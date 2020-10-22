NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (“Voyager” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VYGR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Voyager and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 12, 2020, Voyager issued a press release disclosing that it “has received feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the Investigational New Drug (IND) submission for VY-HTT01 for the treatment of Huntington’s disease.” Specifically, Voyager advised investors that it “has been notified that the IND was placed on clinical hold pending the resolution of certain chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) matters.”

On this news, Voyager’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on October 13, 2020.

