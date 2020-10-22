New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Precision Livestock Farming Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05576172/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on precision livestock farming market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing preference for protein-based diet, regulations pertaining to animal welfare, and emphasis on reducing emissions from livestock. In addition, growing preference for protein-based diet is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The precision livestock farming market analysis includes the product segment, application segment and geographical landscapes.



The precision livestock farming market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Precision milking robots

• Precision feeding system

• Stable and FMS



By Application

• Cattle

• Pigs

• Poultry

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the use of big data in livestock monitoring as one of the prime reasons driving the precision livestock farming market growth during the next few years. Also, investments in the development of new products and a rise in the use of wearable sensors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our precision livestock farming market covers the following areas:

• Precision livestock farming market sizing

• Precision livestock farming market forecast

• Precision livestock farming market industry analysis





