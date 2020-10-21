New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799861/?utm_source=GNW
1% CAGR over the 2020 to 2027 analysis period and reach US$2.5 billion by the year 2027. The projected growth in the market will be driven by continuous developments in wireless communication technologies that break through the water-air barrier. Underwater acoustic communication is a technique of sending and receiving messages below water. Underwater wireless communication has emerged to be important for marine military and commercial activities. Underwater communication networks (UWCN) are rapidly growing to service submarine operations, AUVs, coastal surveillance systems, monitor autonomous oil-rigs, conduct ocean research & underwater exploration etc. AUVs are emerging into ubiquitous tools for ocean exploration and sampling. Acoustic transmission ranks primary among the technologies deployed given the ability of sound to travel far in water. Development in signal processing systems continues robustly with the newest being improvements in advanced frequency-hopping spread spectrum (FH-SS) for multimedia underwater acoustic communications. Carrying out communication underwater is a difficult task because of various factors such as strong signal attenuation manly over long ranges, multi-path propagation, small available bandwidth, and time variations of the channel.
Acoustic communication systems are intrinsically reliable, extremely sensitive, inherently rugged, and are competitively priced. Representing a vital technology, underwater acoustic communication is extensively employed for transmitting and receiving signals under water. While there are several commissioning methods for underwater acoustic communication, hydrophones are the most popular approach. Underwater communication involves various challenges like channel time variations, minimal present bandwidth, multi-path propagation and long-range signal attenuation, which can be mitigated using acoustic communication. Over the years underwater wireless communication has emerged to be important for marine military and commercial activities. Underwater communication networks (UWCN) are rapidly growing to service submarine operations, coastal surveillance systems, monitor autonomous oil-rigs, conduct ocean research & underwater exploration etc. Acoustic transmission ranks primary among the technologies deployed given the ability of sound to travel far in water. Development in robust signal processing systems continues robustly with the newest being improvements in advanced frequency-hopping spread spectrum (FH-SS) for multimedia underwater acoustic communications. There is also growing R&D focus shed on resolving transmitted sound losses in underwater acoustic channels.
The increasing focus of companies on medium-range shallow water communication for scientific R&D and oil & gas exploration is expected to create a new market for these systems. The market growth is also favored by strong focus to gain insights into ocean depths for monitoring and controlling of commercial activities including underwater equipment dedicated to mineral and oil mineral extraction along with commercial fisheries and underwater pipelines. Increasing adoption of unmanned and autonomous underwater vehicles (UUVs and AUVs) with advanced sensors along with vehicles used for strategic applications related to surveillance and threat detection is another major driver. Another factor spurring growth is the increase in underwater exploration projects for environmental protection. These systems are witnessing growing popularity over traditional technologies for seabed mapping and data collection. Underwater acoustic communication is also finding increasing adoption as pre-warning system for underwater earthquakes or tsunamis and to monitor underwater pollution and habitat. There is a robust demand for high-capacity, reliable underwater acoustic networks to support R&D efforts intended to address issues related to transmission of data signals across shallow water regions.
COVID-19 Crisis to Derail the Momentum in Underwater Acoustic
Communication Market
COVID Crisis Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP & Industrial Output Forecasts
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Despite Substantial Decline in the Short-Term, Long-Term
Prospects Remain Optimistic
Established Image as a Robust Platform for Sending & Receiving
Messages Below the Water to Sustain Momentum in the Long-Term
A Note on Modulation Methods
Analysis by Interface Type
Acoustic Modem: Largest & Fastest Growing Interface Type
Sensor Interface Solutions Remain Relevant
While Developed Regions Constitute Major Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
World Underwater Acoustic Communication Market by Region (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and
Developing Regions
World Underwater Acoustic Communication Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Underwater Acoustic Communication: A Fragmented Marketplace
Vendors Resort to M&A, Collaborations & Product Innovations to
Gain Competitive Edge
Recent Market Activity
Scientific Research & Development: Major End-Use Segment
Despite the Crushing Impact of COVID-19 Crisis, Oil & Gas
Sector to Remain a Core Consumer
Critical Importance of Underwater Communication in Offshore
Environments Augurs Well for Future Growth
Acoustic Communication Streamlines Seismic Refraction &
Reflection Techniques
Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type
of Company for the Period 2017-2019
Breakdown of Global Oil Production Volume by Onshore, Offshore,
and Offshore Deepwater Activity for the Years 2011, 2015 and
2019
Global Subsea Systems Market in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Military & Defense Emerges as Fastest Growing End-Use Sector
Global Military Expenditure by Key Regions in US$ Million:
(2011-2019)
Active as well as Passive Acoustic Devices Remain Relevant in
Military Systems
Fast Evolving Role of Unmanned Vessels Bodes Well
Emergence of Environment Monitoring as Mainstream Concept
Enthuses Market
Underwater Acoustic Communication Gains Traction in Climate
Recording Applications
Oceanography: Niche Application Segment
Novel Opportunities Identified in Hydrography Survey Projects
Acoustic Communication Comes to Fore to Streamline Pollution
Monitoring Programs
Robust Demand for Short- and Medium-Range Devices
Acoustic Communication Steps In to Simplify Harbor Monitoring
Acoustic Communication Gains Traction in Navigating Ships,
Submersibles, & Oceanographic Equipment
Rain Gauging Made Effective with Acoustic Communication Devices
Acoustic Devices Enable Effective Communication between Scuba
Divers
Issues & Challenges
Limited Data Transmission Speed
Limited Frequency Band
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
