384,810 1,427,429 1,377,389 1,354,221 1,218,666 3 14 Premium Finance receivables Commercial insurance 4,060,144 3,999,774 3,465,055 3,442,027 3,449,950 24 18 Life insurance 5,488,832 5,400,802 5,221,639 5,074,602 4,795,496 11 14 Consumer and other 55,354 48,325 37,166 110,178 89,487 (66 ) (38 ) Total loans, net of unearned income $ 32,135,555 $ 31,402,903 $ 27,807,321 $ 26,800,290 $ 25,710,171 27 % 25 % Mix: Commercial Commercial, industrial, and other 28 % 28 % 32 % 31 % 32 % Commercial PPP loans 11 11 — — — Commercial real estate Construction and development 4 4 4 4 4 Non-construction 22 22 25 26 25 Home equity 1 1 2 2 2 Residential real estate 4 4 5 5 5 Premium Finance receivables Commercial insurance 13 13 13 13 13 Life insurance 17 17 19 19 19 Consumer and other 0 0 0 0 0 Total loans, net of unearned income 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

(1) Annualized.

Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Balance % of

Total

Balance Balance % of

Total

Balance Balance % of

Total

Balance Balance % of

Total

Balance Balance % of

Total

Balance Commercial real estate - collateral location by state: Illinois $ 6,270,584 74.4 % $ 6,198,486 75.6 % $ 6,171,606 75.4 % $ 6,176,353 77.0 % $ 5,654,827 75.9 % Wisconsin 783,241 9.3 760,839 9.3 793,145 9.7 744,975 9.3 744,577 10.0 Total primary markets $ 7,053,825 83.7 % $ 6,959,325 84.9 % $ 6,964,751 85.1 % $ 6,921,328 86.3 % $ 6,399,404 85.9 % Indiana 265,905 3.2 249,423 3.0 249,680 3.1 218,963 2.7 193,350 2.6 Florida 133,602 1.6 133,810 1.6 126,786 1.5 114,629 1.4 80,120 1.1 Arizona 79,086 0.9 78,135 1.0 72,214 0.9 64,022 0.8 62,657 0.8 California 82,852 1.0 81,634 1.0 63,883 0.8 64,345 0.8 67,999 0.9 Other 807,872 9.6 698,418 8.5 708,217 8.6 636,989 8.0 645,137 8.7 Total commercial real estate $ 8,423,142 100 % $ 8,200,745 100 % $ 8,185,531 100 % $ 8,020,276 100 % $ 7,448,667 100 %

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2019 (1) Sep 30,

2019 Balan ce: Non-interest bearing $ 10,409,747 $ 10,204,791 $ 7,556,755 $ 7,216,758 $ 7,067,960 59 % 47 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 3,294,071 3,440,348 3,181,159 3,093,159 2,966,098 9 11 Wealth management deposits (2) 4,235,583 4,433,020 3,936,968 3,123,063 2,795,838 48 51 Money market 9,423,653 9,288,976 8,114,659 7,854,189 7,326,899 27 29 Savings 3,415,073 3,447,352 3,282,340 3,196,698 2,934,348 9 16 Time certificates of deposit 5,066,295 4,837,387 5,389,779 5,623,271 5,619,236 (13 ) (10 ) Total deposits $ 35,844,422 $ 35,651,874 $ 31,461,660 $ 30,107,138 $ 28,710,379 25 % 25 % Mix: Non-interest bearing 29 % 29 % 24 % 24 % 25 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 9 10 10 10 10 Wealth management deposits (2) 12 12 13 10 10 Money market 26 25 26 26 25 Savings 10 10 10 11 10 Time certificates of deposit 14 14 17 19 20 Total deposits 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

(1) Annualized.

(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC ("CDEC"), trust and asset management customers of the Company and brokerage customers from unaffiliated companies which have been placed into deposit accounts.

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS

As of September 30, 2020

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time

Certificates of

Deposit Weighted-Average

Rate of Maturing

Time Certificates

of Deposit (1) 1-3 months $ 671,229 1.37 % 4-6 months 859,769 1.82 7-9 months 1,282,241 1.88 10-12 months 908,894 1.62 13-18 months 888,169 1.30 19-24 months 224,400 1.06 24+ months 231,593 1.24 Total $ 5,066,295 1.59 %

(1) Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.





TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

Average Balance for three months ended, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1) $ 3,411,164 $ 3,240,167 $ 1,418,809 $ 2,206,251 $ 1,960,898 Investment securities (2) 3,789,422 4,309,471 4,780,709 3,909,699 3,410,090 FHLB and FRB stock 135,567 135,360 114,829 94,843 92,583 Liquidity management assets (6) 7,336,153 7,684,998 6,314,347 6,210,793 5,463,571 Other earning assets (3)(6) 16,656 16,917 19,166 18,353 17,809 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 822,908 705,702 403,262 381,878 379,870 Loans, net of unearned income (4)(6) 31,634,608 30,336,626 26,936,728 26,137,722 25,346,290 Total earning assets (6) 39,810,325 38,744,243 33,673,503 32,748,746 31,207,540 Allowance for loan and investment security losses (7) (321,732 ) (222,485 ) (176,291 ) (167,759 ) (168,423 ) Cash and due from banks 345,438 352,423 321,982 316,631 297,475 Other assets 3,128,813 3,168,548 2,806,296 2,747,572 2,618,000 Total assets $ 42,962,844 $ 42,042,729 $ 36,625,490 $ 35,645,190 $ 33,954,592 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,435,089 $ 3,323,124 $ 3,113,733 $ 3,016,991 $ 2,912,961 Wealth management deposits 4,239,300 4,380,996 2,838,719 2,934,292 2,888,817 Money market accounts 9,332,668 8,727,966 7,990,775 7,647,635 6,956,755 Savings accounts 3,419,586 3,394,480 3,189,835 3,028,763 2,837,039 Time deposits 4,900,839 5,104,701 5,526,407 5,682,449 5,590,228 Interest-bearing deposits 25,327,482 24,931,267 22,659,469 22,310,130 21,185,800 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,228,421 1,214,375 951,613 596,594 574,833 Other borrowings 512,787 493,350 469,577 415,092 416,300 Subordinated notes 436,323 436,226 436,119 436,025 436,041 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total interest-bearing liabilities 27,758,579 27,328,784 24,770,344 24,011,407 22,866,540 Non-interest-bearing deposits 9,988,769 9,607,528 7,235,177 7,128,166 6,776,786 Other liabilities 1,180,594 1,197,571 909,800 883,433 814,552 Equity 4,034,902 3,908,846 3,710,169 3,622,184 3,496,714 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 42,962,844 $ 42,042,729 $ 36,625,490 $ 35,645,190 $ 33,954,592 Net free funds/contribution (5) $ 12,051,746 $ 11,415,459 $ 8,903,159 $ 8,737,339 $ 8,341,000

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(4) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(5) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(7) Effective January 1, 2020 this includes the allowance for investment security losses as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses.



TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

Net Interest Income for three months ended, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Interest income: Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents $ 1,181 $ 1,326 $ 4,854 $ 9,361 $ 10,636 Investment securities 22,365 27,643 33,018 28,184 25,332 FHLB and FRB stock 1,774 1,765 1,577 1,328 1,294 Liquidity management assets (2) 25,320 30,734 39,449 38,873 37,262 Other earning assets (2) 113 113 167 176 189 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 5,791 4,764 3,165 3,201 3,478 Loans, net of unearned income (2) 280,960 295,322 302,699 308,947 315,255 Total interest income $ 312,184 $ 330,933 $ 345,480 $ 351,197 $ 356,184 Interest expense: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,342 $ 1,561 $ 3,665 $ 4,622 $ 5,291 Wealth management deposits 7,662 7,244 6,935 7,867 9,163 Money market accounts 7,245 13,140 22,363 25,603 25,426 Savings accounts 2,104 3,840 5,790 6,145 5,622 Time deposits 20,731 24,272 28,682 30,487 30,666 Interest-bearing deposits 39,084 50,057 67,435 74,724 76,168 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,947 4,934 3,360 1,461 1,774 Other borrowings 3,012 3,436 3,546 3,273 3,466 Subordinated notes 5,474 5,506 5,472 5,504 5,470 Junior subordinated debentures 2,703 2,752 2,811 2,890 2,897 Total interest expense $ 55,220 $ 66,685 $ 82,624 $ 87,852 $ 89,775 Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (1,028 ) (1,117 ) (1,413 ) (1,466 ) (1,557 ) Net interest income (GAAP) (1) 255,936 263,131 261,443 261,879 264,852 Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 1,028 1,117 1,413 1,466 1,557 Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (1) $ 256,964 $ 264,248 $ 262,856 $ 263,345 $ 266,409

(1) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(2) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

Net Interest Margin for three months ended, Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Yield earned on: Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents 0.14 % 0.16 % 1.38 % 1.68 % 2.15 % Investment securities 2.35 2.58 2.78 2.86 2.95 FHLB and FRB stock 5.21 5.24 5.52 5.55 5.55 Liquidity management assets 1.37 1.61 2.51 2.48 2.71 Other earning assets 2.71 2.71 3.50 3.83 4.20 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 2.80 2.72 3.16 3.33 3.63 Loans, net of unearned income 3.53 3.92 4.52 4.69 4.93 Total earning assets 3.12 % 3.44 % 4.13 % 4.25 % 4.53 % Rate paid on: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.47 % 0.61 % 0.72 % Wealth management deposits 0.72 0.67 0.98 1.06 1.26 Money market accounts 0.31 0.61 1.13 1.33 1.45 Savings accounts 0.24 0.45 0.73 0.80 0.79 Time deposits 1.68 1.91 2.09 2.13 2.18 Interest-bearing deposits 0.61 0.81 1.20 1.33 1.43 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.60 1.63 1.42 0.97 1.22 Other borrowings 2.34 2.80 3.04 3.13 3.30 Subordinated notes 5.02 5.05 5.02 5.05 5.02 Junior subordinated debentures 4.17 4.29 4.39 4.46 4.47 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.79 % 0.98 % 1.34 % 1.45 % 1.56 % Interest rate spread (1)(3) 2.33 % 2.46 % 2.79 % 2.80 % 2.97 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net free funds/contribution (2) 0.24 0.28 0.35 0.39 0.42 Net interest margin (GAAP) (3) 2.56 % 2.73 % 3.12 % 3.17 % 3.37 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.02 Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3) 2.57 % 2.74 % 3.14 % 3.19 % 3.39 %

(1) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Average Balance

for nine months ended, Interest

for nine months ended, Yield/Rate

for nine months ended, (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1) $ 2,692,678 $ 1,254,534 $ 7,361 $ 21,142 0.37 % 2.26 % Investment securities (2) 4,291,362 3,563,941 83,026 82,142 2.58 3.08 FHLB and FRB stock 128,611 97,624 5,116 4,088 5.31 5.60 Liquidity management assets (3)(8) $ 7,112,651 $ 4,916,099 $ 95,503 $ 107,372 1.79 % 2.92 % Other earning assets (3)(4)(8) 17,576 15,722 393 538 2.99 4.56 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 644,611 283,966 13,720 8,791 2.84 4.14 Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5)(8) 29,643,281 24,598,857 878,981 923,468 3.96 5.02 Total earning assets (8) $ 37,418,119 $ 29,814,644 $ 988,597 $ 1,040,169 3.53 % 4.66 % Allowance for loan and investment security losses (9) (240,467 ) (163,518 ) Cash and due from banks 339,968 284,779 Other assets 3,034,897 2,482,970 Total assets $ 40,552,517 $ 32,418,875 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,291,176 $ 2,865,175 $ 6,569 $ 15,457 0.27 % 0.72 % Wealth management deposits 3,821,203 2,703,853 21,840 23,254 0.76 1.15 Money market accounts 8,686,171 6,326,336 42,748 66,337 0.66 1.40 Savings accounts 3,334,944 2,768,875 11,736 14,830 0.47 0.72 Time deposits 5,176,307 5,394,651 73,683 84,290 1.90 2.09 Interest-bearing deposits $ 24,309,801 $ 20,058,890 $ 156,576 $ 204,168 0.86 % 1.36 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,131,823 679,589 13,241 8,417 1.56 1.66 Other borrowings 491,981 433,465 9,994 10,624 2.71 3.28 Subordinated notes 436,223 266,430 16,452 10,051 5.03 5.03 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 8,266 9,111 4.28 4.74 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 26,623,394 $ 21,691,940 $ 204,529 $ 242,371 1.03 % 1.49 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 8,947,639 6,570,815 Other liabilities 1,096,297 748,722 Equity 3,885,187 3,407,398 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 40,552,517 $ 32,418,875 Interest rate spread (6)(8) 2.50 % 3.17 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (3,558 ) (4,758 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Net free funds/contribution (7) $ 10,794,725 $ 8,122,704 0.30 0.41 Net interest income/ margin (GAAP) (8) $ 780,510 793,040 2.79 % 3.56 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 3,558 4,758 0.01 0.02 Net interest income/ margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (8) $ 784,068 $ 797,798 2.80 % 3.58 %

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on a marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

(4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(6) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(7) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

(8) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance ratio.

(9) Effective January 1, 2020 this includes the allowance for investment security losses as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses.



TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200

Basis

Points +100

Basis

Points -100

Basis

Points Sep 30, 2020 23.4 % 10.9 % (8.1 )% Jun 30, 2020 25.9 12.6 (8.3 ) Mar 31, 2020 22.5 10.6 (9.4 ) Dec 31, 2019 18.6 9.7 (10.9 ) Sep 30, 2019 20.7 10.5 (11.9 )

Ramp Scenario +200

Basis

Points +100

Basis

Points -100

Basis

Points Sep 30, 2020 10.7 % 5.2 % (3.5 )% Jun 30, 2020 13.0 6.7 (3.2 ) Mar 31, 2020 7.7 3.7 (3.8 ) Dec 31, 2019 9.3 4.8 (5.0 ) Sep 30, 2019 10.1 5.2 (5.6 )

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

Loans repricing or maturity period As of September 30, 2020 One year or less From one to five

years Over five years Total (In thousands) Commercial Fixed rate $ 329,230 $ 1,831,547 $ 794,089 $ 2,954,866 Fixed Rate - PPP — 3,379,013 — 3,379,013 Variable rate 5,923,248 19,747 125 5,943,120 Total commercial $ 6,252,478 $ 5,230,307 $ 794,214 $ 12,276,999 Commercial real estate Fixed rate 601,275 2,093,741 399,264 3,094,280 Variable rate 5,291,887 36,975 — 5,328,862 Total commercial real estate $ 5,893,162 $ 2,130,716 $ 399,264 $ 8,423,142 Home equity Fixed rate 18,022 7,551 25 25,598 Variable rate 420,676 — — 420,676 Total home equity $ 438,698 $ 7,551 $ 25 $ 446,274 Residential real estate Fixed rate 29,068 12,611 463,604 505,283 Variable rate 66,816 328,865 483,846 879,527 Total residential real estate $ 95,884 $ 341,476 $ 947,450 $ 1,384,810 Premium finance receivables - commercial Fixed rate 3,965,026 95,118 — 4,060,144 Variable rate — — — — Total premium finance receivables - commercial $ 3,965,026 $ 95,118 $ — $ 4,060,144 Premium finance receivables - life insurance Fixed rate 15,284 240,467 19,591 275,342 Variable rate 5,213,490 — — 5,213,490 Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 5,228,774 $ 240,467 $ 19,591 $ 5,488,832 Consumer and other Fixed rate 28,297 5,831 1,501 35,629 Variable rate 19,725 — — 19,725 Total consumer and other $ 48,022 $ 5,831 $ 1,501 $ 55,354 Total per category Fixed rate 4,986,202 7,665,879 1,678,074 14,330,155 Variable rate 16,935,842 385,587 483,971 17,805,400 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 21,922,044 $ 8,051,466 $ 2,162,045 $ 32,135,555 Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index: Prime $ 2,254,870 One- month LIBOR 8,977,288 Three- month LIBOR 412,969 Twelve- month LIBOR 5,870,663 Other 289,610 Total variable rate $ 17,805,400



