New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thrombectomy Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799804/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$416.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mechanical/Fragmentation Thrombectomy Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $314.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
The Thrombectomy Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$314.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$352.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
Rheolytic/Hydrodynamic Thrombectomy Devices Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR
In the global Rheolytic/Hydrodynamic Thrombectomy Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$146.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$195.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$226.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 382-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799804/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Thrombectomy Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Thrombectomy Devices Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Thrombectomy Devices Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Mechanical/Fragmentation Thrombectomy Devices (Type)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to
2027
Table 8: Mechanical/Fragmentation Thrombectomy Devices (Type)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2012 to 2019
Table 9: Mechanical/Fragmentation Thrombectomy Devices (Type)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Rheolytic/Hydrodynamic Thrombectomy Devices (Type)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to
2027
Table 11: Rheolytic/Hydrodynamic Thrombectomy Devices (Type)
Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$
Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Rheolytic/Hydrodynamic Thrombectomy Devices (Type)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Ultrasonic Thrombectomy Devices (Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Ultrasonic Thrombectomy Devices (Type) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Ultrasonic Thrombectomy Devices (Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Cardiovascular (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Cardiovascular (Application) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Cardiovascular (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Peripheral Vascular (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Peripheral Vascular (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Peripheral Vascular (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Neurovascular (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Neurovascular (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Neurovascular (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Thrombectomy Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Thrombectomy Devices Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Thrombectomy Devices Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Thrombectomy Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Thrombectomy Devices Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Thrombectomy Devices Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 39: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Thrombectomy Devices Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Thrombectomy Devices Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 42: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Thrombectomy Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 45: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Canadian Thrombectomy Devices Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Canadian Thrombectomy Devices Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 51: Canadian Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Thrombectomy Devices: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Thrombectomy Devices in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 56: Japanese Thrombectomy Devices Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Thrombectomy Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Japanese Thrombectomy Devices Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 61: Chinese Thrombectomy Devices Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Thrombectomy Devices Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Thrombectomy Devices in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Thrombectomy Devices Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Thrombectomy Devices in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Thrombectomy Devices Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Thrombectomy Devices Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 70: European Thrombectomy Devices Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 71: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Thrombectomy Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 74: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: European Thrombectomy Devices Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 77: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: European Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: European Thrombectomy Devices Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 80: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: European Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 82: Thrombectomy Devices Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: French Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Thrombectomy Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 86: French Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: French Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Thrombectomy Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 89: French Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: French Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 91: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 92: German Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 93: German Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 95: German Thrombectomy Devices Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 96: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 98: German Thrombectomy Devices Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 100: Italian Thrombectomy Devices Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Italian Thrombectomy Devices Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: Italian Demand for Thrombectomy Devices in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Thrombectomy Devices Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Italian Demand for Thrombectomy Devices in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Thrombectomy Devices Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Italian Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Thrombectomy Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Thrombectomy Devices Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 111: United Kingdom Thrombectomy Devices Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Thrombectomy Devices in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 113: United Kingdom Thrombectomy Devices Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Thrombectomy Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: United Kingdom Thrombectomy Devices Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 118: Spanish Thrombectomy Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Spanish Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 120: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Spanish Thrombectomy Devices Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 123: Spanish Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Spanish Thrombectomy Devices Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 126: Spanish Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 127: Russian Thrombectomy Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 129: Russian Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Russian Thrombectomy Devices Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Thrombectomy Devices Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 132: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Russian Thrombectomy Devices Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Thrombectomy Devices Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 135: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 136: Rest of Europe Thrombectomy Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 137: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Europe Thrombectomy Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of Europe Thrombectomy Devices Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 140: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Europe Thrombectomy Devices Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Rest of Europe Thrombectomy Devices Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 143: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Europe Thrombectomy Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 145: Asia-Pacific Thrombectomy Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 146: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Thrombectomy Devices Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Thrombectomy Devices Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Thrombectomy Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Thrombectomy Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 154: Thrombectomy Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Thrombectomy Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 157: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Australian Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Australian Thrombectomy Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Australian Thrombectomy Devices Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Australian Thrombectomy Devices Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 165: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 166: Indian Thrombectomy Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Indian Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 168: Thrombectomy Devices Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: Indian Thrombectomy Devices Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Thrombectomy Devices Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 171: Indian Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Indian Thrombectomy Devices Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Thrombectomy Devices Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 174: Indian Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 175: Thrombectomy Devices Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: South Korean Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 177: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Thrombectomy Devices Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: South Korean Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 180: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Thrombectomy Devices Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: South Korean Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 183: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Thrombectomy
Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thrombectomy Devices Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Thrombectomy Devices in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thrombectomy Devices Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Thrombectomy Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thrombectomy Devices Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 193: Latin American Thrombectomy Devices Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 194: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Latin American Thrombectomy Devices Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 196: Latin American Thrombectomy Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Thrombectomy Devices Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 199: Latin American Demand for Thrombectomy Devices in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Thrombectomy Devices Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Thrombectomy Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Latin American Demand for Thrombectomy Devices in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Thrombectomy Devices Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 204: Latin American Thrombectomy Devices Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 205: Argentinean Thrombectomy Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 206: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 207: Argentinean Thrombectomy Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Argentinean Thrombectomy Devices Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 209: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 210: Argentinean Thrombectomy Devices Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Argentinean Thrombectomy Devices Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 212: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 213: Argentinean Thrombectomy Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 214: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 215: Brazilian Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 216: Brazilian Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Thrombectomy Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 218: Brazilian Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 219: Brazilian Thrombectomy Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 220: Thrombectomy Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 221: Brazilian Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 222: Brazilian Thrombectomy Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 223: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 224: Mexican Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 225: Mexican Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 227: Mexican Thrombectomy Devices Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 228: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 230: Mexican Thrombectomy Devices Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 231: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Thrombectomy Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 233: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Rest of Latin America
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Thrombectomy Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Thrombectomy Devices Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 236: Thrombectomy Devices Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 237: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Thrombectomy Devices Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 239: Thrombectomy Devices Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 240: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 241: The Middle East Thrombectomy Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 242: Thrombectomy Devices Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 243: The Middle East Thrombectomy Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 244: The Middle East Thrombectomy Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 245: The Middle East Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market
by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 246: Thrombectomy Devices Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 247: The Middle East Thrombectomy Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 248: Thrombectomy Devices Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 249: The Middle East Thrombectomy Devices Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 250: The Middle East Thrombectomy Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 251: Thrombectomy Devices Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 252: The Middle East Thrombectomy Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 253: Iranian Market for Thrombectomy Devices: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 254: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 255: Iranian Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 256: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Thrombectomy Devices in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 257: Iranian Thrombectomy Devices Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 258: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 259: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Thrombectomy Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 260: Iranian Thrombectomy Devices Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 261: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 262: Israeli Thrombectomy Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 263: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 264: Israeli Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 265: Israeli Thrombectomy Devices Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 266: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799804/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: