62 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the ongoing digitization of battlefield operations, asymmetric warfare leading to procurement of arsenal and upgrade of defense capabilities to counter emerging security threats. In addition, ongoing digitization of battlefield operations is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles market analysis includes the product segment and geographical landscapes.



The military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Infantry fighting vehicle (IFV)

• Armored personnel carrier (APC)

• Main battle tank (MBT)

• Self-propelled howitzer (SPH)

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• MEA

• Europe

• South America



This study identifies the advent of hybrid drivetrains in MRAPS as one of the prime reasons driving the military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of active camouflage and integration of Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