Graph available at the following link:

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has $9.0 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $5.9 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:

Basis Points (bps) Change in Prime 1-month

LIBOR 12-month

LIBOR Third Quarter 2020 0 bps -1 bps -19 bps Second Quarter 2020 0 -83 -45 First Quarter 2020 -150 -77 -100 Fourth Quarter 2019 -25 -26 -3 Third Quarter 2019 -50 -38 -15

TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $ 373,174 $ 253,482 $ 158,461 $ 163,273 $ 161,901 $ 158,461 $ 154,164 Cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of ASU 2016-13 — — 47,418 — — 47,418 — Provision for credit losses 25,026 135,053 52,961 7,826 10,834 213,040 46,038 Other adjustments 55 42 (73 ) 30 (13 ) 24 (51 ) Charge-offs: Commercial 5,270 5,686 2,153 11,222 6,775 13,109 24,658 Commercial real estate 1,529 7,224 570 533 809 9,323 4,869 Home equity 138 239 1,001 1,330 1,594 1,378 2,372 Residential real estate 83 293 401 483 25 777 315 Premium finance receivables 4,640 3,434 3,184 3,817 1,866 11,258 9,085 Consumer and other 103 99 128 167 117 330 355 Total charge-offs 11,763 16,975 7,437 17,552 11,186 36,175 41,654 Recoveries: Commercial 428 112 384 1,871 367 924 974 Commercial real estate 175 493 263 1,404 385 931 1,112 Home equity 111 46 294 166 183 451 313 Residential real estate 25 30 60 50 203 115 372 Premium finance receivables 1,720 833 1,110 1,350 563 3,663 1,853 Consumer and other 20 58 41 43 36 119 152 Total recoveries 2,479 1,572 2,152 4,884 1,737 6,203 4,776 Net charge-offs (9,284 ) (15,403 ) (5,285 ) (12,668 ) (9,449 ) (29,972 ) (36,878 ) Allowance for credit losses at period end $ 388,971 $ 373,174 $ 253,482 $ 158,461 $ 163,273 $ 388,971 $ 163,273 Annualized net charge-offs by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average: Commercial 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.08 % 0.46 % 0.31 % 0.15 % 0.39 % Commercial real estate 0.06 0.33 0.02 (0.04 ) 0.02 0.14 0.07 Home equity 0.02 0.16 0.57 0.89 1.08 0.26 0.52 Residential real estate 0.02 0.09 0.11 0.14 (0.07 ) 0.07 (0.01 ) Premium finance receivables 0.12 0.12 0.10 0.28 0.15 0.11 0.12 Consumer and other 0.49 0.25 0.56 0.41 0.27 0.41 0.24 Total loans, net of unearned income 0.12 % 0.20 % 0.08 % 0.19 % 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.20 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of the provision for credit losses 37.10 % 11.41 % 9.98 % 161.87 % 87.22 % 14.07 % 80.10 % Loans at period-end $ 32,135,555 $ 31,402,903 $ 27,807,321 $ 26,800,290 $ 25,710,171 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end 1.01 % 1.00 % 0.78 % 0.59 % 0.63 % Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end 1.21 1.19 0.91 0.59 0.64 Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end, excluding PPP loans 1.35 1.33 0.91 0.59 0.64

TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISON FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Provision for loan losses $ 21,678 $ 112,822 $ 50,396 $ 7,704 $ 10,804 $ 184,896 $ 45,922 Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments losses 3,350 22,236 2,569 122 30 28,155 116 Provision for held-to-maturity securities losses (2 ) (5 ) (4 ) — — (11 ) — Provision for credit losses $ 25,026 $ 135,053 $ 52,961 $ 7,826 $ 10,834 $ 213,040 $ 46,038 Allowance for loan losses $ 325,959 $ 313,510 $ 216,050 $ 156,828 $ 161,763 Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses 62,949 59,599 37,362 1,633 1,510 Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses 388,908 373,109 253,412 158,461 163,273 Allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses 63 65 70 — — Allowance for credit losses $ 388,971 $ 373,174 $ 253,482 $ 158,461 $ 163,273

TABLE 12: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO

The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses for the Company’s core, niche and consumer and purchased loan portfolios, as of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020.

