New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05786721/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on time-sensitive networking market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in number of smart connected devices, need to improve business efficiency and increasing dependency on the Internet. In addition, increase in number of smart connected devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The time-sensitive networking market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes



The time-sensitive networking market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Industrial automation

• Automotive

• Digital communication

• Power and energy

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the advent of smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the time-sensitive networking market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of integrated Industry 4.0 with IoT and increasing adoption of autonomous and electric vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our time-sensitive networking market covers the following areas:

• Time-sensitive networking market sizing

• Time-sensitive networking market forecast

• Time-sensitive networking market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05786721/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001