As of Sep 30, 2020 As of Jun 30, 2020 As of Mar 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s balance Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s balance Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s balance Commercial: Commercial, industrial and other, excluding PPP loans $ 8,808,467 $ 110,045 1.25 % $ 8,396,485 $ 130,585 1.56 % $ 8,888,342 $ 104,754 1.18 % Commercial real estate: Construction and development 1,270,235 73,565 5.79 1,193,735 67,333 5.64 1,113,863 31,687 2.84 Non-construction 6,708,538 141,249 2.11 6,397,847 108,613 1.70 6,388,142 68,914 1.08 Home equity 412,162 11,216 2.72 427,668 11,596 2.71 451,804 11,844 2.62 Residential real estate 1,309,209 11,165 0.85 1,338,801 11,200 0.84 1,274,351 11,621 0.91 Total core loan portfolio $ 18,508,611 $ 347,240 1.88 % $ 17,754,536 $ 329,327 1.85 % $ 18,116,502 $ 228,820 1.26 % Commercial PPP loans $ 3,379,013 $ 3 0.00 % $ 3,335,368 $ 4 0.00 % $ — $ — — % Premium finance receivables Commercial insurance loans 4,060,144 17,378 0.43 3,999,774 17,122 0.43 3,465,055 7,426 0.21 Life insurance loans 5,376,403 478 0.01 5,277,126 470 0.01 5,084,695 454 0.01 Consumer and other 53,191 555 1.04 45,474 556 1.22 34,111 331 0.97 Total niche and consumer loan portfolio $ 12,868,751 $ 18,414 0.14 % $ 12,657,742 $ 18,152 0.14 % $ 8,583,861 $ 8,211 0.10 % Purchased commercial $ 89,519 $ 2,846 3.18 % $ 127,379 $ 3,008 2.36 % $ 137,544 $ 2,592 1.88 % Purchased commercial real estate 444,369 19,196 4.32 609,163 21,180 3.48 683,526 12,195 1.78 Purchased home equity 34,112 461 1.35 38,928 593 1.52 42,851 550 1.28 Purchased residential real estate 75,601 625 0.83 88,628 715 0.81 103,038 929 0.90 Purchased life insurance loans 112,429 — — 123,676 — — 136,944 — — Purchased consumer and other 2,163 126 5.83 2,851 134 4.70 3,055 115 3.76 Total purchased loan portfolio $ 758,193 $ 23,254 3.07 % $ 990,625 $ 25,630 2.59 % $ 1,106,958 $ 16,381 1.48 % Total loans, net of unearned income $ 32,135,555 $ 388,908 1.21 % $ 31,402,903 $ 373,109 1.19 % $ 27,807,321 $ 253,412 0.91 % Total loans, net of unearned income, excluding PPP loans $ 28,756,542 $ 388,905 1.35 % $ 28,067,535 $ 373,105 1.33 % $ 27,807,321 $ 253,412 0.91 %

TABLE 13: LOAN PORTFOLIO AGING

(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Loan Balances: Commercial Nonaccrual $ 42,036 $ 42,882 $ 49,916 $ 37,224 $ 43,931 90+ days and still accruing — 1,374 1,241 1,855 382 60-89 days past due 2,168 8,952 8,873 3,275 12,860 30-59 days past due 48,271 23,720 86,129 77,324 51,487 Current 12,184,524 11,782,304 8,879,727 8,166,242 8,086,942 Total commercial $ 12,276,999 $ 11,859,232 $ 9,025,886 $ 8,285,920 $ 8,195,602 Commercial real estate Nonaccrual $ 68,815 $ 64,557 $ 62,830 $ 26,113 $ 21,557 90+ days and still accruing — — 516 14,946 4,992 60-89 days past due 8,299 26,480 10,212 31,546 9,629 30-59 days past due 53,462 75,528 75,068 97,567 33,098 Current 8,292,566 8,034,180 8,036,905 7,850,104 7,379,391 Total commercial real estate $ 8,423,142 $ 8,200,745 $ 8,185,531 $ 8,020,276 $ 7,448,667 Home equity Nonaccrual $ 6,329 $ 7,261 $ 7,243 $ 7,363 $ 7,920 90+ days and still accruing — — — — — 60-89 days past due 70 — 214 454 95 30-59 days past due 1,148 1,296 2,096 3,533 3,100 Current 438,727 458,039 485,102 501,716 501,188 Total home equity $ 446,274 $ 466,596 $ 494,655 $ 513,066 $ 512,303 Residential real estate Nonaccrual $ 22,069 $ 19,529 $ 18,965 $ 13,797 $ 13,447 90+ days and still accruing — — 605 5,771 3,244 60-89 days past due 814 1,506 345 3,089 1,868 30-59 days past due 2,443 4,400 28,983 18,041 1,433 Current 1,359,484 1,401,994 1,328,491 1,313,523 1,198,674 Total residential real estate $ 1,384,810 $ 1,427,429 $ 1,377,389 $ 1,354,221 $ 1,218,666 Premium finance receivables Nonaccrual $ 21,080 $ 16,460 $ 21,058 $ 21,180 $ 16,540 90+ days and still accruing 12,177 35,638 16,505 11,517 10,612 60-89 days past due 38,286 42,353 12,730 12,119 26,606 30-59 days past due 80,732 61,160 70,185 51,342 44,767 Current 9,396,701 9,244,965 8,566,216 8,420,471 8,146,921 Total premium finance receivables $ 9,548,976 $ 9,400,576 $ 8,686,694 $ 8,516,629 $ 8,245,446 Consumer and other Nonaccrual $ 422 $ 427 $ 403 $ 231 $ 224 90+ days and still accruing 175 156 78 287 117 60-89 days past due 273 4 625 40 55 30-59 days past due 493 281 207 344 272 Current 53,991 47,457 35,853 109,276 88,819 Total consumer and other $ 55,354 $ 48,325 $ 37,166 $ 110,178 $ 89,487 Total loans, net of unearned income Nonaccrual $ 160,751 $ 151,116 $ 160,415 $ 105,908 $ 103,619 90+ days and still accruing 12,352 37,168 18,945 34,376 19,347 60-89 days past due 49,910 79,295 32,999 50,523 51,113 30-59 days past due 186,549 166,385 262,668 248,151 134,157 Current 31,725,993 30,968,939 27,332,294 26,361,332 25,401,935 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 32,135,555 $ 31,402,903 $ 27,807,321 $ 26,800,290 $ 25,710,171

TABLE 14: NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS ("TDRs")

Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020(1) 2019 2019 Loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing (2): Commercial $ — $ 1,374 $ 1,241 $ — $ — Commercial real estate — — 516 — — Home equity — — — — — Residential real estate — — 605 — — Premium finance receivables 12,177 35,638 16,505 11,517 10,612 Consumer and other 175 156 78 163 53 Total loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing 12,352 37,168 18,945 11,680 10,665 Non-accrual loans: Commercial 42,036 42,882 49,916 37,224 43,931 Commercial real estate 68,815 64,557 62,830 26,113 21,557 Home equity 6,329 7,261 7,243 7,363 7,920 Residential real estate 22,069 19,529 18,965 13,797 13,447 Premium finance receivables 21,080 16,460 21,058 21,180 16,540 Consumer and other 422 427 403 231 224 Total non-accrual loans 160,751 151,116 160,415 105,908 103,619 Total non-performing loans: Commercial 42,036 44,256 51,157 37,224 43,931 Commercial real estate 68,815 64,557 63,346 26,113 21,557 Home equity 6,329 7,261 7,243 7,363 7,920 Residential real estate 22,069 19,529 19,570 13,797 13,447 Premium finance receivables 33,257 52,098 37,563 32,697 27,152 Consumer and other 597 583 481 394 277 Total non-performing loans $ 173,103 $ 188,284 $ 179,360 $ 117,588 $ 114,284 Other real estate owned 2,891 2,409 2,701 5,208 8,584 Other real estate owned - from acquisitions 6,326 7,788 8,325 9,963 8,898 Other repossessed assets — — — 4 257 Total non-performing assets $ 182,320 $ 198,481 $ 190,386 $ 132,763 $ 132,023 Accruing TDRs not included within non-performing assets $ 46,410 $ 48,609 $ 47,049 $ 36,725 $ 45,178 Total non-performing loans by category as a percent of its own respective category’s period-end balance: Commercial 0.34 % 0.37 % 0.57 % 0.45 % 0.54 % Commercial real estate 0.82 0.79 0.77 0.33 0.29 Home equity 1.42 1.56 1.46 1.44 1.55 Residential real estate 1.59 1.37 1.42 1.02 1.10 Premium finance receivables 0.35 0.55 0.43 0.39 0.34 Consumer and other 1.08 1.21 1.29 0.36 0.31 Total loans, net of unearned income 0.54 % 0.60 % 0.65 % 0.44 % 0.44 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.42 % 0.46 % 0.49 % 0.36 % 0.38 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans 188.30 % 166.51 % 120.46 % 133.37 % 141.54 %

(1) Prior to the adoption of ASU 2016-13, acquired loans with evidence of credit quality deterioration (purchased credit deteriorated loans, or "PCD loans") were excluded from non-performing loans. PCD loans that meet the definition of non-accrual or are greater than 90 days past-due and still accruing interest are now included in non-performing loans and resulted in a $37.3 million increase in non-accrual loans upon adoption of ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2020.

(2) As of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019, no TDRs were past due greater than 90 days and still accruing interest.

Non-performing Loans Rollforward

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Balance at beginning of period $ 188,284 $ 179,360 $ 117,588 $ 114,284 $ 113,447 $ 117,588 $ 113,234 Additions from becoming non-performing in the respective period 19,771 20,803 32,195 30,977 20,781 72,769 65,378 Additions from the adoption of ASU 2016-13 — — 37,285 — — 37,285 — Return to performing status (6,202 ) (2,566 ) (486 ) (243 ) (407 ) (9,254 ) (14,531 ) Payments received (3,733 ) (11,201 ) (7,949 ) (19,380 ) (16,326 ) (22,883 ) (25,788 ) Transfer to OREO and other repossessed assets (598 ) — (1,297 ) — (1,493 ) (1,895 ) (3,061 ) Charge-offs (6,583 ) (12,884 ) (2,551 ) (11,798 ) (6,984 ) (22,018 ) (27,793 ) Net change for niche loans (1) (17,836 ) 14,772 4,575 3,748 5,266 1,511 6,845 Balance at end of period $ 173,103 $ 188,284 $ 179,360 $ 117,588 $ 114,284 $ 173,103 $ 114,284

(1) This includes activity for premium finance receivables and indirect consumer loans.





TDRs

Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Accruing TDRs: Commercial $ 7,863 $ 5,338 $ 6,500 $ 4,905 $ 14,099 Commercial real estate 10,846 19,106 18,043 9,754 10,370 Residential real estate and other 27,701 24,165 22,506 22,066 20,709 Total accrual $ 46,410 $ 48,609 $ 47,049 $ 36,725 $ 45,178 Non-accrual TDRs: (1) Commercial $ 13,132 $ 20,788 $ 17,206 $ 13,834 $ 7,451 Commercial real estate 13,601 8,545 14,420 7,119 7,673 Residential real estate and other 5,392 5,606 4,962 6,158 6,006 Total non-accrual $ 32,125 $ 34,939 $ 36,588 $ 27,111 $ 21,130 Total TDRs: Commercial $ 20,995 $ 26,126 $ 23,706 $ 18,739 $ 21,550 Commercial real estate 24,447 27,651 32,463 16,873 18,043 Residential real estate and other 33,093 29,771 27,468 28,224 26,715 Total TDRs $ 78,535 $ 83,548 $ 83,637 $ 63,836 $ 66,308

(1) Included in total non-performing loans.





Other Real Estate Owned

Three Months Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Balance at beginning of period $ 10,197 $ 11,026 $ 15,171 $ 17,482 $ 19,837 Disposals/resolved (1,532 ) (612 ) (4,793 ) (4,860 ) (4,501 ) Transfers in at fair value, less costs to sell 777 — 954 936 3,008 Additions from acquisition — — — 2,179 — Fair value adjustments (225 ) (217 ) (306 ) (566 ) (862 ) Balance at end of period $ 9,217 $ 10,197 $ 11,026 $ 15,171 $ 17,482 Period End Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Balance by Property Type: 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Residential real estate $ 1,839 $ 1,382 $ 1,684 $ 1,016 $ 1,250 Residential real estate development — — — 810 1,282 Commercial real estate 7,378 8,815 9,342 13,345 14,950 Total $ 9,217 $ 10,197 $ 11,026 $ 15,171 $ 17,482

TABLE 15: NON-INTEREST INCOME

Three Months Ended Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2020 compared to Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q2 2020 Q3 2019 (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Brokerage $ 4,563 $ 4,147 $ 5,281 $ 4,859 $ 4,686 $ 416 10 % $ (123 ) (3 )% Trust and asset management 20,394 18,489 20,660 20,140 19,313 1,905 10 1,081 6 Total wealth management 24,957 22,636 25,941 24,999 23,999 2,321 10 958 4 Mortgage banking 108,544 102,324 48,326 47,860 50,864 6,220 6 57,680 113 Service charges on deposit accounts 11,497 10,420 11,265 10,973 9,972 1,077 10 1,525 15 Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 411 808 (4,359 ) 587 710 (397 ) (49 ) (299 ) (42 ) Fees from covered call options — — 2,292 1,243 — — NM — NM Trading gains (losses), net 183 (634 ) (451 ) 46 11 817 NM 172 NM Operating lease income, net 11,717 11,785 11,984 12,487 12,025 (68 ) (1 ) (308 ) (3 ) Other: Interest rate swap fees 4,029 5,693 6,066 2,206 4,811 (1,664 ) (29 ) (782 ) (16 ) BOLI 1,218 1,950 (1,284 ) 1,377 830 (732 ) (38 ) 388 47 Administrative services 1,077 933 1,112 1,072 1,086 144 15 (9 ) (1 ) Foreign currency remeasurement (losses) gains (54 ) (208 ) (151 ) 261 (55 ) 154 74 1 (2 ) Early pay-offs of capital leases 165 275 74 24 6 (110 ) (40 ) 159 NM Miscellaneous 6,849 6,011 12,427 9,085 10,878 838 14 (4,029 ) (37 ) Total Other 13,284 14,654 18,244 14,025 17,556 (1,370 ) (9 ) (4,272 ) (24 ) Total Non-Interest Income $ 170,593 $ 161,993 $ 113,242 $ 112,220 $ 115,137 $ 8,600 5 % $ 55,456 48 %

NM - Not meaningful.

Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Sep 30, $ % (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 Change Change Brokerage $ 13,991 $ 13,966 $ 25 — % Trust and asset management 59,543 58,149 1,394 2 Total wealth management 73,534 72,115 1,419 2 Mortgage banking 259,194 106,433 152,761 144 Service charges on deposit accounts 33,182 28,097 5,085 18 (Losses) gains on investment securities, net (3,140 ) 2,938 (6,078 ) NM Fees from covered call options 2,292 2,427 (135 ) (6 ) Trading losses, net (902 ) (204 ) (698 ) NM Operating lease income, net 35,486 34,554 932 3 Other: Interest rate swap fees 15,788 10,866 4,922 45 BOLI 1,884 3,570 (1,686 ) (47 ) Administrative services 3,122 3,125 (3 ) — Foreign currency remeasurement (loss) gain (413 ) 522 (935 ) NM Early pay-offs of leases 514 11 503 NM Miscellaneous 25,287 30,498 (5,211 ) (17 ) Total Other 46,182 48,592 (2,410 ) (5 ) Total Non-Interest Income $ 445,828 $ 294,952 $ 150,876 51 %

NM - Not meaningful.

TABLE 16: MORTGAGE BANKING

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 Originations and Commitments: Retail originations $ 1,590,699 $ 1,588,932 $ 773,144 $ 782,122 $ 913,631 $ 3,952,775 $ 1,948,743 Correspondent originations — — — 4,024 50,639 — 381,705 Veterans First originations 635,876 621,878 442,957 459,236 456,005 1,700,711 922,091 Total originations for sale (A) $ 2,226,575 $ 2,210,810 $ 1,216,101 $ 1,245,382 $ 1,420,275 $ 5,653,486 $ 3,252,539 Originations for investment 73,711 56,954 73,727 105,911 154,897 204,392 354,823 Total originations $ 2,300,286 $ 2,267,764 $ 1,289,828 $ 1,351,293 $ 1,575,172 $ 5,857,878 $ 3,607,362 Purchases as a percentage of originations for sale 41 % 30 % 37 % 40 % 48 % 36 % 57 % Refinances as a percentage of originations for sale 59 70 63 60 52 64 43 Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Mandatory commitments to fund originations for sale (1) $ 1,962,817 $ 1,275,648 $ 1,375,162 $ 372,357 $ 433,009 Production Margin: Production revenue (B) (2) $ 94,148 $ 93,433 $ 49,327 $ 34,622 $ 40,924 $ 236,908 $ 87,425 Production margin (B / A) 4.23 % 4.23 % 4.06 % 2.78 % 2.88 % 4.19 % 2.69 % Mortgage Servicing: Loans serviced for others (C) $ 10,139,878 $ 9,188,285 $ 8,314,634 $ 8,243,251 $ 7,901,045 MSRs, at fair value (D) 86,907 77,203 73,504 85,638 75,585 Percentage of MSRs to loans serviced for others (D / C) 0.86 % 0.84 % 0.88 % 1.04 % 0.96 % Servicing income $ 8,118 $ 6,908 $ 7,031 $ 6,247 $ 5,989 $ 22,057 $ 16,909 Components of MSR: MSR - current period capitalization $ 20,936 $ 20,351 $ 9,447 $ 14,532 $ 14,029 $ 50,734 $ 30,411 MSR - collection of expected cash flows - paydowns (590 ) (419 ) (547 ) (483 ) (456 ) (1,556 ) (1,418 ) MSR - collection of expected cash flows - payoffs (7,272 ) (8,252 ) (6,476 ) (6,325 ) (6,781 ) (22,000 ) (11,892 ) Valuation: MSR - changes in fair value model assumptions (3,002 ) (7,982 ) (14,557 ) 2,329 (4,058 ) (25,541 ) (17,107 ) Gain (loss) on derivative contract held as an economic hedge, net — 589 4,160 (483 ) 82 4,749 1,002 MSR valuation adjustment, net of gain/(loss) on derivative contract held as an economic hedge $ (3,002 ) $ (7,393 ) $ (10,397 ) $ 1,846 $ (3,976 ) $ (20,792 ) $ (16,105 ) Summary of Mortgage Banking Revenue: Production revenue (2) $ 94,148 $ 93,433 $ 49,327 $ 34,622 $ 40,924 $ 236,908 $ 87,425 Servicing income 8,118 6,908 7,031 6,247 5,989 22,057 16,909 MSR activity 10,072 4,287 (7,973 ) 9,570 2,816 6,386 996 Other (3,794 ) (2,304 ) (59 ) (2,579 ) 1,135 (6,157 ) 1,103 Total mortgage banking revenue $ 108,544 $ 102,324 $ 48,326 $ 47,860 $ 50,864 $ 259,194 $ 106,433

(1) Certain volume adjusted for the estimated pull-through rate of the loan, which represents the Company’s best estimate of the likelihood that a committed loan will ultimately fund.

(2) Production revenue represents revenue earned from the origination and subsequent sale of mortgages, including gains on loans sold and fees from originations, processing and other related activities, and excludes servicing fees, changes in the fair value of servicing rights and changes to the mortgage recourse obligation and other non-production revenue.

TABLE 17: NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Three Months Ended Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2020 compared to Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q2 2020 Q3 2019 (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Salaries and employee benefits: Salaries $ 89,849 $ 87,105 $ 81,286 $ 82,888 $ 78,067 $ 2,744 3 % $ 11,782 15 % Commissions and incentive compensation 48,475 46,151 31,575 40,226 40,289 2,324 5 8,186 20 Benefits 25,718 20,900 23,901 22,827 22,668 4,818 23 3,050 13 Total salaries and employee benefits 164,042 154,156 136,762 145,941 141,024 9,886 6 23,018 16 Equipment 17,251 15,846 14,834 14,485 13,314 1,405 9 3,937 30 Operating lease equipment depreciation 9,425 9,292 9,260 9,766 8,907 133 1 518 6 Occupancy, net 15,830 16,893 17,547 17,132 14,991 (1,063 ) (6 ) 839 6 Data processing 5,689 10,406 8,373 7,569 6,522 (4,717 ) (45 ) (833 ) (13 ) Advertising and marketing 7,880 7,704 10,862 12,517 13,375 176 2 (5,495 ) (41 ) Professional fees 6,488 7,687 6,721 7,650 8,037 (1,199 ) (16 ) (1,549 ) (19 ) Amortization of other intangible assets 2,701 2,820 2,863 3,017 2,928 (119 ) (4 ) (227 ) (8 ) FDIC insurance 6,772 7,081 4,135 1,348 148 (309 ) (4 ) 6,624 NM OREO expense, net (168 ) 237 (876 ) 536 1,170 (405 ) NM (1,338 ) NM Other: Commissions - 3rd party brokers 778 707 865 717 734 71 10 44 6 Postage 1,529 1,591 1,949 2,220 2,321 (62 ) (4 ) (792 ) (34 ) Miscellaneous 26,002 24,948 21,346 26,693 21,083 1,054 4 4,919 23 Total other 28,309 27,246 24,160 29,630 24,138 1,063 4 4,171 17 Total Non-Interest Expense $ 264,219 $ 259,368 $ 234,641 $ 249,591 $ 234,554 $ 4,851 2 % $ 29,665 13 %

NM - Not meaningful.